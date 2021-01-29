Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you.
Lee Constantine, commissioner, Seminole County
Last week: PROTECTING THE WEKIVA: The Wekiva River is the greatest natural resource in Seminole County. Since the 1960s, legislation has passed in nearly every decade to protect the river and its springshed. The latest bill, the Wekiva Parkway and Protection Act of 2004, is considered the preeminent guide for protecting a resource while building a road. Although many have tried, it has not changed since passage. That’s why it’s so gratifying that Tuesday, the Seminole County Commission unanimously upheld the appeal of the Friends of Wekiva to stop a gas station in the protection area. The message is clear… we have many gas stations but only one Wekiva.
John L. Evans Jr., consulting unit chief for a global investment firm; former congressional staffer
Last week: BIDEN’S STACK OF ORDERS: Thirty-five executive orders in seven days from our new president, and counting. President Trump had six at this point in his embryonic presidency. Um, and just who is being charged as the totalitarian? “The sterility of statism vs the fecundity of freedom.” I needed the dictionary to decipher this, but the truth of it grabs hold. Our lives have so much greater opportunity when government is at a minimum. And here comes the final SAT word: Eudaimonia. It’s worth looking up, because we are headed in the wrong direction with the 35 governmental edicts.
Ben Friedman, attorney and community advocate
Looking ahead: ANTI-PROTEST BILL: The Florida Legislature is off and running, already working to pass the anti-protest bill first proposed by Gov. DeSantis last summer in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. At the time, some political commentators called it an election-year stunt and predicted DeSantis would not truly pursue turning this authoritarian fantasy into state law. Unfortunately for us, they were wrong, and now the top priority of GOP leaders this year is a blatant attack on our First Amendment rights. These politicians know they can’t explain or justify their bad policy positions, so instead they plan to criminalize dissent. For shame.
Tim Giuliani, president and CEO, Orlando Economic Partnership
Last week: SEMICONDUCTOR FOUNDRY COMING: Minnesota-based SkyWater Technology, the only U.S.-owned and U.S.-based pure play semiconductor foundry, announced it will officially operate Osceola County’s Center of NeoVation in NeoCity for 20 years, creating up to 220 new, high-wage jobs over the next five years. As a catalyst for economic growth, this initial commitment of jobs is just the beginning as SkyWater will serve as an anchor tenant for the 500-acre NeoCity. We have a long road ahead, but its success will be transformative for Osceola County, the Orlando region, and the U.S. It has the potential to bring back semiconductor technologies that benefit our national security.
Looking ahead: RECOVERING ECONOMY: Economic data revealed Orlando’s unemployment rate ended 2020 at 6.9 percent, close to the national rate of 6.5 and Florida’s rate of 5.8 percent. The end of 2020 saw regional unemployment fall, closing the gap with other Florida metros and coming in less than the rates of New York City, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Even more encouraging, three industries returned to pre-pandemic levels of employment: transportation warehousing and utilities; wholesale trade; and retail. All had higher employment rates than they had last February. Combined with consumer spending well above 2019 numbers, Orlando’s economic trajectory looks promising for the year ahead.
Jeff Hayward, president and CEO, Heart of Florida United Way
Last week: FEDERAL AID: One of President Biden’s executive orders stated, “The current economic crisis has affected Americans throughout the nation, but it is particularly dire in communities of color. The problems are exacerbated because state and local governments are being forced to consider steep cuts to critical programs to address revenue shortfalls the pandemic has caused. The economic crisis resulting from the pandemic must be met by the full resources of the federal government.” Student loan deferrals, food assistance and extending the eviction moratorium can relieve the pressure. The survival of hard-working American families is paramount. The price tag is steep, but inaction will be more expensive.
Viviana Janer, vice chairwoman, Osceola County Commission
Last week: NEOCITY GROWTH: The Osceola County Commission continues its vision for NeoCity and the economic opportunities that will bloom from the nearly 500-acre technology campus. SkyWater Technology’s agreement to assume operations at the Center for NeoVation -- enabling access to advanced technologies for the U.S. government and commercial markets – is the latest achievement. At full capacity, it is estimated the site will support 220 jobs in a variety of roles. SkyWater is just a piece of a larger picture at NeoCity. Osceola County is poised to capitalize on billions of dollars of incentives in support of domestic semiconductor development and manufacturing proposed by Congress.
