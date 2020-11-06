Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you.
John L. Evans Jr., consulting unit chief for a global investment firm; former congressional staffer
Last week: AMBITIOUS POLITICIANS: When legendary political commentator Bill Buckley was asked what he would do if he was elected mayor of New York, he quipped, "I'd demand a recount." Or consider George Washington's refusal to accept the offer of being Prime Minister of North America by King George. Or lastly, recall the ancient philosopher Cincinnatus, admonishing any elected official to get back to his farm after a short time holding political office. These three are worth pondering, for anyone serious about the future of our republic. Because a great statesman or stateswoman of our country wouldn’t take a political post with any sustained fervor.
Jeff Hayward, president and CEO, Heart of Florida United Way
Last week: BE CONSIDERATE: So the election is over. We’ve turned the corner and we are now heading into the holiday season…a welcome time for many to recharge, be with family, be thankful for what we have, and share good wishes to friends and neighbors. But not everyone experiences the holidays with such excitement and joy. Those separated from family, or those who have lost a loved one, may experience sadness and depression. Families who are struggling financially may feel the added burden that holiday spending brings. While we are still a few weeks away, consider others with your thoughts, actions and generosity.
Viviana Janer, chairwoman, Osceola County Commission
Last week: HONORING SACRIFICE: Veterans Day recognizes and celebrates the men and women who sacrificed so much for this great country. My heart stirs with pride when I think of this service that is truly part of America’s DNA. Veterans Day underscores the price of our freedom and the many humble heroes who have taught us to always answer America’s call. Throughout history, veterans have taught us lessons that often are paid with the blood, sweat and tears of ordinary men and women called upon to do extraordinary things. I salute them all. May we serve you as well as you have served us.
David Kay, rabbi, Congregation Ohev Shalom
Last week: HARASSING DRIVERS: The very act of using vehicles traveling at highway speeds to surround and harass the occupants of another vehicle is a foolhardy and dangerous act – not to mention a violation of the law. To do it for overtly political reasons is contrary to both the fundamental teachings of every faith tradition and the founding principles of our nation. The political affiliation of the perpetrators is irrelevant. Any person of conscience should repudiate that sort of behavior, whoever does it and regardless of their reasoning.
Looking ahead: HONOR VETERANS: You've likely heard the "80-20" rule -- 20% of those involved produce 80% of the results. Veterans represent only about 5% of the population, but have done just about 100% of the work of putting their lives on the line in defense of our country. Current active-duty military personnel -- future veterans, if you will -- are less than 0.5% of the population. Another Veterans Day is on the horizon. We're deeply absorbed in a lot of things right now, but let's be sure to take the time on Nov. 11 to honor our all those who have served.
Ric Keller, lawyer, former member of Congress
Last week: ‘PRAISE’ FOR POLLSTERS: On behalf of used car salesmen, politicians and lawyers, I just want to say “thank you” to the pollsters. You knocked us off the list of being the least trustworthy professions. You were wrong by a jaw-dropping 10 points in our local Florida state Senate race, Florida presidential race, and Sen. Lindsey Graham’s re-election race in South Carolina. Pollsters, I’m not saying you are dead, but that kid from the movie “Sixth Sense” can see you. To paraphrase Journey, “Don’t stop deceiving.” We lawyers are counting on you.
Ken LaRoe, Founder, Climate First Bank I/O
Last week: DISAPPOINTED DEMOCRAT: Having founded First Green Bank and now Climate First Bank, I care deeply about the environment. Therefore, it is probably no surprise that I am a Democrat. But this election, no matter how it turns out, has proven one thing: the Democrats are wholly incompetent. This election should have been a Democrat landslide given the Republicans’ unwavering support of a dangerous president. Yet the kind of campaign the Democrats waged was nothing but texts and emails (to the point of harassment) to other Democrats. No yard signs, no direct mail, no billboards and no ground game has resulted in an abhorrently disappointing showing in Florida.
