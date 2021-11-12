Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you.
Mary Lee Downey, CEO, Hope Partnership
Last week: SPOTLIGHTING HOMELESS CRISIS: Back in 2018, I began talking with a writer named Andrew Ross about our work with people experiencing poverty and homelessness in Osceola County and our dreams for affordable housing for our tourism workforce. Apparently, Andrew talked to a lot of us, and he’s turned those conversations (along with a lot of research) into “Sunbelt Blues,” a book about the housing crisis in Central Florida. Whether you agree with his assertions or not, I hope you’ll take the time to see what he has to say about how we can provide everyone with a safe place to call home.
John L. Evans Jr., Organizational behavior scholar; DeSantis appointee
Last week: DESANTIS STEPS UP: “It is essentially conservative, to conserve.” So said a giant intellect for the right, William F. Buckley. Enter our governor. Finally, and I mean finally, a conservative leader in Florida has taken the lead for the critical initiative of keeping our precious water clean. Red tide? Let’s get rid of it. Green tide (Lake Okeechobee)? Hasta luego! As a fifth-generation fishing guide from Ten Thousand Islands once said to me, “When’s the damn GOP gonna wake up to the environment?” They have awakened, with Ron DeSantis’ initiatives this week. Not a moment too soon.
Jeff Hayward, president and CEO, Heart of Florida United Way
Last week: PULSE FIRE: The fire set to the Pulse Memorial caused a visceral reaction in many of us. Five years ago when the tragedy occurred, Heart of Florida United Way was tasked by our elected leaders to convene community partners from across the tri-county area to collectively support Pulse survivors, family members and friends. It became our top priority to establish the Orlando United Assistance Center, where we provided necessary health and human services and mental health counseling. We saw enough suffering amongst those who endured the tragedy and the loss of loved ones. Now this? It’s senseless.
David Kay, chair, Interfaith Council of Central Florida
Last week: HIDDEN BIAS? A suspect was arrested in the fire that damaged part of the interim Pulse memorial. Homeless and using a wheelchair, the suspect doesn't fit the expectations for someone who would commit this crime. Despite video evidence and the suspect's admission of being the one on camera, they still insist they didn't light the fire. Perhaps this person is, as the old song goes, "more to be helped than despised.” Yet, even if not charged with a hate crime, there was something within the perpetrator that drew them to this specific spot. Biases can run deeper than we like to believe.
Looking ahead: JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL: The best way to overcome tensions between segments of society is to truly get to know one another as people. That's a benefit of culturally themed film festivals: a chance to have a glimpse of the humanity, the similarities, and the uniqueness of others. Antisemitism has been called "the oldest hatred", and the recent resurgence in antisemitic incidents should concern all of us. The 23rd Annual Central Florida Jewish Film Festival, going on now at the Enzian Theatre, is a great way to learn more about the reality of being Jewish, and the rich diversity within that millennia-old faith tradition.
Ric Keller, lawyer, former member of Congress
Looking ahead: DISARMING THROUGH HUMOR: You are “two-faced,” said Stephen Douglas to Abraham Lincoln during one of their famous debates. Lincoln replied, “If I had two faces, do you think I would wear this one?” Since then, Ronald Reagan, JFK, and Barack Obama all effectively used self-deprecating humor to deflect criticism and build rapport. What’s their secret? How can you use it, too? On Monday at 4:30 p.m., Rollins College (Bush Auditorium) is hosting a fascinating discussion called “Icebreaker: Why humor is a powerful tool in politics and life.” It’s free, fun, and open to the public.
Belinda Ortiz Kirkegard, Kissimmee economic development director
Last week: FIRST SKYDIVE: I had the pleasure of spending time with the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights in my first (and only) skydiving experience. I felt totally safe during my tandem jump because this elite team is the best of the best. Although this is an incredible Army community outreach activity, so close to Veterans Day, the experience for me was more of a reset in gratitude, to all the men and women who serve our country to protect our freedoms. Thank you to all our service members and their families…. and Go Army!