David Kay, rabbi, Congregation Ohev Shalom
Last week: PAIN OF DEMENTIA: Hugs to Scott Maxwell for his no-nonsense column on the use of dementia as a political weapon. We lost each of our parents to a different form. Our father rapidly disappeared into his own world, where he lived, unreached and unreachable, until he died five years later. Our mother's dementia came on agonizingly slowly, chipping away at her mind and personality while we stood by helplessly. No person of conscience would condone publicly mocking someone with a debilitating physical disease. Mocking a person with a cognitive disability, who doesn’t even know you’re doing it, is just cowardice.
Looking ahead: SOCIAL MEDIA LIMITS: So, social media is full of members of our state Legislature complaining that social media is silencing them. Beyond that irony, a solution now being pursued is the introduction of legislation that would limit the Florida government's use of those same social media platforms. The pending bills would also impose those limits on local governments. Whether the vast reach of private companies like Facebook or Twitter make them the equivalent of the public square is a legitimate question, properly pursued in the courts. Meanwhile, it seems some of our politicians may need a refresher on what "prior restraint" actually means.
Chris King, CEO of Elevation Financial; 2018 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor
Last week: BUDGET TIME: Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled his 2021 budget, the first pass at our state’s spending plan in the wake of a multi-billion-dollar revenue shortage brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and exacerbated by years of poor planning, regressive tax policies, and dysfunction at the hands of GOP leadership. Don’t get your hopes up for schools, hospitals, affordable housing, or any other common-sense priorities this year, as those will surely be on the chopping block. Don’t fret for the big corporations, though – I’m sure the Republicans in Tallahassee will still find plenty of room for tax breaks for their friends and donors, like always.
Belinda Ortiz Kirkegard, Kissimmee economic development director
Last week: NEW TECH GIANT: On Jan. 25, Osceola County contracted with SkyWater Technology to take over the operation of the Center for NeoVation at NeoCity. SkyWater is the most advanced U.S. based and solely U.S. owned, pure play technology foundry. They specialize in advanced innovation engineering services and high-volume manufacturing of various integrated circuits. Their clients are from a myriad of industries: aerospace and defense, automotive, computing, consumer, industrial and medical. As a Mom who envisions her kindergartener son becoming an optics or photonics scientist in the year 2040, I look forward to seeing SkyWater move in.
Looking ahead: TAMPA’S SUPER GAIN: Like many, I look forward to watching the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 and cheering for the Bucs. These games create an incredible economic impact to their host city, and as an economic development nerd, I’m eager to see what kind of financial spillover effects we have in Orlando in this COVID-19 world.
Ken LaRoe, Founder, Climate First Bank I/O
Last week: FLORIDA’S OLYMPICS: With COVID-19 deaths rising steadily since January, Florida’s chief financial officer can’t seriously think the state is in any way prepared to safely host the Olympic Games. The informal bid is far-fetched to be sure, but even the thought of moving the Games from Tokyo to Florida is laughable when Floridians can’t even agree to wear masks. With Japan, a nation of millions upon millions, reporting only 5,000 COVID deaths (compared to the 25,600 deaths in the state of Florida alone) it’s safe to say Japan will do the better job pulling off the Games despite the pandemic.
Looking ahead: LAKE VACCINATION MESS: The 2022 election is on the horizon, and Ron DeSantis is ceaselessly branding himself as a champion for seniors. But performances on Fox News can’t disguise the reality of Florida’s failed COVID-19 vaccine rollout. My 83-year-old parents arrived at the vaccination site in Mount Dora at 6 a.m. only to wait in line for seven long hours just to get their first doses. The mess in Lake County is likely only a snapshot of the dismal distribution occurring throughout the state.