Looking ahead: OCOEE LEGACY: We honored the 100-year anniversary of the Ocoee massacre – a horrific event where, to suppress the Black vote, a white mob invaded, murdered and razed the Black community. While we’d like to believe that history is behind us, systemic racism still simmers in Central Florida today. Even more apparent are the relics to racial terror that remain like Bluford Avenue, named after a Confederate captain who profited off the lynching of massacre victim July Perry. One way to do better is to support Ocoee High School senior Rain Bellamy’s petition to change the name to honor and remember the victims of the massacre.
A.J. Marsden, assistant professor, Beacon College
Last week: SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM: Finding and securing a financial scholarship to further one’s education can be a difficult task — and even more difficult during a global pandemic. However, high school seniors at The Villages Charter School, Tavares High School, Wildwood High School, Leesburg High School, Belleview High School or Lake Weir High School will have the opportunity to apply for the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Program and possibly receive one of a dozen $4,000 scholarships. Students with a financial need, a strong academic drive, an involvement in community activities and volunteering, and an unwavering belief in Dr. King’s mission can apply by Nov. 13.
Looking ahead: MENTAL HEALTH DECLINES: Since the pandemic began, symptoms of depression in the United States have risen threefold. It is not exactly surprising that a worldwide pandemic that is causing people to quarantine at home and limit physical contact with others is wreaking havoc on our mental health. What is surprising is that the pandemic didn’t trigger the decline in mental health. The number of Americans reporting bad mental-health days has doubled over the past 25 years — a phenomenon not seen in other first-world countries. It is time for a change, Central Florida. We must start to take our mental health more seriously.
Timothy McKinney, Chief Executive Officer, United Global Outreach
Last week: HEALTH CENTER PASSES: One of the best kept secrets in Orange and Lake counties had its big federal site review. A secret to most, but not to the 80,000 or so patients that come for primary medical care, dental, optometry, behavioral health, pharmacy and more each year. It was a big HUGE audit by a team of reviewers into every aspect of what the organization does. Community Health Centers of Central Florida has continued to make an incredible impact in underserved communities here for almost 50 years. They passed with flying colors and lots of praise. I am so proud to serve on their board and be a patient myself.
Pamela Nabors, president/CEO, CareerSource Central Florida
Last week: CARES ACT FOR THE ARTS: On Nov. 3, local Orange County arts organizations were pledged $5 million in CARES Act monies from the county. The industry is struggling to keep patrons engaged and performers employed. A national study revealed that only 12% of arts organizations stayed open during the pandemic. However, the challenge has spurred creativity in fundraising like virtual or outside, safe performances. CFCArts' "This is Halloween" concert at Mead Botanical Garden was sold out! The CARES Act funds are a start to support our local arts; but further community support is sorely needed to maintain these vibrant experiences that are a regional treasure.
Looking ahead: HIRE VETERANS: Every year, Nov. 11 marks Veterans Day, the day we remember and give thanks to those who selflessly served our country. As the daughter of parents who were both World War II veterans, one day doesn't seem quite enough to honor those served in times of both war and peace. One effort to prioritize veterans’ needs is the statewide virtual Paychecks for Patriots hiring event. This effort matches transitioning veterans with employers who value the skills and knowledge candidates attain during military service. One of the most impactful ways to thank a veteran for his or her service is to hire them!
Kathleen Oropeza, co-founder, FundEducationNow.org
Last week: NOT ‘ME FIRST’: COVID-19 is a worldwide pandemic with reams of proof that it spreads and kills. Those 20,000 people who packed the streets of downtown Orlando on Halloween did not do it in a vacuum. Each one of those people went home and possibly led COVID-19 into your living room. We must stop pretending that our actions do not impact others. What would have happened during World War II if British citizens decided to leave their house lights on during Nazi bombing raids? Now is the time for us to give a little, pull together as a team and stop the childishness of “me first.”
