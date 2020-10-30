Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you.
Dick Batchelor, president, Dick Batchelor Management Group
Looking ahead: COMING TOGETHER: After this presidential election, no matter the victor, our nation will need an Ubuntu or reconciliation process to heal our division. Archbishop Desmond Tutu, while chairing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission after the election of Nelson Mandela, invoked the spirit of Ubuntu, a South African term denoting community and the ties that bind, not divide. While there are no issues of the magnitude of a post-apartheid era, when this election is over there will be a need to come together and heal on many fronts. Not through caustic division but by Ubuntu.
Earl Crittenden Jr., chair, OnePulse Foundation
Looking ahead: SUPREME COURT: As Trump’s third Supreme Court justice was sworn in during the middle of an election — in what should ethically be a pencils-down period — many are calling for reform of our highest court. What to do? Adding justices to the existing nine is bandied about, but disfavored (when does it stop?). A simpler option could include statutorily returning the court’s system to its pre-1925 procedure: federal appellate judges would decide the 100 yearly cases the court hears. This could keep the docket focused on issues involving conflicts of law in the 12 circuits and not more attempts at eroding legal precedents.
Mary Lee Downey, CEO and founder of the Community Hope Center
Last week: HOPE INSTEAD OF DESPERATION: I was privileged to speak at an event for the Tri-County Alliance on Human Trafficking in Orlando. Our poverty-alleviation efforts put us in contact with many victims, as those living in homelessness and poverty are at a higher risk for labor and sexual trafficking. Far too many of our neighbors become victims because they feel like this life is their last option for survival. We can change this. By investing in and providing more wrap-around services across our community, we can intervene in people’s lives and help them to replace their desperation with hope.
Looking ahead: HOLIDAY FOOD DRIVES: The holidays are here, and over the coming weeks, many churches and organizations will be conducting Thanksgiving food drives. There are so many hungry families in our community right now. Buying groceries is a beautiful gesture of generosity, yet too often we get it wrong when it comes to delivering food. Please do this: make sure someone among the organizers of your food drive actually contacts the recipients beforehand, asks them what they actually need, and lets them know that food is coming. Parents shouldn’t be worrying about whether or not their families will have food on the holiday.
John L. Evans Jr., consulting unit chief for a global investment firm; former congressional staffer
Last week: GDP BOOM: Gross domestic product numbers for the last quarter were just released Oct. 29, and they are eye-popping. At no time since World War II has there been been such a burst in our country’s productivity. All this with cumbersome COVID-19. Why do positive GDP numbers matter so? Because the chances of your child or grandchild getting off the couch and getting a meaningful job increase exponentially with great numbers. A meaningful job means dignity. Dignified individuals mean a solid citizenry that doesn’t burn and loot.
Camille Evans, managing partner, Virtus LLP
Looking ahead: FULL CIRCLE: Nov. 3 marks the 100-year anniversary of the Ocoee Massacre. Amid the 2020 general election and our country's continued pervasive racial hostilities, the truth of the extreme and long-enduring violence against Blacks' participation in the democratic process is a history lesson we all need. Produced by WFTV journalist Daralene Jones, a Black woman and Ocoee resident, The Ocoee Massacre Documentary airs on Sunday at 7 p.m., and is must-watch TV, as a necessary and vitally important reminder of just how deadly daring to vote and be part of the democratic process has been for the Black community.
Francisco Gonzalez, philanthropy director, National Review Institute
Last week: STATE ATTORNEY SUPPORT: State Attorney Aramis Ayala has been a disaster for Central Florida and has decided not to run for re-election. However, she has supported Monique Worrell to replace her. Their alliance with the radical Black Lives Matter movement and Ayala’s misinterpretation of carrying out justice (including for slain police officers) should be a call for alarm. The only sensible choice available is criminal defense attorney Joe Torroella who stated, “The State Attorney’s office is not going to be a place for social change or political matters.” The de-politicization of our justice system will be a welcome improvement. It starts locally.