Jeremy Levitt, distinguished professor of international law, Florida A&M University College of Law
Last week: PROTEST BILL IS SHAMEFUL: Gov. Ron DeSantis’ backing of HB 1, Combating Public Disorder, is racist and draconian. Although Florida had relatively peaceful protests last summer, DeSantis’ bill seeks to criminalize people — largely minorities — seeking to protest or assemble in accordance with First Amendment freedoms. The malevolent bill gives more power to law enforcement and prosecutors to arrest and prosecute peaceful protesters and it creates new crime categories like mob intimidation, increases penalties for protesting, mandates six-month mandatory jail sentences, provides violent anti-protesters like the Proud Boys with affirmative defenses for violent acts and waives sovereign immunity for tort claims arising from protests. Unconstitutional and shameful!
Looking ahead: DONE WITH DESANTIS: How do you remove a governor that seeks to pass laws that erode First Amendment rights, criminalize minorities and injure Floridians involved with nonviolent protest? Ron DeSantis’ proposed Combating Public Disorder bill is a misuse of the law that will disparately impact African Americans. Unlike many state constitutions, Florida law does not provide any mechanism to recall a governor, Cabinet members or members of the Florida Legislature. Perhaps, we need to amend the Florida Constitution or pass legislation to allow for voter recall. Until then, legislative impeachment and election cycle voting are the only ways to rid ourselves of unsavory politicians.
Ricky Ly, engineer, food writer
Last week: FOOD CRISIS: Dave Krepcho, president and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida said, “Hunger in Central Florida is at an all-time high.” No food bank can address the ongoing hunger crisis alone given the historic numbers of Central Floridians who are unemployed. President Biden signed executive orders which allowed states to increase benefit allowable to SNAP recipients as well as increasing pandemic EBT by 15% to allow for more food to go to families. This is welcome news for Second Harvest, because for every meal that food banks like Second Harvest put into the community, SNAP puts out the equivalent of nine meals.
Looking ahead: TRAFFIC DEATHS: Traffic may have come down during the pandemic, but sadly the rate of traffic fatalities per miles driven jumped by 18%, reaching a level not seen in at least 12 years, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Safety experts have blamed speeding for the increase as reduced congestion gave motorists more room to roam. A difference of even 10 mph could lead to greater fatalities. Slow down and stay alert while driving on Central Florida's roads and highways -- and arrive alive.
Anna McPherson, past president, Junior League of Greater Orlando
Last week: LAKE WATER WELLNESS: An alert was issued for Lakes Ivanhoe and Sue due to the presence of cylindrospermopsin (toxins) resulting from an algae bloom in the lake. Contact with lake water is to be avoided as cylindrospermopsin can cause fever, headache, vomiting, liver and kidney damage. Alerts are also in effect for a different algal toxin in Lakes Formosa, Highland, Rowena, Estelle, Copeland and Davis. Orange County and the city of Orlando keep you informed: On their websites, you can sign up for e-alerts concerning lake water health. You can also investigate Orange County’s Water Atlas” teeming with detailed information on all local waterways.
Amy Mercado, property appraiser, Orange County
Last week: ADVENTHEALTH, MAGIC TEAM UP: The Orlando Magic and AdventHealth cemented their long-standing partnership, noting the ongoing construction of a new practice facility and sports medicine facility in downtown Orlando. Practice facilities are critically important in the lure of professional and college sports. A cutting-edge facility with state-of-the-art amenities keeps the Orlando Magic franchise. Scheduled to open in a little more than a year, the practice facility was delayed a similar amount by the pandemic. The new 130,000-square-foot facility will sit on a nearly 4-acre site just a block from Amway Center. Congratulations to both outstanding community partners.
Looking ahead: GUN VIOLENCE REPORT: After the senseless, gang-related deaths of two children in Pine Hills – aged 14 and 3 – Mayor Jerry Demings formed a Citizens Safety Task Force to address gun violence. Since that time, the task force has formed committees, met, and sought the input of the community in an ongoing online survey. The BOCC has agreed to invest $2 million to implement recommendations from the yet-unpublished task force report. Demings maintains that the investment could also contribute to reducing homelessness, improving high school graduation rates and reducing teen pregnancies. If successful, this will have a major impact on the quality of life in the area.
Muhammad Musri, president, Islamic Society of Central Florida
Last week: DRILLING MORATORIUM: After rejoining the Paris Accord on Climate Change, President Joe Biden issued an executive order for a 10-year moratorium on new oil and gas drilling off the coasts of southeastern states including Florida. This shift in federal policy is welcomed by more than 100 cities and counties in Florida who strongly opposed offshore drilling which Trump had sought to expand. Biden wants a review of the federal leasing and permitting program, and he is encouraging clean energy alternatives such as solar farms and offshore wind turbines. This gives the Sunshine State the opportunity to lead the country in clean energy.
