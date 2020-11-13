Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you.
Dick Batchelor, president, Dick Batchelor Management Group
Last week: RUDY’S FALL: One of the saddest episodes of collateral damage from the Trump era is how Rudy Giuliani has thrown himself into the ash heap of history. A former successful prosecutor who helped clean up New York City. A mayor who received unlimited accolades for rebuilding the city. His heroic leadership post 9-11 earned him the title of “America’s Mayor.” He has now relegated himself to hosting impromptu press conferences at the Four Seasons Landscaping Co., yelling and screaming untruths about the presidential election. He has allowed his reputation to be tarnished and miniaturized. And that is sad, sad political carnage.
Looking ahead: WORKING TOGETHER: Now is the time for local communities and their leadership to come together on issues on which we can agree. Our mayors, commissioners, as well as other political and community partners can do things together that will lend confidence to the public that there are ways to work together. The work has begun locally on a response to the opioid crisis. There is agreement on how to address human trafficking, domestic violence and child abuse, not to mention affordable housing. Our community has opportunities to sit down, find and implement solutions and set an example. Let’s get back to work.
Lee Constantine, commissioner, Seminole County
Last week: AUDITING THE TAX COLLECTOR: The recent audit of the Seminole County Tax Collector’s office revealed what the County Commission suspected but could not verify: spending at an incomprehensible level with little regard for the taxpayer. We have no oversight authority of the Tax Collector’s budget. That is controlled by the Florida Department of Revenue. After Joel Greenberg’s departure, we asked for an audit which the acting Tax Collector granted. At our latest meeting, the Commission again asked staff for possible amendments to our charter to gain some oversight of this budget. Stay tuned; whatever can be done must be approved by the Seminole County voters.
Mary Lee Downey, CEO and founder of the Community Hope Center
Last week: HUGE STEP FORWARD: I’m a mother to three young boys, and they just saw the first woman in our nation’s history elected to serve as vice president. I’ve been thinking about Kamala Harris’s speech, when she spoke about the generations before her and the shoulders she stands on. I wonder if those thousands of suffragists expected that it would take a full century for America to finally take this step toward gender equality. I know this: for my three sons, this huge step forward will be their normal. And that is good news for everyone, regardless of our political differences.
Looking ahead: HURRICANES’ EFFECT ON POOR: This has been the busiest hurricane season on record with 29 named storms. Florida has been fortunate this season to not have a catastrophic storm hit our shores, but these longer, harsher storm seasons have a greater effect on our homeless neighbors and those living in poverty. For those in the woods, simply the act of getting to a hurricane shelter is perilous. Do they leave what little possessions they have behind? Do they pack up and try to bring it to shelter with them? We must work together to lessen the effects of climate change on our most vulnerable.
John L. Evans Jr., consulting unit chief for a global investment firm; former congressional staffer
Last week: CURSE OF THE DONALD? A hundred years ago, the Boston Red Sox traded away Babe Ruth after the slugger had led the franchise to three World Series championships. Boston would not see another championship for more than 80 years. The Curse of the Bambino. It appears we the people may have just traded Trump. His accomplishments, just like World Series rings, have been dazzling, not least the soaring GDP numbers of late. There will never be another Bambino, nor a Donald. For the sake of our children's and grandchildren's opportunities, let's hope for no American economic curse.
Ben Friedman, attorney and community advocate
Looking ahead: BLENDED FAMILY HISTORY: While the administration of President-elect Biden was already historic in nature, I’m particularly excited about the Second Family. Not only will Vice President-elect Kamala Harris be the first woman to hold the role, and break racial and ethnic barriers to boot, her family represents a truly American definition of the word. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be the first Jewish person at that level, and their blended family — multiracial, interfaith, stepchildren — honors the many millions of American families just like them, including mine. Representation matters, and the Harris/Emhoff family will give many Americans their first taste of it.
Tim Giuliani, president and CEO, Orlando Economic Partnership
Last week: SIMULATION TRAINING: The region was awarded $110,000 through the Florida Defense Support Task Force (FDSTF) Grant Program to bolster the Modeling, Simulation and Training (MS&T) Center’s growth while expanding MS&T education in middle through graduate school. This strong support recognizes the outstanding track record of Team Orlando, the National Center for Simulation (NCS) and the powerful economic engine of Orlando’s modeling and simulation industry while emphasizing their national security value and contribution to Florida’s military installations. We are pleased to partner with the NCS on this important next step in the mission to preserve, protect and set the conditions to grow.