Looking ahead: VOTING IS A PRIVILEGE: My dad and grandparents left Cuba in 1960. Election Day reminds me voting is not an option the people of Cuba have had in over 70 years. While tensions are high in this crazy year, I hope we can all respect the electoral process – including the votes, determined state-by-state, as our founders intended. We are not a democracy, for many good reasons. We are a republic – “if you can keep it,” as Benjamin Franklin once said. Keeping it involves going about our lives peacefully after each vote, no matter who wins – and limiting the powers of those who do.
Jeff Hayward, president and CEO, Heart of Florida United Way
Last week: NEW LOTTERY EXECUTIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed John Davis, the executive vice president of the Orlando Regional Chamber of Commerce and Heart of Florida United Way board member, as the secretary of the Florida Lottery. In my time working with John, he has proven to be a passionate advocate and savvy businessman who has a big heart for his community. Your team at United Way will always be rooting for you, John! Congratulations!
Jane Healy, former editorial page editor and managing editor, Orlando Sentinel
Last week: TRAIN WARNING: It’s exciting news that Brightline, the fast train from South Florida to Orlando, wants to partner with the SunRail commuter train. SunRail is desperate for new money so any help is welcome. Brightline’s concept shows a corridor for both trains extending to Innovation Way, which is as east as urban development goes in Orange County. That’s smart. But here’s a big caution: Politicians can’t cave into developers’ pressure to go farther east and open up rural areas to unplanned subdivisions. That often happens with new roads and ends up needlessly stretching schools and emergency services. Just stick to the existing urban area.
David Kay, rabbi, Congregation Ohev Shalom
Last week: BIG-MONEY ELECTION: Open Secrets reports that $3.7 billion have been spent so far on the presidential race – not including all the congressional, state, and local elections. To put that number into some sort of perspective, for $3.7 billion, we could test every American age 50 and up for COVID-19, with a couple of hundred million dollars left over. Roughly a third of that comes from so-called outside spending -- sources other than the candidate's campaign fundraising committee, from the national political parties to PACs to "dark" money. Campaign finance reform makes sense – but today’s elected officials rely on the status quo.
Looking ahead: GRIM REMEMBRANCE: On Oct. 27, 2018, a gunman opened fire on Sabbath worshippers in the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing 11. Thursday marked the second anniversary of that loss of life on the Jewish calendar. Jewish tradition calls for observing such an anniversary with a memorial prayer and active support of good work, both preserving and furthering the departed’s legacy. Sadly, the hatred that drove the shooter that day has only increased since then -- and not only as antisemitism. May the memories of those murdered on a sacred day of rest inspire us all to turn the tide toward love.
Chris King, CEO of Elevation Financial; 2018 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor
Last week: TEACHER FIRING: A Christian school in Seminole County that received $1.7 million in tax money fired a teacher when they found out he was gay, demonstrating once again why we must pass the Florida Competitive Workforce Act to prohibit anti-LGBTQ discrimination. I was so grateful to see Daryl Tol, CEO of AdventHealth, stand up in defense of the teacher. To right a wrong, it takes strong leaders like Daryl who are willing to use their platform to advocate for others. Discrimination is neither good for the advancement of the Gospel — which this “Christian” school purports to defend — or the cause of justice.
Belinda Ortiz Kirkegard, Kissimmee economic development director
Last week: KISSIMMEE AIRPORT TALK: The Kissimmee Gateway Airport hosted a "Let's Talk Aviation" roundtable Thursday, which featured high profile individuals -- including Enterprise Florida's CEO Jamal Sowell. Great conversation on the general aviation industry and all the exciting projects happening at Kissimmee's airport.
Looking ahead: OSCEOLA BUSINESS SYMPOSIUM: Osceola County's "We've Opened Safely" initiative will host a business symposium on the evening of Nov. 4 to help spark new revenue-generating ideas within our business community as we navigate in this "new normal.” Although geared to Osceola businesses, all are welcome. More information on this free workshop can be found on the Osceola County website: WeveOpenedSafely.com
Ken LaRoe, Founder, Climate First Bank I/O
Last week: SIGN WARS: It’s absurd how people think they have a right to trespass and vandalize other’s property based on a difference in political opinion. I paid $110 each for my political signs and have had three painted over and two stolen. Of course, there are probably 30 Trump signs within a mile of my house that no one touches.