Looking ahead: CLEAN ENERGY EFFORT: A new clean-energy bill is sponsored by Sen. Lori Berman of Boynton Beach and Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando for the upcoming Florida legislative session that begins in March. The new bill calls on powering all of Florida’s homes and businesses with 100% clean energy by 2040. The bill also aims to generate high-paying clean energy jobs. Several states and hundreds of cities already passed similar measures, but utility companies like FPL, Duke Energy, TECO have strong lobbyists in Tallahassee. Our elected Legislature should put Florida’s environment and creating new clean-energy jobs above the financial contributions of the utility companies.
Pamela Nabors, president/CEO, CareerSource Central Florida
Last week: ACCESS TO A/C: We just replaced our air conditioner and it seems like good timing, given the recent news that temperatures have been steadily increasing year over year. My family is blessed to afford air conditioning, but Florida heat is a serious problem for seniors on fixed incomes, farmworkers, children, low-income families, and laid-off workers. All are at increased risk for heat-related illnesses. In Florida, access to air conditioning is not just a convenience, it's a health and safety issue.
Looking ahead: SUPER BOWL LV: My beloved Buffalo Bills didn’t advance to the Super Bowl on Feb. 7, but what an incredible season they played. Now the question is: Can Tom Brady give Tampa Bay Bucs fans a win and the trophy on their home turf? Will the amazingly talented Kansas City Chiefs be the next Patriots dynasty? And more importantly -- will the commercials live up to the hype!? Although my team is not playing on Feb. 7, I'll still tune in to check out the game (oh, and The Weeknd’s halftime show!).
Mark E. NeJame, founder, senior partner
Last week: STUPID INSURRECTIONISTS: I've represented some brilliant people. I've also represented some on the opposite end of the intelligence continuum. However, you have to be a special kind of stupid to criminally storm our Capitol, while refusing to wear a mask in order to make some inane political statement. A mask would have concealed the identities of these criminals, and they were repeatedly advised to wear one. Rather, they chose to take and post selfies of their unmasked selves while they ransacked our Capitol as they committed an insurrection against our government. Just more layers of stupidity attached to these miscreants.
Cole NeSmith, executive director, Creative City Project
Last week: MEAD GARDENS COMES TO LIFE: This week, the stage was set for the upcoming, “Down the Rabbit Hole.” Mead Botanical Gardens was brought to life with theatrical lighting that covers most of the park’s expanse. The show is an immersive retelling of the story of “Alice in Wonderland.” The cast of 20 is comprised of actors, circus performers, stilt walkers, dancers, and musicians. Alice leads small groups of 15 audience members through the park as they meet the Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat, Caterpillar, the Tweedles and more. The ticketed event opens Feb. 6 and runs Wednesday through Sunday through March 14.
Looking ahead: HANSEL AND GRETEL: Opera Orlando brings the story of Hansel and Gretel to life through Jan. 31 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. This opera is sung in English and reduced to a kid-friendly 75 minutes. The cast of professional singers will be accompanied by musicians from the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and members of the Opera Orlando Youth Company. In the sweet spirit of the Grimm fairy tale, cookies will be provided by Insomnia Cookies in the lobby following each performance. A combination of evening and matinee shows are available.
Brendan O'Connor, editor in chief, Bungalower.com
Last week: FOODIE FIND: Taco Bell Cantina had its soft opening this week, marking the most-awaited "restaurant" opening in the Central Business District since Wahlburgers flirted with operating downtown. The space will be open late and will offer boozy drinks, which bodes well for its future with downtown's bar-friendly crowds.
Looking ahead: LAKE CLOSURES: A recent spike in lake closures brought on by naturally occurring algae blooms is allegedly all part of the seasonal struggle, according to the City of Orlando stormwater team. Lakes are known to "flip" surface water with the more nutrient-rich bottom layer during periods of cold weather -- cold water is more dense -- which leads to algae blooms when it's exposed to the sunlight. But those natural processes are often intensified when those lakes are recipients of excessive runoff and sewage leaks a la Mills Park when under previous ownership.
