Joel C. Hunter, chairman, Community Resource Network

Last week: A LITTLE GOOD NEWS: The accumulation of good news stories in the Jan. 5 edition was a great way to start the week! From the plans to fix up a dilapidated and dangerous housing complex on Mercy Drive, to the new "A-POD" that helps inmates recover from addiction at the Seminole County Jail, to community efforts addressing teen suicide, and even a story about how a dog is doing after being rescued from the remains of a hurricane...all of these stories feature people who are making compassion a main feature of our community's character. Thank you!

Looking ahead: CHURCH ATTACKS: The self-defense training of those in a small African American church, after the discovery of a plot to attack the worshippers, is indicative of the rise of hate crimes against religious groups. The recent assaults or plots to harm congregations are both shocking and predictable. In building a more inclusive society, the reaction from those who feel threatened by differences will range from mean to violent. Love is seldom easy, but for those who intend to build a world where everyone is respected and a community where everyone is included, we need to go from self-defense thinking to defending others in practice.