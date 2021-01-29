Tim Giuliani, president and CEO, Orlando Economic Partnership

Last week: SEMICONDUCTOR FOUNDRY COMING: Minnesota-based SkyWater Technology, the only U.S.-owned and U.S.-based pure play semiconductor foundry, announced it will officially operate Osceola County’s Center of NeoVation in NeoCity for 20 years, creating up to 220 new, high-wage jobs over the next five years. As a catalyst for economic growth, this initial commitment of jobs is just the beginning as SkyWater will serve as an anchor tenant for the 500-acre NeoCity. We have a long road ahead, but its success will be transformative for Osceola County, the Orlando region, and the U.S. It has the potential to bring back semiconductor technologies that benefit our national security.

Looking ahead: RECOVERING ECONOMY: Economic data revealed Orlando’s unemployment rate ended 2020 at 6.9 percent, close to the national rate of 6.5 and Florida’s rate of 5.8 percent. The end of 2020 saw regional unemployment fall, closing the gap with other Florida metros and coming in less than the rates of New York City, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Even more encouraging, three industries returned to pre-pandemic levels of employment: transportation warehousing and utilities; wholesale trade; and retail. All had higher employment rates than they had last February. Combined with consumer spending well above 2019 numbers, Orlando’s economic trajectory looks promising for the year ahead.