Looking ahead: AIR TAXI SERVICE: German startup Lilium’s establishment of its first U.S. fully electric and emissions-free air taxi service in Lake Nona will prove a groundbreaking addition to the travel options for our residents and visitors. The company’s 56,000-square-foot flagship U.S. vertiport facility will generate an estimated $1.7 million in economic impact over a 10-year period while creating 143 new jobs by the end of 2025 with wages over 150 percent of the median wage in the area. Beyond an economic boost, this investment will augment the region’s transit system by positioning Orlando to lead the nation with the country’s first urban and regional air mobility network.
Francisco Gonzalez, philanthropy director, National Review Institute
Last week: BATTLEGROUND STATES: How is Georgia more of a battleground state than Florida? While President Trump won Florida by 1.2 percentage points in 2016, he more than doubled that lead in 2020, with a 3.4 percent margin of victory. Miami-Dade County was the most dramatic difference, where many Hispanic voters were especially concerned with the Democratic Party’s drift towards socialism. President Trump picking up hundreds of thousands of new voters there (a 23-point swing over 2016!) and Republicans flipped two U.S. congressional seats from Democrats. While more people are migrating to Florida and Georgia, Florida continues to move in a more conservative direction.
Looking ahead: CURIOUS TIMING: You can’t make this up. Two days after many media outlets called the election for Joe Biden, Pfizer announced a vaccine is on its way. Throughout the year, many believed that the pandemic was being used for political purposes, to drive up voting by mail, and use a public health crisis to bring down an otherwise successful presidency. Before COVID-19 and the economic lockdowns, most Americans were experiencing the best economy of their lifetimes. We should be grateful for capitalism. It allows technology to work at warp speeds to bring products to market and allow us to rebound again.
Jeff Hayward, president and CEO, Heart of Florida United Way
Last week: DEMOCRACY SPEAKS: As we are all well aware, we have put a very divisive election behind us. Although there is still much to be discussed, action to be taken, and progress to be made, it’s important for us to raise our heads up from the headlines to acknowledge that (although it was somewhat painful), this process is what democracy is all about. This is what our troops who are still stationed all over the world are standing up for. They are risking their lives to secure our democracy so that we can speak out, protest peacefully, debate and vote.
Jane Healy, former editorial page editor and managing editor, Orlando Sentinel
Last week: DESANTIS’S COATTAILS: People who think Gov. Ron DeSantis’s strong support for Donald Trump is going to backfire are kidding themselves. Yes, Trump lost nationally, but his 51-48 margin in Florida is a landslide here in a state election. Some forget that Trump followed the DeSantis playbook this time to win Florida, not vice versa. He focused on Hispanics in the Miami area and enjoyed huge support. DeSantis clearly had that strategy in 2018, which is why he named a Cuban American as lieutenant governor. If Democrats don’t recognize for the 2022 governor's race that Trump and DeSantis always boost each other, they will lose again.
Viviana Janer, chairwoman, Osceola County Commission
Last week: CARES PIPELINE: Osceola County received an additional $3 million in coronavirus relief funds from the state this week -- proof of the Osceola Board of County Commissioners’ diligence to keep residents housed. Our board has been in front of this crisis since April, and we have worked tirelessly to ensure that county departments get these badly needed federal dollars to our residents. It is the second time the county has received an additional SHIP allocation and is recognition from the state of a job well done during the COVID-19 pandemic. Osceola County’s application portal remains open at housing.osceola.org.
David Kay, rabbi, Congregation Ohev Shalom
Last week: COME-FROM-BEHIND WIN: It was a vitally important life lesson for all of us: just because you're behind doesn't mean it's all over. The dramatic come-from-behind victory sent the winner's supporters into paroxysms of joy...and those of the loser into disbelief. It seemed too good to be true, and there will be analysis and recriminations for a long time to come. But there's no disputing the facts -- whether you like it or not. So, no matter who you were rooting for, let's all be adults about this: congratulations to the Florida Gators on your decisive, comeback victory over Georgia.
Looking ahead: PERILS OF HERD IMMUNITY: If the COVID-19 infection rate in Florida continues the current trend, we’ll break 900,000 cases by the end of next weekend and one million by the end of the month. Gov. DeSantis has been criticized for apparently opting for "herd immunity" -- not the kind that comes from at 70% of the population being vaccinated, a goal that is still many months away, but from a similar majority of the population contracting the virus. Despite all the heat generated on social media, the facts are chilling: that approach would overwhelm the health-care system, resulting in a higher death rate.
Chris King, CEO of Elevation Financial; 2018 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor
Last week: WINTER PARK REPRESENTATION: Winter Park was expected to make a big move by placing a measure on the ballot to change the at-large city commission seats to single-member districts. This change, over 100 years in the making, would finally give Winter Park’s long-ignored Black community more representation in city government. Unfortunately, the measure stalled at Wednesday’s meeting, delaying once again a move toward a fairer government. As a resident of Winter Park, I’m disappointed by the delay, but I hope the organizers won’t give up. One option is a petition drive to get the issue onto the ballot without commission approval. I’d sign that petition!