Looking ahead: FUND PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Florida school districts have announced a return to face-to-face learning in January since the state is going to stop funding remote synchronous learning like LaunchEd. Districts who cannot convince parents to send students back to school won’t be fully funded. Florida has spent the past two decades passing laws granting parental “choice.” When parents, concerned about COVID-19, don’t return to brick and mortar, their “choice” means funding cuts. What schools need from Gov. DeSantis is time. Keep public school supplemental funding in place this year. It’s time for DeSantis to prove Florida’s parental choice promise embraces public school families too.
Beverly Paulk, founding member, Central Florida Foundation and The Orlando Philharmonic
Looking ahead: PLANNING YEAR-END GIVING: Important nonprofits are now requesting cash donations, so we should start planning special year-end giving. Local nonprofits are seriously stretched, meeting unprecedented demand. To expand your giving: Hope CommUnity Center in Apopka (the Apopka Nuns) needs more toys, bikes, sports equipment, Walmart and Target gift cards, baby items and cash donations than ever before. Visit www.hcc-offm.org. Harbor House, serving domestic abuse survivors, needs gifts for specific individuals and families, Walmart and Target gift cards and cleaning supplies. Details at www.harborhousefl.com. In addition, discarded mobile phones are collected year-round.
Jim Philips, retired longtime radio talk-show host
Last week: BORSCHT DISPUTE: OK people, let's take your attention away from politics for a moment. Yay! Imagine if Canada tried to assert that Southern fried chicken is its most famous dish. The outrage, right? It seems Russia is claiming borscht as its very own. Ukraine is yelling "nyet,” saying the beet soup is part of its cultural heritage and demands sovereignty. (Fun fact: both Ukraine and Russia have dozens of towns named "Borscht"). All of this brings to mind the tired old joke guaranteed for a laugh even in the KGB: "I had borscht for dinner. It's Russian right through me!" Now back to the recount.
Looking ahead: DEMOCRATIC UPRISING: Look for the Florida Democratic Party (what’s left of it) to beat its chest and rend its political clothing over dismal showings at the polls. Young, progressive insurgents are aiming to take out leaders who they see as tired and un-imaginative when it comes to legislative and gubernatorial contests. Quick…who was the last elected Democratic governor in Florida? Time’s up! Dems have their work cut out for them as some studies suggest more and more Hispanic and Black voters are shifting to the GOP. By the way, Lawton Chiles was the last Democrat elected as governor. He died in office 22 years ago.
Gloria Pickar, president, League of Women Voters of Orange County
Last week: VOTERS SPEAK UP: Citizens, the environment, and the Florida constitution won with the approval of all three Orange County Charter amendments. No. 1: Orange County citizens voted like the water they drink depended on it — 89% protected our rights to clean water. No. 2: Voters told government to protect 1,700 acres of conservation land as promised in our Florida Constitution in 1998 — 86% voted “yes” to keep saving Split Oak and saying “no” to any expressway or roadway through it. No. 3: 56% approved charter modifications giving citizens more time to bring forward petitions. Voters have spoken. Importantly, government must listen.
Looking ahead: RECYCLING ELECTION SIGNS: A win for the environment. Seeing the obvious need, Winter Park, Orlando, Orange County, and the League of Women Voters are championing the collection and repurposing of 20,000 election signs. Together, let’s responsibly dispose of election litter, save a mountain of plastic signs and metal stands from the landfill, and convert waste into reusable resources. The plastic will be transported to NuCycle Energy in Plant City to be transformed into “fuelcubes,” a cleaner energy source than coal. Be a part of the solution! Deposit signs at five collection sites by Nov. 22. See LWVOC.org for details and locations.
Larry Pino, attorney and entrepreneur
Last week: MUSK’S LOFTY GOAL: Verizon is marketing on national television that it will connect 10 million people to the Internet over the next five years. That’s impressive, I guess. But Elon Musk, through SpaceX’s reusable rockets and low-orbit satellites, has committed to connecting the entire globe to the Internet over the next three years, and he’s already 15% there and accelerating monthly. Slightly more impressive, I suspect. Rockefeller. Vanderbilt. Carnegie. Ford. Bezos. Gates. Jobs. Musk. And countless others with real vision. It’s fairly clear why entrepreneurs create the future and corporations simply do their best to fill in the blanks.