Paul Partyka, president, Central Florida Commercial Association of Realtors
Last week: TERM LIMITS: Finally, Sens. Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott want to reintroduce legislation for an amendment that would set term limits for Congress: Two terms for senators and three terms for House members. It’s a simple idea to get rid of long-term politicians. This may be a political stunt and probably not pass in Congress, but if it did, we, the people, would pass it overwhelmingly! Do our members of Congress have enough guts to actually vote in favor of this “term limits” amendment. That would be a breath of fresh air in Washington. Can this dream ever become a reality? I hope so!
Beverly Paulk, founding member, Central Florida Foundation and The Orlando Philharmonic
Last week: SEEKING CIVILITY: The League of Women Voters from both Seminole and Orange counties sponsored a vital topic that had universal lessons. The topic was officially Healing Our Communities, but it clearly was about positive ways to work with people who hold opposing viewpoints on issues. Local work is the key to preserving our democracy. The two speakers provided suggestions at warp speed. Concisely, we need to keep talking with genuine civility for understanding the opposing viewpoint and being heard. Constantly creating these Central Florida opportunities that foster relationship-building and solution-seeking is our way forward. Democracy involves us all.
Jim Philips, retired longtime radio talk-show host
Last week: OLYMPIC DREAMS: Jimmy Patronis, the state’s elected Chief Financial Officer since 2017, has encouraged the International Olympic Committee to hold the Summer Games in Florida if Japan cancels the competition because of the coronavirus. Patronis claims there's still enough time to put it all together. Hahahaha! Despite the summer heat and general lack of infrastructure, Patronis fails to even mention the costs of such a venture. A herd of Florida gopher tortoises has a better chance of breaking a world record for the 100-meter dash than Florida hosting the Olympics. Give Patronis a gold medal for wishful thinking.
Looking ahead: PROUD BOY UNDERCOVER: How will Henry Tarrio spin news that he was a snitch for federal agents less than 10 years ago? Tarrio, a sometimes Florida resident, is the leader of the far-right nationalist Proud Boys. News accounts detail court records showing that Tarrio provided information that helped the Feds prosecute 13 people involved in a fraud case. It's also reported that he helped local Florida cops with undercover drug investigations. Informer? Rat? Snitch? Tarrio may have found himself in a place his fellow Proud Boys can't quite stomach.
Gloria Pickar, president, League of Women Voters of Orange County
Last week: OSCEOLA SHERIFF: Osceola Sheriff Marcos López has faltered on two campaign promises. His top command doesn’t reflect Osceola County’s racial diversity. Deputies and staff deserve role models for leaders; same for the community they serve. Worse yet, a school resource officer is videotaped body-slamming to the pavement a Black female student at Liberty High School, apparently knocking her unconscious. Lopez campaigned on zero tolerance for excessive force. His “remove-the-burden” response by turning the investigation over to FDLE seems counter to his promise. A young girl is not a burden and deserves protection by school resource officers. It is time to walk the talk.
Looking ahead: TEACHER RAISES DELAYED: Orange County Public Schools had to postpone raises for its 14,000 teachers because two Orange County charter schools were non-compliant. A new state law allocating $500 million in public funds increases Florida’s teacher pay for public and charter schools to at least the beginning salary of $47,500 (or close to it) retroactive for the entire school year. Salaries for these two charter schools was too low to meet the standard. Orange County is the only regional district that will hit the targeted minimum. Teachers need and deserve this boost now, not later. “Better late than never” should be “too little too late.”
Larry Pino, attorney and entrepreneur
Last week: BIG TECH BANS: Big Tech remains in the cross-hairs of the Florida GOP. Facebook, Twitter, Apple and Amazon banned former President Donald Trump from access to their platforms for continuing to post false and incendiary content. In retaliation, Florida Sen. Joe Gruters and Rep. Randy Fine filed bills this past week purporting to prohibit state and local governments from doing business with them. While the measures will almost assuredly not pass constitutional muster, the broader question is the public policy concerns about attempting to deploy government reprobation to punish private companies – albeit large ones – exercising private actions for nothing other than partisan reasons.
