Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you.
Mary Lee Downey, CEO and founder of the Community Hope Center
Last week: HARRIS SPEAKS UP: I’ve sat through many meetings where I’m interrupted, talked over, or automatically assigned the role of note-taker just because I’m a woman. Sen. Kamala Harris was all of us at Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate. “I’m speaking” needs to be the mantra for all women leaders who are constantly interrupted and talked over. It’s hard to do what Sen. Harris did because we know we will be viewed as “rude” or “too aggressive,” but, women everywhere, take note: you can speak, you should be speaking, and you should be heard.
Looking ahead: DIVERSIFYING ECONOMY: I’m glad Osceola County is exploring new partnerships for NeoCity and Bridg, and I hope they are able to negotiate a beneficial contract with SkyWater Technology. If this pandemic has shown us one thing, it’s that we can’t rely solely on tourism dollars to thrive. We must diversify our economy in Osceola and in Central Florida more broadly. Recovery is going to take a long time. What steps are our leaders going to take to ensure we aren’t the hardest-hit county during the next crisis?
John L. Evans Jr., consulting unit chief for a global investment firm; former congressional staffer
Last week: MESSAGE OF HOPE: ‘Tween hurricanes and COVID-19, we Central Floridians could use some hope. Now, whether you want to read this bit of scripture as literature or rock-solid existential truth, no matter. Let’s just read it. The piece is designed for those of us experiencing stressful times ... “Behold I am building a new thing. Now it springs forth. Do you not perceive it?” In other words, good things are coming for those who keep the moral code, irrespective of how bouncy matters are at present. Something to ponder, for sure. “He is making a way in the wilderness.” Let’s keep hope alive.
Jeff Hayward, president and CEO, Heart of Florida United Way
Last week: UNIVERSAL AFFORDABLE HOUSING: The news of Universal Parks & Resorts’ 1,000-unit affordable housing complex in Orange County was refreshing in the tide of stifling economic headlines. The project will create affordable apartments near the parks. High prices and low housing supply are some of the reasons Orlando ranked seventh-worst for housing affordability in a March report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition. We know that ALICE families struggle to afford stable housing in areas where healthy food, transportation and health care are easily accessible. We hope more private entities model the Housing for Tomorrow initiative to play a role in addressing affordable housing.
Viviana Janer, chairwoman, Osceola County Commission
Last week: COVID-19 AID: The COVID-19 pandemic is not going to magically disappear – in spite of what some people may say. Osceola County continues to help on the financial front with three programs – rental and mortgage payment assistance, eviction diversion and utility assistance. Eviction Diversion just rolled out to help Osceola County tenants who are in imminent danger of being evicted. It should give renters a chance to get back on their feet, while not punishing landlords with lost income. Utility assistance will help keep lights on and water flowing. Hopefully, more assistance from our federal government comes sooner rather than later.
Looking ahead: THANKS TO COUNCIL MEMBERS: Tourism is king in Osceola County, where the Tourist Development Council makes recommendations to the County Commission for use of tourist development tax revenue. For nearly 20 years, Bill Hansen has been a key TDC member. Hansen, publisher of the Osceola Star newspaper, is an advocate for small businesses and events that attract Hispanics such as the “Viva Osceola” festival. Brian Wong, general manager of Celebration Suites at Old Town, joined the board in 2011 and has served as chair multiple times. Wong’s leadership was invaluable – especially when the County Commission privatized Experience Kissimmee. Thanks to both for their service, expertise and passion.
David Kay, rabbi, Congregation Ohev Shalom
Last week: CELEBRATION OF RENEWAL: The seemingly endless stream of major Jewish holidays that began in September wraps up with Simchat Torah, the celebration of the renewal of the annual cycle of reading the Five Books of Moses. The idea of an ending embedded in a new beginning is a bit of ancient wisdom that can easily get overlooked in the festivities. The Sages of the Talmud teach that "All beginnings are difficult.” Part of the difficulty is knowing that the beginning of something new means the end of something else. Not always a bad thing, by the way.