Looking ahead: DEMOCRACY WINS: In the midst of what could probably be described as the most vicious campaign in recent history – two years and counting – for the presidency of the United States, and regardless of whether your candidate will ultimately win or lose when all the votes are finally fully tabulated and the lawsuits resolved, what is worth pausing to note is that 160 million votes were cast – the largest number in history – at a 67% voter turnout rate, the largest in 120 years. In this election, one candidate won and one candidate lost, but, at the end of the day, American democracy was the real and clear winner.
Joanie Schirm, GEC founding president; World Cup Orlando 1994 Committee chairman
Last week: TRANSFER OF POWER: National democratic elections are fraught with nail-biting moments when final results are delayed and debated ad nauseam. But the great American experiment has resolved each incident – ensuring every legal ballot is counted, worthy cases adjudicated in our Supreme Court, and the president in office dedicating himself (sadly not “herself,” yet) to a peaceful transition of power. Watching President Trump declare himself the winner before the votes were counted and accusing opponents of stealing votes provides history books a poster child for how not to behave in this country. The will of the people provides the basis of authority of our government.
Looking ahead: FEAR OF SOCIALISM: Miami-Dade election results were very disheartening with the premise that a fear of socialism drove Republican, Cuban, and Venezuelan voters to turn away from a proven moderate. The U.S. has mixed characteristics of both capitalism and socialism. Such a mixed economy embraces economic freedom when it comes to capital use, while allowing for government intervention for the public good. If you appreciate Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid for the poor and disabled, Obamacare, public schools and infrastructure, then you understand public good purposes. They aren’t the socialist boogeyman, they are your government working for you.
Beverly Seay, chair, UCF Board of Trustees
Last week: UCF GETS OUT THE VOTE: UCF students earned national headlines with their outstanding voter turnout. The precinct that includes students living on campus recorded a turnout of 107.56% through early, mail and Election Day voting. How can it exceed 100%? Some students who were already registered to vote changed their addresses on Election Day, which is permitted, and voted at the UCF precinct. Also Tuesday, seven UCF alumni and a graduate student won seats in the Florida Legislature, and an undergraduate student was elected to the Orange County Soil and Water Conservation District. Congratulations, Knights, and thank you for serving your communities!
Rick Singh, property appraiser, Orange County
Last week: $15 MINIMUM WAGE: The people have spoken. Finally, an amendment to Florida’s constitution that will eventually raise the state minimum wage to $15 an hour passed on Tuesday by the required margin. The state is infamously known for service-wage jobs that support the tourism industry but often leave residents unable to provide for their basic needs. While it may cause some bottom-line challenges, it is critical to the overall financial health of our region. I am proud of the fact that I increased the minimum hourly wage at the Property Appraiser’s office to $15 per hour in 2017.
Looking ahead: HELP FOR LANDLORDS: It won’t be long before evictions reach a crisis point in our community. Right now, there is a CDC moratorium in place to protect renters and families, but it is set to expire at the end of the year. Even so, landlords are preparing to remove non-paying renters. We know that many landlords are working with their tenants to keep them housed, but they have mortgages and bills, too. In the meantime, help is available. With funding from the CARES Act, Orange County has an Eviction Diversion program with emergency funding for renters and landlords, both of whom must apply before the end of the year.
Michael Slaymaker, professional fundraising executive
Last week: WILL OF THE PEOPLE: The constitutional amendment to increase the minimum wage to $15 received 60% of the vote. But will it become reality? Since the Legislature wouldn’t listen to the people, the people thought they found a route to being heard by amending the Constitution. They thought felons were going to get the right to vote, but the Republican-controlled government circumvented their will. Why wasn’t the Parkland students’ ban on assault rifles on the ballot? Circumvented. If you think $15 an hour is a done deal, you don’t understand how this works. Business leaders will ask their legislators for a way around this.