Looking ahead: FLORIDA’S CLIMATE THREATS: Few places are more threatened by the climate emergency than Florida. The sea is rising, the days are getting hotter and the hurricanes are getting stronger. Continued environmental deregulation and scale-backs on governmental oversight place our endangered and threatened wildlife in peril. We need to get serious about the climate crisis and think more deeply about the environmental consequences when we cast our ballot.
Jeremy Levitt, distinguished professor of international law, Florida A&M University College of Law
Last week: GOD’S LOVE: The biggest story this week is to remember that God loves us all. You don’t have to believe in or love him to receive his love. At a time when political divisions, racial tensions and economic pressures are dividing and disenfranchising Americans, please remember that God wants us to love him and others with agape love. Agape love transcends pollical beliefs or ideology and focuses on another’s highest good by being patient, kind, calm, humble, honorable, forgiving, truthful, trustworthy, faithful and hopeful. Agape is not a feeling but a choice that crystalizes when we demonstrate it to strangers. Agape love someone this week!
Looking ahead: LIVE BY PRINCIPLES: Next week the nation will tremble. Whether it will shift for the public good has nothing to do with the election but everything to do with the choices Americans make about how we treat one another after it. Let us not forget that we are all Americans, not adversaries in a foreign war. Let us remember the principles of our Creed: freedom, equality, justice and humanity. It’s my civic duty to insist that you love this nation, support its Constitution, obey its laws, respect its flag, and defend it against all enemies, especially domestic forces that seek to violently and or unlawfully subvert our democracy.
Anna McPherson, past president, Junior League of Greater Orlando
Last week: SEA TURTLES: Volusia County has experienced its third-highest sea turtle nest count since 1988! Over 52,200 hatched eggshells have been counted. Running from Aug. 1-Nov. 30, it’s now washback season. Washbacks are recently hatched turtles that have been deposited on the beach in a line of seaweed during or after a storm. If you find one, do not put the turtles back in the water as they are too exhausted and won’t make it on their own. Instead, call a lifeguard or Florida Fish and Wildlife and they will take them to a marine wildlife center where they can be successfully rehabbed before being returned to the ocean.
Khalid Muneer, broker/owner Jupiter Properties Central Florida
Last week: DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION: Having attended at least a dozen presentations on diversity recently, it is very encouraging to see the conversation moving from just definitions to how we can change course by providing assistance to level the playing fields for everybody. This not only includes building trust and providing finance for minority-owned businesses but acknowledging that the future prosperity of our Central Florida community depends on having these conversations and implementing the results. This means actively participating by pointing it out to those leaders who are responsible for solving the economic and social inequality issues. Staying silent is not the solution.
Looking ahead: PIVOTAL VOTE: This will probably be the most important period in the life of many people as the election results will define what America will look like for the next decade or more. Once again, Florida will be pivotal in deciding the next president and as in the past when the race has been close, we hope once again the problem will be solved peacefully and to the satisfaction of all parties concerned.
Muhammad Musri, president, Islamic Society of Central Florida
Looking ahead: DEEPWATER HORIZON SETTLEMENT: Ten years after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, the federal council for the restoration approved $73 million for Florida, part of a $302 million settlement for all affected Gulf states. Restoration projects in Florida have already been identified, but the public will have 50 days to provide input starting Nov. 16. To prevent a similar disaster in the future, conservationists filed a lawsuit in Tampa federal court against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failing to consider the devastating impacts of the Deepwater Horizon spill in future leases. The agency should not approve any future leases until the court decides.