Looking ahead: DEBATE DOUBT: Well, there may or may not be a second presidential debate on Oct. 15. That seems to be changing from day to day. If this pandemic has taught us anything, it should be the transient nature of...well, everything. We can't expect things to stay as they were, or as we'd like them to be. After the rancor of the first presidential debate, it's tempting to say that it wouldn't be so terrible if the second one doesn't happen. But, in the end, it will be the voters who get short-changed.
Chris King, CEO of Elevation Financial; 2018 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor
Last week: HELP FOR DISNEY JOBLESS: As we saw again this week, our service industry employees are often the lowest paid, least secure, and first laid off when trouble strikes. In the latest blow to our Central Florida economy, Disney announced another round of layoffs, this time over 8,000 employees. But even in dark times, rays of light do shine through. This week those rays of light were bloggers Sarah and Tom Bricker, publishers of DisneyTouristBlog.com, who created a virtual fundraising drive to help out struggling Central Florida families. Sarah and Tom originally aspired to raise $2,000 but are now on track to raise over $50,000.
Ken LaRoe, Founder, Climate First Bank I/O
Last week: AMENDMENT 2: Now more than ever before, Americans understand how critical essential workers are to all of us – and yet they are still criminally underpaid. Especially now, we cannot pass on the opportunity to lift millions of low-wage employees and their families out of poverty. To say that the restaurant or tourism industry -- or any industry -- cannot afford Florida’s Amendment 2, which would raise the minimum wage to $15, is simply not true. I can say this through experience. As consumers, we will just have to pay a little more for services we enjoy and take for granted.
Looking ahead: TRUMP’S COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS: With President Trump’s irreverence towards CDC guidelines and his nonsensical machismo-like stance against masks, it was only a matter of time before the White House experienced its own COVID-19 outbreak. Even as Trump rushes his recovery through an exclusive cocktail of medicines, he has still lost valuable time on the Florida campaign trail. According to election forecasting models, winning Florida is a must for the Trump campaign. Biden must take full advantage of this opening in the coming weeks to swing Florida blue.
Muhammad Musri, president, Islamic Society of Central Florida
Last week: VIRUS RESPONSE: As Florida surpassed 700,000 COVID-19 infections and 15,000 deaths, and the U.S. surpassed 7 million infections and 200,000 deaths, President Trump and White House staff contracted the virus which raised the concerns about the ability of the U.S. government to deal with the virus. With no plan, the early promises by the administration of containing the virus have been just wishes. Floridians are infected at a higher rate than many other states, yet Florida’s governor declared we are in Phase 3 of reopening. Ignoring the advice of scientists and the CDC guidelines has had an unacceptable high cost in American lives.
Looking ahead: VOTER OBSTRUCTION: On Election Day, Floridians will vote on Amendment 4 which if passed will require all proposed future amendments to the state constitution to be approved by the voters in two elections in order to take effect. The amendment applies the current thresholds of 60% majority for passage to each of the two elections. Amendment 4 is misleading because while it is titled “Voter Approval of Constitutional Amendments,” it is a cynical political effort to obstruct voters’ ability to pass future constitutional amendments, and to make it twice as hard and twice as expensive for Floridians’ voices to be heard.
Pamela Nabors, president/CEO, CareerSource Central Florida
Last week: LENNON’S LEGACY: John Lennon would have been 80 on Oct. 9. Anyone who’s been in a Zoom meeting with me knows that I love the Beatles; their posters adorn every wall in my home office. On Oct. 2, the internet hosted a series of virtual concerts, a radio show and fundraisers to celebrate his legacy -- 40 years after his death. Events like the “Dear John” concert, with an impressive lineup of tributes, highlighted Lennon’s life and musical contributions. This global event raised funds for War Child UK, an organization assisting impoverished families living in war zones and emulating his "give peace a chance" legacy.