John Thedford, entrepreneur, founder of SMART Financial
Last week: GIVE TO SALVATION ARMY: In these times of pandemic and with the governor’s office allowing Florida’s eviction moratorium to expire, there is no more important time to give. Locally, the Salvation Army feeds 1,000 people a day and provides overnight housing for 300. The Salvation Army needs your help to rescue Christmas. Join me in the Virtual Kettle Challenge. The Virtual Red Kettle raises funds to support the programs to serve those in need in our community. Donate to the Salvation Army of Orlando at salvationarmyflorida.org.
Jen Vargas, producer/host, FilmSlam
Last week: SEMINOLE GOES BLUE: For the first time in 72 years Seminole County voted for a Democratic presidential candidate! Well done, Seminole County! What was even more exciting on Tuesday was witnessing all the first-time voters at our local voting precinct in Williamsburg. My fellow poll workers and I cheered loudly for every one of you! Seeing first-time voters of all ages so excited to cast their first ballots was inspiring. After the last four tumultuous years, let's all hope voters won't take this privilege of sacrifice for granted. Local elections are even more important than the national ones.
Looking ahead: Be sure to tune in to The Hope-A-Thon and Virtual Walk on Saturday, November 14th! This 'End Dependence Day' fundraiser will be presented by N.O.W. Matters More Foundation in cooperation with Orange County's Drug Free Coalition. All 24 hours of live programming, midnight to midnight, will be broadcast on Orange TV in an effort to expand awareness that recovery and remission are possible. Funds raised during this telecast will be split among eight Central Florida charities including Recovery Connections of Central Florida, Peer Support Space, and Zebra Coalition. Find out more at www.thehopeathon.com.
Carol Wick, CEO, Sharity
Last week: RAPE KIT TRACKING: An African American mother was raped in front of her child. She called the police and they collected DNA. But, instead of testing it, the police put the rape kit on a shelf for three decades until legislation requiring a one-time audit forced the testing of backlogged kits. Last month – 32 years later – the police said they finally identified the man who raped her. He also raped 15 other women in Central Florida. Survivors shouldn’t have to wait decades for justice. Shamefully, Florida doesn’t have a rape kit tracking database. That must change, there’s no excuse for justice denied.
Looking ahead: TIME FOR MORE COVID-19 RELIEF: The 2020 elections cost an astronomical $14 billion – doubling the 2016 record. Some Americans got $1,200 for relief during the pandemic. Now that all the ads have run and ballots have been cast, it’s my hope Congress and the American people can unite around providing desperately needed COVID-19 relief to America’s nonprofits. According to studies from Sharity and the Chronicle of Philanthropy, as many as 50% of nonprofits – reeling from the pandemic – in Florida and elsewhere will close their doors in the next six months without a major infusion of funds. We must act before it’s too late!
Michael Zais, political blogger for thedrunkenrepublican.com
Last week: FLORIDA’S SUCCESSFUL VOTE: What a difference 20 years make. At least us old-timers remember the Bush v. Gore election in 2000, the infamous hanging and dimpled chads, and subsequent Supreme Court battle. In reality, it was really just a few of Florida’s 67 counties that relegated the Sunshine State to a laughingstock in the vote-counting business. Fast forward many years, where we added experience, and subtracted a few Supervisors of Elections along the way. Now, Florida has become the gold standard of sorts in accurate and timely vote counting, particularly mail-in votes. Well, we are laughingstocks no more! Way to go, Florida!
Looking ahead: COUNTY CHARTER AMENDMENT 1: I was not surprised by the overwhelming passage of Orange County Charter Amendment No. 1, which would allow individuals to sue on behalf of any waterway. I suspect this is one of those things that looks good in theory, but likely not practice. As it stood, businesses, municipalities, and aggrieved individuals could already sue alleged polluters. But now, every human in Orange County has standing to accuse anyone else of polluting and sue? Seems there were already ways to go after polluters. The losers? The already clogged Orange County courts. The winners? You guessed it. The environmental lawyers.