Looking ahead: BOTCHED ROLLOUTS: Recent events put a fine point on the old managerial maxim that “good ideas competently executed will always beat brilliant ones poorly executed.” The I-4 expansion, a good idea, and development of the COVID-19 vaccine, a brilliant one, have both been decimated by atrocious execution. I-4 Ultimate is hundreds of millions of dollars over budget and delayed by years; the vaccine is burdened by destroyed stockpiles, poorly planned distribution and a lack of federal and state coordination. With the amount of effort that went into both, we may want to pay more attention to execution at this point.
Joanie Schirm, GEC founding president; World Cup Orlando 1994 Committee chairman
Last week: COACHING DIVERSITY: The departures of UCF’s Danny White and Josh Heupel bring a mixture of sadness and appreciation. Plus, a reminder of the lack of racial diversity among major college football head coaches is glaring once again. ESPN reports 10% of the programs have Black head coaches in a sport where around half the players are Black. Black assistant coaches’ pipeline hasn’t seemed to propel change. The 65 Power 5 teams have only 12 Black coordinators. It appears the people who hire the coaches (presidents and ADs), boosters, fans, and corporate sponsors thus far haven’t insisted their universities must be deliberate about diversity. It’s time for change.
Looking ahead: OTRONICON ON THE WAY: Coming Feb. 12-15, the Orlando Science Center is hosting Otronicon, an opportunity for STEM experts and tech programs onsite and virtually to explore how science and technology are making our world better. STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Real-world lessons for students help them find their way to engage in career fields that help solve the world’s biggest problems and create tools and technology that will make our country soar. For more than 15 years at the OSC, thousands of K-12 students, college students, educators and families have highlighted technological innovation in Central Florida.
Beverly Seay, chair, UCF Board of Trustees
Last week: KNIGHTS IN SPACE: UCF space research has flown aboard SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic rockets. In the most recent launch, Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne blasted off into orbit with a small, solar-powered satellite called Q-PACE that aims to capture video of small particles colliding in microgravity, which will help scientists understand the earliest stages of planet formation. Funded by a NASA grant, a team led by Professor Josh Colwell and including graduate and undergraduate students built the satellite and will communicate with it from campus. Our outstanding planetary scientists will help make Florida more attractive for expanded private space flights.
Michael Slaymaker, professional fundraising executive
Last week: VACCINATION SUCCESS: Everyone is upset on the delivery and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. Or so the social-media platforms would have us believe. I have three senior households on my cul-de-sac who reported they all went to the Convention Center. All were able to stay inside their cars. They were given a QR code sticker and were scanned along the wait line. The people administering the vaccine were efficient, professional and polite. They didn’t have to wait very long. Congratulations and thank you, Orange County government and the Florida Department of Health in Orange County!
Michael Zais, political blogger for thedrunkenrepublican.com
Last week: PULLING BACK FROM CAPITOL: A big thumbs-up to Gov. Ron DeSantis for recalling 600 Florida National Guard troops from the nation’s Capitol. The governor quickly realized that the continued presence of several thousand National Guard troops at the Capitol, post-inauguration, was nothing but an exercise in political optics by Democrats, seemingly in some ill-conceived attempt to aid their overtly unconstitutional impeachment boondoggle. DeSantis’ refusal to allow our troops to be exploited as political pawns in a mission he accurately characterized as “half-cocked” should be cheered by all Floridians. Maybe he can send them to assist Portland and Seattle, where rioting by left-wing extremists continues largely unabated and underreported.
Looking ahead: BIG TECH TRAMPLES FIRST AMENDMENT: Upon reading the Sentinel editorial expressing outrage over proposed legislation of Florida Republicans prohibiting business with the Twitters and Facebooks of the world, I swore it was April Fools’ Day. Are they denying the blatant trampling of the First Amendment by the Big Tech cabal, indiscriminately kicking many conservatives off of their platforms for simply expressing points of view at odds with “approved far left dogma,” and censoring “inconvenient” news, all under the phony, concocted guise of violating some subjectively applied “policy”? Even worse, Amazon de-platforms Parler, a bastion of conservative thought. I’ve never seen such misplaced outrage in my life.