Looking ahead: HALLOWEEN CHOICE: As the country is cautiously loosening mandates on COVID-19 safety protocols, the decision to celebrate Halloween (or not) is largely becoming a local debate. My family in New York have said that Gov. Andrew Cuomo almost banned Halloween, but reversed his decision due to public outcry. The CDC recommends low to moderate risk activities such as leaving grab-and-go goodie bags outside your door or having kids participate in socially distant costume parades. Although large gatherings are not recommended – it looks like door-to-door trick or treating is on in Orlando – I think I'll stay in, leave candy outside and enjoy my favorite Stephen King book!
Cole NeSmith, executive director, Creative City Project
Last week: MORE ‘BRIGHT YOUNG THINGS’: “Bright Young Things” is in its second weekend. The show takes place throughout the alleyways and open spaces of downtown Orlando which have been theatrically lit to bring a level of mystique to the experience. A limited number of audience members follow eight actors as the adventure unfolds. The show has been sold out the last two weekends, so the producers have extended the run and added shows. The Sentinel’s Matt Palm said, “The music is fun, the dancing is emotionally moving, and the overtones with our political reality are thought-provoking, to say the least.” Tickets at creativecityproject.com.
Looking ahead: BALLET RETURNS: Orlando Ballet opens its 2020-2021 season on Oct. 22. It’s the world premiere of artistic director Robert Hill’s “The Sleeping Beauty” at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Featuring luxurious sets and costumes, Tchaikovsky’s glorious score and a cast of fanciful characters, “The Sleeping Beauty” will awaken the senses. On Oct. 24, Orlando Ballet presents a one-hour, condensed family version of the show. Orlando Ballet and Dr. Phillips Center staff have collaborated to ensure socially distanced seating in the Disney Theater. Tickets at drphillipscenter.org.
Kathleen Oropeza, co-founder, FundEducationNow.org
Looking ahead: WHO’S PRESIDENTIAL? Political divisiveness is traumatizing. We forget there's a fundamental, unchangeable truth embedded in a person’s character. Electing a president is easy, choosing a person able to be “presidential” is hard. A few years back, candidate Donald Trump mocked reporter Serge Kovaleski for his disability. Conversely, when candidate Joe Biden met Brayden Harrington, a 13-year-old fellow stutterer, he let this young man know that they had this challenge in common. Biden’s empathy sent a powerful message– keep at it, obstacles can be overcome. Each candidate acted based on their character, but only one led with love.
Jim Philips, retired longtime radio talk-show host
Last week: SUBWAY, BREAD OR CAKE? They say one should never argue over religion or politics. The same should go for food. The Irish Supreme Court has just ruled that the bread used by Subway contains too much sugar and is therefore not really bread but more like cake. Say what? Nothing beats meatballs covered with red sauce and cheese crammed into a baked flour cylinder the size of a torpedo. It's not like I’m ordering a "chicken parm" in between two oatmeal cookies. I'll take Subway with a little extra fructose or dextrose any day over the "cold cut combo" on Irish soda bread. Blech!
Gloria Pickar, president, League of Women Voters of Orange County
Last week: PATRONAGE TO THE SUPREME: The important (but loud) conversation regarding Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement is distracting us from another important Supreme Court conversation — here in Florida. The governor has authority to appoint the entire Florida Judicial Nominating Commission. To fill a January vacancy, the JNC nominated Judge Renatha Francis, who didn’t meet the requirement of 10-year Florida Bar membership. Gov. DeSantis appointed her anyway — five months late. After state Rep. Geraldine Thompson called foul, the Supreme Court ordered the governor to appoint another nominee from the JNC list. He picked Judge Jamie Grosshans, whose spouse is on the JNC. DeSantis plays supreme political patronage.
Looking ahead: CITIZEN INITIATIVES: Orange County voters have two citizen-initiative amendments on the ballot that directly affect their voice in government — Florida Constitution Amendment 4 and Orange County Charter Amendment Question 3. State Constitution Amendment 4 would require two elections for any constitutional amendments to be approved, making it almost impossible for voters to enact future amendments through the citizen-petition process. Vote “No!” In contrast Orange County Charter Amendment Question 3 fixes a flaw in the short time frame for gathering citizen petitions with the Stop-the-Review-Clock Amendment. This makes sense and deserves a “Yes” vote. We must protect citizens’ right to petition their government.