Pamela Nabors, president/CEO, CareerSource Central Florida
Last week: DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME: On the first Sunday in November, we will all feel a little sleepier because the night before, we set our clocks back one hour. Although I’ll miss the longer days to get the endless to-do lists done, I very much appreciate the advantage of more light to walk in the cooler evening. The loss of an hour of media time also offers a small respite from the increased election craziness! Daylight saving time is also the biannual reminder to test and change the batteries in our smoke detectors. We need the hour of rest for what looks to be a long COVID-19 winter season.
Looking ahead: NASA NEWS: I’ve always been fascinated by future space exploration and the opportunities it creates for jobs here in this region. All the recent NASA news and accomplishments I’ve been reading about sure make living in Central Florida exciting! Monday’s announcement that water is present on the moon’s surface; last week’s news of a successful touchdown to gather rocks and dust from the surface of the Bennu asteroid; and even Tupperware’s announcement that it’s getting in the business with their PONDS delivery system to help NASA astronauts grow food in space, are all examples of the fast-paced advances of science and space exploration.
Brendan O'Connor, editor in chief, Bungalower.com
Last week: PARLIAMENT HOUSE CLOSING: Parliament House is closing this weekend with a promise from the former owner that he is working hard to find a new home for the landmark LGBTQ+ venue, somewhere nearby. Rumors say he's eyeing up a spot on Church Street which, if true, could make it a bit of a "gayborhood" with Hamburger Mary's and Haus Orlando opening soon. The Orange County Regional History Center has expressed strong interest in saving the venue's sign and artifacts on-site from demolition.
Looking ahead: An empty lot in downtown Orlando could soon become a fancy projection park if ultimately approved by the City. The lot, which is owned by Dr. Phillips Charities, is being leased to the City to be used for an elaborate urban park space that will feature projection screens, art exhibits, event space, and shipping container structures to help act as a new gateway property to the Central Business District.
Jim Philips, retired longtime radio talk-show host
Last week: FIREFIGHTER BREAKS QUARANTINE: A Seminole County firefighter tested positive for COVID-19 but then ignored orders...yes, orders... to "quarantine and isolate.” Joseph Piambino told investigators that he was "going crazy sitting on the couch" so he decided to party with friends. There is no telling how many people caught the virus because of his selfishness. Piambino could have been fired but will only face three days suspension without pay. That's not a bad penalty for such reckless behavior. Maybe Piambino can pen a letter of apology to fellow firefighters and the public. Don't hold your breath.
Gloria Pickar, president, League of Women Voters of Orange County
Last week: BLACK VOTER SUPPRESSION: This newspaper launched an important series on the 1920 Ocoee Massacre, the largest Election Day violence and mass murder of Blacks in US history. With all the legitimate attention on elections, COVID-19, and economic collapse, let’s stay mindful of another plague -- systemic racism. A Florida example: Two years ago, 65% of us approved the amendment to end felony disenfranchisement excluding rape and murder; today, 774,000 returning citizens who have completed their sentences, mostly Blacks, still can’t vote. Our governor and Legislature used a new poll tax (payment of fines and fees) to stop their vote. We must end Black voter suppression.
Looking ahead: GANGS AND GUN VIOLENCE: Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings named a public safety task force to address gang violence after the shooting deaths of innocent bystander children in Pine Hills. The League of Women Voters earned two seats on the task force, including state President Patricia Brigham who has a stellar reputation for fighting gun violence and Rachel Allen, Director of Valencia College’s Peace and Justice Institute. We must seriously address getting guns out of the hands of gangs, criminals, depressed persons, and children; replaced with livable wages, mental health services, and gun locks. It's time for swift action, not more talk and study.
Larry Pino, attorney and entrepreneur
Last week: DISNEY BIRTHING SEASON: Mother Kendi, the first white rhino born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom back in 1999, is the first of three rhinos at Disney to give birth in the coming months – this one to a healthy 150-pound calf. Jao is due in the fall of 2021 and Lola in fall/winter 2021. The rhino gestation period lasts about 16 months, so the new births are being anxiously anticipated. Animal Kingdom’s population has increased this year with the births of a giraffe, a zebra, an aardvark and a porcupine ... all proof positive that the world does continue to turn in an election year.