Ken LaRoe, Founder, Climate First Bank
Looking ahead: NET METERING DODGE: In Florida, if you have solar power, you’ll make more energy than you could possibly use up. That extra energy is sent back into the grid in a process called net metering, and your power company pays you for it. The Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) has sneakily decided to turn public opinion against net metering and steer people away from sustainable energy. As part of an effort to make net metering less appealing for its customers – and avoid having to pay them for their electricity – OUC used misleading language like “subsidized by all customers” in a survey ahead of presenting results to their Board of Commissioners meeting. It’s absolutely despicable that greedy corporations are willing to put profits over the planet.
Alex Martins, chair, UCF Board of Trustees; CEO, Orlando Magic
Looking ahead: CLEAN-ENERGY JOBS: Florida is the second-largest producer of electricity in the nation and demand is expected to increase with the state's population growth. Florida Power & Light Company and GE Digital are helping to prepare UCF students to meet the demand for jobs delivering reliable and clean energy. UCF’s new Microgrid Control Lab features control center equipment and software that students will use to simulate and test real-life grid control operations, including finding ways to keep the grid of the future secure and optimize renewable energy sources. Students will learn on the same software they will use in industry, making them workforce ready.
Khalid Muneer, broker/owner Jupiter Properties Central Florida
Last week: BIZLINK ORANGE: Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings launched Bizlink last week, an online tool to support small businesses in Central Florida that were hit hard during the pandemic. This is a joint effort by the county government and the National Entrepreneur Center and supported by 50 nonprofit organizations that will provide free coaching online to small businesses in the area to help them start and grow. This is another example of how joint partnerships between local government and private industry are helping to grow the local economy and provide solutions to some of the issues created by the pandemic.
Looking ahead: INFLATION WORRIES: With the inflation rate hitting 6.5%, highest since 1980, all eyes will be on Washington to see what measures the government will be implementing to control it. Inflation of this magnitude can result in loss of confidence in the currency. Having lived through the 1980s when bank deposit rates hit 22% and the mortgage rates peaked at 19%, let’s hope early appropriate monetary and fiscal policies are adopted to minimize the effect on those who suffer the most.
Muhammad Musri, president, Islamic Society of Central Florida
Last week: SPENDING PRIORITIES: Congress passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that includes $19 billion for Florida which will also require between 20-50% match of local funding. Over the years, many projects were proposed, and the instinct is to rush and dust off those old plans and use the money for that. However, politicians should research what Floridians really need today. Some regions like Central Florida have been expanding at a fast rate with many new families moving in daily, which increases pressure on local roads. What Florida lacks is a robust transit system designed to handle transportation needs in 2030 and beyond, not 2000.
Pamela Nabors, president/CEO, CareerSource Central Florida
Last week: INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL: A key step to economic recovery took place as the U.S. reopened its borders to international travelers. As the leading tourism destination in the country, Central Florida is already experiencing an increased demand for workers to support the numerous attractions, resorts, and restaurants that populate this region. Because these businesses are struggling to find and retain workers, many companies will be faced with evaluating working conditions and exploring new opportunities for increased wages, benefits and flexible work schedules. To address hiring needs, hospitality businesses should also consider solutions that "down-size" the application, screening, and interview process to quickly onboard candidates to support the growing demand.
Looking ahead: VALENCIA TRAINING: Valencia College has opened its new, and largest, Center for Accelerated Training or CAT in northwest Orlando. This new facility expands the College's offerings of rapid skills training, and will serve residents, particularly in Pine Hills, Parramore, West Lakes, Eatonville and Apopka. The CAT will provide hands-on instruction in high-demand industries such as advanced manufacturing, construction, transportation/logistics, health care, and information technology. These short-term programs (some only 8 weeks!) quickly propel the trainees into employment in high-wage jobs, as well as prepare more skilled workers to meet local business demand. Increasing the flow of skilled talent into our economy will have an immediate positive impact to both residents and business in Central Florida.