Larry Pino, attorney and entrepreneur
Last week: SPACE BUSINESS BOOMING: In the midst of a pandemic, space exploration has been exploding. NASA, in partnership with the private sector, is intent on landing a beachhead on the moon with a sustainable outpost by 2024, a project called Artemis. SpaceX is now routinely launching reusable rockets for commercial partners across the world and the 60 satellites shot into low-Earth orbit Oct. 6 now bring the total to 775. Elon Musk’s Starman and Roadster came within astronomical spitting distance of Mars this past Wednesday. Florida’s burgeoning space industry will soon be bringing our economy much more than just sci-fi thrills.
Stephanie Porta, executive director, Organize Florida
Last week: HATE GROUPS: President Trump continues to incite hate groups to action with a rallying cry to the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.” Locally, GOP candidate Jason Brodeur is tied to the Proud Boys through large campaign payments to a company owned by Jacob Engels. Engels also is a blogger and self-proclaimed Proud Boy. He recently emailed a misogynistic profanity-laced response to me for calling out Brodeur for his financial ties to hate groups. We must rip the sheets away from these white supremacists and reveal their true identities. Or shine the light and see the rats scurry away.
Joanie Schirm, GEC founding president; World Cup Orlando 1994 Committee chairman
Last week: SEAWORLD BEGINNINGS: Amid gloom-and-doom news came two stories on the same day involving new life at SeaWorld -- a dolphin’s birth plus a three-year-old zebra shark named Joy. Shared as part of the Associations of Zoos & Aquariums’ Special Survival plan, Joy was quarantined (like our pandemic lives) for a month backstage, ensuring she was healthy before joining other animals. Bree, the dolphin’s mother, gave birth in the Dolphin Nursery attraction with guests watching and SeaWorld’s education staff explaining the process. How cool is that? Weighing 36 pounds, she will grow in adulthood to around 500 pounds.
Looking ahead: CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL: Vice President Pence’s refusal to use the words “climate change,” while alleging “we will listen to science” is unacceptable. As journalist Kevin Spear reports, our planet is tracking its hottest year on record with 60 of the past 63 months in Florida hotter than normal. Florida has mostly dodged the full bullet of the 23 named storms. A hotter climate could dry out forests, causing fires. Jeff Masters, a founder of Weather Underground and Yale University meteorologist, says, “unusual Jet Stream behaviors behind extreme US weather was made more likely by global warming.” Slang reminds us, advanced “weather weirding” is underway thanks to deniers taking little evasive actions.
Beverly Seay, chair, UCF Board of Trustees
Looking ahead: EXPERTS’ ACADEMY: Florida government agencies can now turn to a recently formed academy of experts to help solve their communities’ challenges. Mitigating COVID-19 impact, increasing transportation efficiency or making coastlines more resilient – these are just a few examples that the not-for-profit Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine of Florida (ASEMFL) can help solve through cutting-edge, unbiased studies. Members of ASEMFL hold the highest career distinction in the country as members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, and they work at Florida’s universities, public agencies and private industry. To learn more, visit asemfl.org.
Rick Singh, property appraiser, Orange County
Last week: FULL HOUSE FOR FOOTBALL: Crowds of football fans are again permitted to gather in Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa for NFL games as Governor DeSantis has stated that Phase 3 relaxes the regulations on social distancing – even as the state continues to battle new cases and deaths related to COVID-19 on a daily basis. College teams, including UF, FSU, and UCF have all indicated a “wait and see” approach to increasing from the dramatically low numbers permitted in the stadiums for the first couple of games. This seems premature to me, but if the venues do fill to capacity – even in fresh air – let’s hope that face coverings and sanitization practices are evident to protect the fans.