Looking ahead: CO-WORKING POST-PANDEMIC: With the travails of WeWork nationwide and in downtown Orlando, as well as the September Chapter 11 filing of Regus, the question in these days of global pandemic is: How will the co-worker business model fare in the post COVID-19 world? Major publicly traded as well as smaller operators have reduced their real-estate office rent while small-business owners have done rather well through converting their home offices into remote tech centers with less overhead and infrastructure. And it’s safer too. Collaboration and social networking are still important, but at what cost? Challenging days lie ahead for co-working firms around the country.
Stephanie Porta, executive director, Organize Florida
Last week: MERCY DRIVE EVICTIONS: On Thursday, we saw around 30 people on Mercy Drive who were being illegally evicted by a man who is wealthy enough to drive a Maserati. 7M Real Estate and companies like it are ravaging our most marginalized communities and throwing people out on the street even if they have done their part to get clearance from the CDC. Apparently the Orange County Sheriff has no problem backing up this behavior. The ultra-rich are as heartless as ever and strategic in their creation of misery.
Looking ahead: COUNT EVERY VOTE: The 2000 election was stolen from those who believe in a fair and full democracy. Well, not this time. We are organizing like never before to run through, not to, the finish-line tape. With events across the state, lovers of democracy can celebrate while ensuring that every vote is counted. We will not see full results on election night, and we are happy about that. It is much more important to do it right than to do it fast. So on Nov. 3, hunker down or look into one of the great Count Every Vote events in your county and let’s party like it’ll never be 2000 again.
Joanie Schirm, GEC founding president; World Cup Orlando 1994 Committee chairman
Last week: STAY INFORMED: Who hasn’t voted? If you need any reminder, the recent headlines make it clear. If you have an opinion on any of these issues, an American citizen over 18 and registered to vote; you have no excuse not to show up on the “I Voted” sticker list. “Florida is third in the US for total positive COVID-19 cases.” “Republican senators install 3rd justice of Trump’s presidency.” “Fight to get (Florida) virus data unnecessary.” “Obamacare suit (in Supreme Court) threatens (health) plans for 2 million in state.” “Adventist school fires gay teacher.” “CDC: COVID-19 death toll is higher than data says.” Be counted. Vote.
Looking ahead: VOTE SMART: “As voters make their choices known, one thing is abundantly clear. America must turn our attention to how our government works and why it matters.” That is the tag line on a children’s book, “For Which We Stand,” by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School AP Government teacher Jeff Foster. His book describes how elections unfold, the Electoral College, the judiciary, Congress, presidency and more. MSDHS students credit Foster for giving them faith in the American legal system and inspiring March for Our Lives — gun-safety educated youths now showing up at the polls. Education makes our democracy stronger. Vote smart.
Beverly Seay, chair, UCF Board of Trustees
Last week: SIMULATION TRAINING: Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, with the National Center for Simulation, hosted the annual Florida Simulation Summit, where leading experts from industry, government and academia discussed simulation technologies and applications relevant to today’s and tomorrow’s COVID-19-induced challenges in the workplace and the classroom. With more than $6 billion annually in modeling, simulation and training contracts flowing through Central Florida, the Summit showcases the many Florida industries (healthcare, education, entertainment, transportation, energy, manufacturing and cybersecurity) leveraging modeling and simulation to develop faster, safer and less costly solutions. One example is training to assess empathy levels for healthcare providers, first responders and social services workers.
Rick Singh, property appraiser, Orange County
Last week: NCAA SAYS VOTE: It’s hard to imagine anything more important than football in the fall, but 2020 has flipped the script. In an unprecedented ruling, the college football governing body has ruled that no team practices can take place on Election Day, ostensibly freeing up the players to vote. We’re seeing these moves across the country, like with many corporations offering employees a paid day off to volunteer at precincts. Even so, some coaches are unhappy with losing a day of preparation for upcoming games. This is a critical election and institutions like the NCAA want everyone to be able to cast a vote.