Beverly Paulk, founding member, Central Florida Foundation and The Orlando Philharmonic
Looking ahead: PHILHARMONIC THANKS COMMUNITY: The Orlando Philharmonic expressed gratitude to health-care workers and first responders Nov. 6 with 1,370 free concert tickets at Calvary Orlando. Educators are next. Teachers and education workers each can receive two free tickets for the Jan. 8 evening concert featuring classic Gershwin and a community choir. More than 900 tickets already have been requested with many more available. The unusually large venue allows for safety and a large audience. To request tickets go to orlandophil.org or call the box office at 407-770-0071. Eric Jacobsen, the conductor, and the talented Orlando Phil musicians will show their appreciation with a memorable concert.
Gloria Pickar, president emerita, League of Women Voters of Orange County
Last week: SEMINOLE BANS PLASTICS: One small step for the county and one big win for the environment. Seminole County Commission split 3-2 to vote to ban single-use products, plastic bags and Styrofoam from being sold or disbursed on county property. Promoted as “Florida’s Natural Choice,” we are glad Seminole County moved closer to this designation. Similar ordinances were adopted in Orlando in June 2019 and Orange County April 2020. The world produces about 380 million tons of plastics annually ultimately polluting oceans, rivers and natural lands, which will take more than a century to degrade. Let’s all take one small step: refuse single-use products, and reuse and recycle plastics.
Looking ahead: FLORIDA’S FEDERAL WINDFALL: Congress passed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill including $19 billion for Florida. Along with 80% of Americans who support fixing our roads, bridges, ports and pipes, the entire Florida Democratic delegation voted “yes.” Gov. DeSantis derided it as “pork” and all of Florida’s Republican delegation voted “no.” The modified $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill is next with 70% public support. Will Ccongress step up and pass legislation to prevent catastrophic climate change and help families care for and educate young children so moms can get back to work? Or will they only pay to fix stuff rather than prevent disasters?
Larry Pino, attorney and entrepreneur
Last week: ELON MUSK’S VICTORY: Competition in the space industry is heating up. After seven months of litigation by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, attempting to dislodge SpaceX from its sole contractor relationship to NASA for Artemis 3, Elon Musk has come up the winner and will be pushing for a moon landing, along with the first woman on the moon, by at least 2025. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson released the news the same week the SpaceX Falcon 9 catapulted three astronauts in its Dragon Endurance Spacecraft to the International Space Station from Brevard County, another NASA mission. It was a good week for Elon Musk. Not so much for Jeff Bezos.
Stephanie Porta, co-executive director, Florida Rising
Last week: THE CLIMATE CRISIS IS IN MURPHY’S HANDS: The climate crisis can cost Florida up to $38 billion by 2070 if unmitigated. That’s why Rep. Stephanie Murphy has to act now by supporting Build Back Better. BBB would help President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package expected to go into law on Monday by investing $550 billion in climate mitigation. Alone, the infrastructure bill includes $13 billion for Florida to repair 3,500 miles of highway, investments in sustainable transportation, electric vehicle charging, and funding for weatherization. These investments with the support of BBB would reduce our country’s emissions by 52% by 2030.
Looking ahead: FLORIDA’S BROKEN CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM: Alethia Jones made a mistake on her road to recovery and is serving a life sentence for selling cocaine for $20. Our Florida criminal justice system's three-strike laws have continued to go unchecked, perpetuating systemic racism that buries minority communities. Alethia was riding with her sister at her arrest, and her sister admitted that she orchestrated the cocaine sale. However, Florida’s criminal justice system concluded they would “go down together,” leaving Alethia behind bars for a nonviolent, low-level drug offense for 17 years. It’s time we correct this injustice by freeing Alethia Jones.
Joanie Schirm, GEC founding president; World Cup Orlando 1994 Committee chairman
Last week: INFRASTRUCTURE: Finally, the infrastructure bill overcame congressional gridlock, with zero yes votes from Florida’s Republican delegation. Instead of welcoming massive improvements for our everyday lives, Floridians now have to deal with Gov. DeSantis’s bogus proclamation of “pork.” He’s apparently forgotten that in the past 10 years Florida’s population grew by 14.6% and tourist numbers in Central Florida now include some 75 million. We’re desperate for money for our roads, airports, water, electric, transit, seaports, new jobs and more. Let’s stop the BS and gladly pair nearly $20 billion in federal money with local and state resources to sew straw into gold for a dramatic return on investment.