Ken LaRoe, Founder, Climate First Bank I/O
Last week: DESANTIS ENDANGERS DEMOCRACY: As President Trump continues to attack democracy with his unsubstantiated voter fraud conspiracies, it comes as no surprise that his No. 1 sycophant, Gov. Ron DeSantis, is also parroting these dangerous lies. Other Republicans have denounced Trump’s outrageous claims (or worse, have remained silent), but DeSantis has gone over the edge to rattle people’s faith in the democratic process. It’s unknown if this shameless action will backfire in 2022, but with Trump out of the White House his base will undoubtedly turn out for DeSantis instead. Democrats must put in the time now and start covering ground with moderate voters.
Looking ahead: AMENDMENT 2 BATTLE CONTINUES: Amendment 2 has passed, and a supermajority has chosen to raise the minimum wage to lift millions of Floridians out of poverty – most of them women and people of color. However, there are still many hurdles ahead as Republicans in Tallahassee seek other avenues to circumvent the people’s choice (as they have in the past with ex-felons’ right to vote) and protect the interest of big business. Floridians must remain vigilant and be prepared to fight any attempts to undercut Amendment 2.
Jeremy Levitt, distinguished professor of international law, Florida A&M University College of Law
Last week: BRONZE KINGDOM: In the midst of an ugly American presidential contest and unprecedented societal divisions, I found surprising solace during a private tour of the remarkable and soon to be open Bronze Kingdom Museum and African Art Gallery located at 6464 International Drive. I’ve visited museums and art galleries around the world but was shocked by the spectacular exhibit halls, stunning painting galleries, magnificent collections of ancient and contemporary themed art in my own backyard. The museum is beautifully curated and its Serengeti restaurant is first rate with flavors that capture the rich tapestry of the African Diaspora. It’s a must-see and eat!
A.J. Marsden, assistant professor, Beacon College
Last week: TIME CAPSULE: While the difficulties we’ve experienced has made 2020 a year many of us would prefer to forget, that’s not the case for Mount Dora High seniors. Students there unearthed two time capsules — one from 1966 and one from 2000. They plan to bury a new time capsule in April containing artifacts donated by students and the community that capture the unimaginable year of 2020. Despite all that has happened this year, let’s hope that when the class of 2041 opens its capsule we will have learned many valuable lessons.
Looking ahead: CHRISTMAS STRUGGLES: Sadly, many parents struggling financially because of the pandemic worry that they’ll be unable to provide their children with much this holiday season. That leaves more of our neighbors dependent on the donations of others. In fact, Toys for Tots has seen a significant increase in demand this year — but plummeting donations. To make matters worse, the Toys for Tots in Ocala discovered Grinches helped themselves to two donations boxes full of cash stolen from a Dollar General and Wendy’s. It has been a year full of struggles but stealing from children is never justified.
Anna McPherson, past president, Junior League of Greater Orlando
Last week: ADIEU, HURRICANES: The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30. Theta, the 29th named storm, just broke the previous record of 28 storms in a season set in 2005. A new study on hurricane decay (the rapid lessening of intensity once hurricanes hit land) released this week furthers research into whether warming sea waters are contributing to the continuing intensity of storms in the first day past landfall. Hurricanes in the 1960s typically lost about 75% of intensity in the first day past landfall, today it’s only about 50%. Increased understanding of hurricane decay will be of crucial importance for inland areas, especially Central Florida.
Muhammad Musri, president, Islamic Society of Central Florida
Last week: CREWED LAUNCH: SpaceX is expected to launch three NASA astronauts and one Japanese astronaut to the International Space Station, the first operational mission for the public-private partnership between NASA and SpaceX. The Crew Dragon capsule has been attached to the rocket at Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A, and the astronauts arrived Nov. 8 at KSC ready to go. The astronauts will spend six months on the space station doing science experiments and conducting maintenance operations. Kudos to NASA for bringing more jobs and business to Central Florida along with keeping KSC the world premier space port.
Looking ahead: FLYING MACHINES: Tavistock will develop a facility at Lake Nona where more than 140 people will be employed to operate a vertiport for the new electric aircrafts designed for mass transportation by the Munich-based company Lilium. The electric aircrafts will be able to ferry 20 million Floridians or tourists per year to cities within a 186-mile radius of the Lake Nona vertiport like Tampa, Daytona Beach and Jacksonville. Another Lake Nona company, Beep, which uses electric self-driving vans, will connect the vertiport with the airport. Finally, the future is here, but FAA still has to approve the aircraft to operate by 2025.