Looking ahead: DON’T KNOCK IT: Add Knock to the toolbox of new ways to buy and sell your home. New to Orlando, Knock is one of the latest names in internet-based options for real estate. Knock’s Home Swap service uses the expected equity from a home sale to guarantee a mortgage for a new house before the old one sells, enabling a buyer to secure their dream home. Over the past couple of years, our area has seen Offerpad, Opendoor and Zillow move into the area. There’s no doubt Central Florida is a hot location. Knock may just make it more interesting.
Michael Slaymaker, professional fundraising executive
Last week: 30 GREAT YEARS: David Odahowski is marking his 30-year anniversary with the Edyth Bush Charitable Foundation. This milestone is big for anyone who has been at the same employer for that long, but David’s impact on Central Florida makes his anniversary notable. Fundraising, philanthropy and development of the nonprofit sector will be forever changed because of his contributions. Millions of dollars have been invested at Rollins College, capital campaigns, support of the arts, Winter Park nonprofits and healthcare for uninsured families. The list goes on and on. He is an excellent steward of the philanthropy of Mrs. Bush. Congratulations, David, on this milestone!
John Thedford, entrepreneur, founder of SMART Financial
Last week: DIVISIVE SOCIAL MEDIA: Major tech execs must not be allowed to censor the information available to the public. Social media with its anti-conservative bias must stop exclusively publishing one-sided socially divisive information, as it has become a catalyst of violence and property damage. GOP lawmakers are in debate right now about ending the “free pass” on the current legal shields provided by Section 230, part of the Communications Decency Act (CDA) that protects tech companies and website publishers from third-party content on their sites. The current case filed in federal court is the most aggressive action the government has taken against tech companies to date.
Carol Wick, CEO, Sharity
Last week: WOMEN AT WORK: A recent “Women in the Workplace” study found that one in four women are considering leaving the workforce or “downshifting” their careers due to COVID-19. Women of color and senior-level women (an already disproportionately small number) are facing especially difficult challenges balancing work and home. It’s become so dire that some experts believe women — who’ve lost an estimated 7 million jobs since February — risk losing decades of workplace progress. Our nation doesn't even require all employers to provide paid sick leave. Unless things change, without women in the workforce, especially in the C-suite, businesses and our economy will suffer.
Looking ahead: STAYING IN THE SHADOWS: In our democracy, voting is power; sadly, for far too many domestic violence survivors, it can have dangerous consequences. For survivors, the fear of being found, beaten, or even killed by their abusers keeps many from trusting the voter registration process to keep their information private — including in states like Florida, which requires survivors to go through a notoriously complicated and laborious process to access a confidential address. Survivors should not have to choose between voting and endangering their lives or that of their loved ones. When survivors are silenced, it harms our democracy and our nation.
Michael Zais, political blogger for thedrunkenrepublican.com
Last week: NO GRADES: As someone with a family member that is a teacher in Orange County, I often hear firsthand of the unprecedented and extreme challenges confronting educators and students during the coronavirus pandemic. And as such, I agree wholeheartedly with the request of local superintendents to scrap the A to F school grading system this year. The stress of the pandemic is already overwhelming to all involved. Why add to that unnecessarily, especially when the “measurements” themselves will be highly suspect anyway in this “learning” environment. This is a no-brainer. I call on Education Secretary Richard Corcoran to put the school grading system on ice this school year.
Looking ahead: VACCINE APPROVAL: At least six states -- all but one with Democratic governors -- are vowing to conduct independent reviews of any COVID-19 vaccine authorized by the FDA. Thankfully Florida is not participating in this insanity, whose sole purpose is simply to stick President Trump in the eye. The notion that the FDA and pharmaceutical companies would risk billions of dollars by releasing an unsafe vaccine is ludicrous. The speed at which it appears a vaccine will be available reflects the slashing of onerous, bureaucratic red tape. Shame on these states for undermining public confidence in any eventual vaccine for overt political purposes.