Michael Slaymaker, professional fundraising executive
Last week: HELP FOR NONPROFITS: The City of Orlando 2021-2022 Community Investment Program gifted $2,411,190 to area nonprofits. Dozens of charity recipients were on hand at the recent Orlando City Council meeting to hear the mayor and commissioners vote unanimously in favor of supporting the local organization. Not every city in the country does this. Orlando is rather unique in the number and amount they give to nonprofits. Kudos to Julie Tindall and Marcia Hope Goodwin for coordinating the massive grant system.
Craig Ustler, owner/president, Ustler Development Inc.
Last week: BELIEVE: Doubters doubt. Believers believe. Doubters criticize, complain and tell us why things cannot be done. They accomplish nothing and revel in the potential failure of others. Believers press on. They don’t quit. They persevere and endure, always focused on their heartfelt mission. Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is an audacious and stunning achievement. Chuck Steinmetz is a true believer. Doubters be damned.
Carol Wick, CEO, Sharity
Last week: VIDEO CROSSES THE LINE: There is no disagreement that violence against women is not only epidemic, it is on the rise globally. But are we really doing anything to stop it? Are we calling out those who encourage or perpetuate the violence? Recently, Rep. Paul Gosar tweeted out an anime video of him killing Rep. Ocasio-Cortez. This isn’t about politics. It’s about what line we are now willing to let people cross under that excuse. Encouraging violence against women is something we all should be condemning and loudly. Sadly, all I’m hearing from our delegation is crickets.
Nicole Wilson, Orange County commissioner, District 1
Last week: TOURIST TAX DIVERSITY: This week, I am hopeful that Rep. Anna Eskamani’s new bill, HB 6075, will begin moving through the legislative process. This bill removes some restrictions for usage of Tourist Development Tax (TDT) dollars. Currently, TDT money is strictly to be spent on advertising for things like stadiums, amusement parks, aquariums and beaches. However, in order to make all of those experiences worthwhile, the people operating these attractions must have safe transportation and affordable shelter. I am hopeful that we can remove state government overreach and allow local governments to use their revenue as they see fit.
Looking ahead: ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT: Last week, the National Entrepreneur Center opened its new tool, BizLink Orange, to assist small businesses in their development. It was also the beginning of Global Entrepreneurship Week, a time to uplift our innovators, creative thinkers, and doers around the world. Deliberately, this week coincided with COP26, the largest meeting of countries in the world targeted to climate change mitigation strategies. As we continue to have 1,000 new residents per week, it is essential we integrate innovation with climate-change technology to power our future sustainably and responsibly. Smart growth without sustainable technology and development is ineffective.
Michael Zais, political blogger for thedrunkenrepublican.com
Last week: BAD BORDER POLICY: The Biden administration’s secret nighttime flights transporting illegal migrants around the country are continuing, and with predictably deadly consequences. According to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ public safety czar Larry Keefe, over 70 such flights have landed at Jacksonville International Airport. One migrant, a 24-year-old Honduran who posed as a minor, stands charged in the stabbing death of a Florida man, though it’s unclear if he arrived on one of the flights. DeSantis seems powerless to stop this madness as the federal government controls the airspace. How many more have to die before the media stops protecting Joe Biden and his idiotic open-border policies?
Looking ahead: MANDATE CHALLENGED: In the first shot across the bow vis-a-vis the Biden Administration’s directive -- issued via the Labor Department and OSHA -- that mandates COVID-19 vaccinations (or weekly testing/required mask wearing) for businesses with over 100 employees, a federal appeals court temporarily blocked this rule, citing “grave statutory and constitutional issues.” This is completely unsurprising, and welcome news for Florida businesses and workers. The New Orleans-based Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals indicated it would quickly consider whether to issue an injunction. There will, quite rightly, be a mountain of lawsuits coming, and I would be shocked if this didn’t end up in the Supreme Court.