Looking ahead: HOUSING SHORTAGE: We are experiencing a national housing shortage. Studies by both Realtor.com and the Miami Herald tell the tale of families seeking larger residences after being homebound due to the pandemic. We’re doing more from home: working, hosting remote school and finding home-entertainment options. But these moves won’t be easy and will cost more. Nationally, the number of available homes is 39% lower in September than this time last year, and listing prices average an 11% increase. Locally, active listings are down 19% over last year, and homes are selling in less than two months. If you’re looking to move, be ready for these challenges.
Michael Slaymaker, professional fundraising executive
Last week: MARRIAGE EQUALITY: Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito suggested the court should "fix" the landmark 2015 ruling legalizing same-sex marriage. Their statement was attached to a decision ruling against Kentucky’s Kim Davis (who refused same-sex couples licenses). Thomas’ quote that the Obergefell decision has “'ruinous consequences for religious liberty” goes to prove he is out of step with the American public, over 63% of whom agree with same-sex marriage. Interesting that Thomas doesn’t talk about reversing Loving v. Virginia. Some religions would take issue to Justice Thomas’ interracial marriage. Marriage equality is here to stay. Get over it. This isn’t 1950.
Craig Ustler, owner/president, Ustler Development Inc.
Last week: ART EXHIBIT: The JEFRE "Points of Connection" exhibition opened at the Orlando Museum of Art. This contemporary and thought-provoking display is important and timely for Orlando. JEFRE is an immensely talented artist that is already known worldwide, and his recognition is sure to grow after this exhibit. He is strongly influenced by urban design, cities and placemaking and the museum presentation weaves an intricate and creative tale of his life and influences. There is a powerful message of diversity and unity. This exhibit is certainly worth a visit and JEFRE and OMA should be congratulated.
Carol Wick, CEO, Sharity
Last week: HELPING NONPROFITS: Amid unprecedented suffering and increased demand for services, helping nonprofits has never been more urgent. Throughout COVID-19, nonprofits have stepped up in extraordinary ways, as community foundations, philanthropists and businesses contributed billions nationally. Our own CFL Community Foundation directed $1.6 million (plus $1.3 million from donor-advised funds) in critical relief to nonprofits in the areas of mental health, the elderly, animals, health care, hunger and homelessness. Others have followed suit. If we are to bounce back in this time of “reeling and reinvention,” we need everyone to continue pledging more and thinking outside traditional funding models. Make your dollars count.
Looking ahead: HOLD ABUSERS ACCOUNTABLE: As we mark this Domestic Violence (DV) Awareness Month, we must double down on supporting survivors and crisis centers impacted by the terror of DV during this pandemic. Like COVID-19, DV knows no partisanship. In the U.S., 24 people every minute are victims of physical violence, rape, and/or stalking from their partners; the numbers are even more stark for women of color. Freedom from fear and abuse is a fundamental human right. Now, more than ever, we must break the silence of this shadow pandemic and rededicate ourselves to holding abusers accountable.
Michael Zais, political blogger for thedrunkenrepublican.com
Last week: SENTINEL ENDORSEMENTS: The Orlando Sentinel endorsements for President and all U.S. and Florida legislative bodies consist of 86.4% Democrats and 13.6% Republicans. So, a big shout out to U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, and State House candidates Jesus Martinez and Rene Plasencia -- the Republicans who have received endorsements in those races. I can only surmise that the Democratic candidates in these races must have been abjectly abysmal. Still, this elite trio is wholly deserving of recognition, which I feel compelled to deliver. These endorsements always make me wax nostalgic for the bizarro world of 2012 when the Orlando Sentinel actually endorsed Mitt Romney over Barack Obama.
Looking ahead: PENCE’S STRONG DEBATE: Florida voters and President Trump have something in common. They could both benefit greatly from paying very close attention to last Wednesday’s vice-presidential debate. Thanks to Mike Pence and no thanks to a biased and complicit national media, the Biden/Harris ticket is fully exposed as to their clear intention to pack the Supreme Court by outright refusal to address the question and continual flip-flopping on issues like fracking. For his part, President Trump went to debate school courtesy of Professor Pence. It would behoove the president to mirror Pence’s world-class debate techniques, albeit in his own rudimentary way.