Pamela Nabors, president/CEO, CareerSource Central Florida
Last week: VACCINE COMING: It was good news to learn last week that a COVID-19 vaccine, which has been shown to be 90% effective, will soon be available. However, the virus is still a threat with the vaccine still several months away. Although the holidays are almost upon us, the CDC is still strongly urging the public to continue safety practices: get a flu shot, continue 6-foot social distancing, wear a mask, and frequent hand-washing. The measures will keep us healthy and safe until 2021 and a vaccine is available.
Looking ahead: SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY: Small Business Saturday is coming up the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It’s a day dedicated to supporting small businesses in communities across the country. Tucked in between Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday, Small Business Saturday is especially important this year when so many businesses are struggling to survive. Shopping online at Etsy is a crowd-free alternative, and it hosts many small businesses; plus, it's a source of unique and one-of-a-kind gifts. When small business thrives, it’s a win-win!
Kathleen Oropeza, co-founder, FundEducationNow.org
Looking ahead: SCHOOL FUNDING AT RISK: Gov. DeSantis is dangling Florida school districts by a thread while he decides whether to fund synchronous learning programs like LaunchEd next semester. Both DeSantis and Commissioner Richard Corcoran have indicated funding will not be granted, forcing students back into classrooms. In Orange County, 50 percent of all students attend LaunchEd. A COVID-19 spike could cause transfers to Orange County Virtual School. If that happens, Orange County Public Schools will lose a catastrophic $59 million in funding. Teaching and staff jobs are on the line. DeSantis and Corcoran should rethink dealing a life-threatening blow to school districts.
Paul Partyka, president, Central Florida Commercial Association of Realtors
Last week: TIME TO CONCEDE: The presidential election is over, counting will continue, but the votes that are remaining, excluding Georgia, are not enough to overcome the count. Election officials in all states have declared that there is no massive voter fraud. Why does it continue? Simply, bad sportsmanship! My wife, who is a Trump supporter, says it best, “Time to give up, time to move on, time to get past the election, and look to the future and support your next president for all Americans.” Mr. President, show that you can be a model for us by having a smooth transition and work together with President-elect Biden!
Beverly Paulk, founding member, Central Florida Foundation and The Orlando Philharmonic
Last week: ARTISTS IN TROUBLE: Tens of thousands of area musicians and artists plus families are struggling with basic necessities. The pandemic has exposed the low pay/minimal savings, no medical insurance, housing and food insecurities – all of life’s stressors. Many artists have no good options, and each has a story. Jeff Thomas, principal trombone for the Orlando Philharmonic since 1993, has had a major heart attack with no insurance. Kathy, his wife, plays baritone horn also for the Philharmonic. Help them at gofundme.com/f/jeff-thomas-recovery-fund. Organizations helping everyone they can are FeedtheNeedFL.org and GOPAR (Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief). Our artists deserve better – and our help.
Jim Philips, retired longtime radio talk-show host
Looking ahead: HERD TEST IS COMING: The rubber is about to meet the road when it comes to Florida's response to the nation's ever-increasing COVID-19 caseload. Gov. DeSantis will not publicly endorse the "herd immunity" approach to the disease, but ya' know, "if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck..." The Sunshine State now sees an increase in virus-related illness and one can only hope the Midwest surge will not plow south with the holidays fast approaching. Despite scientific evidence to the contrary, the DeSantis leadership appears hell-bent on its campaign to keep Florida open. It won't take much time to determine whether the governor called it right.
Gloria Pickar, president, League of Women Voters of Orange County
Last week: HERD IMMUNITY: Florida COVID-19 positivity numbers are deadly and rising. Whether you measure only new cases or also include all those who previously tested positive, all trend lines are going in the wrong direction. Gov. DeSantis’ approach is community immunity (aka herd immunity) while “protecting the vulnerable” — letting the younger get infected. This policy has been rejected by epidemiologists as unrealistic and will lead to more severe illness and deaths in all age groups. Even with the announcement of Pfizer’s vaccine pending FDA authorization, we are many months away from community immunity with vaccines. Gov. DeSantis’ policy is dangerous and deadly. Wear a mask.
Looking ahead: WOMAN IN THE WHITE HOUSE. Finally, a woman will rise to the second highest job in the land — vice president! As we close out 2020 and the celebration of the centennial of women’s suffrage, we can look ahead to celebrating a woman crashing through the glass ceiling that has barred women from president or vice president since our founding. In 1920 women gained the right to vote but women of color still didn’t “get” to vote. Now we see the path to sending a Black/South Asian woman to the White House. Whether you voted for Biden/Harris or not, this is a giant step forward for women.
Larry Pino, attorney and entrepreneur
Last week: SPLIT GOVERNMENT: A split government is not necessarily a divided government. Had Donald Trump won, he would have been without constraint, backed by a Republican Senate. He was already unimpeachable and would have been beyond control in his second. If Democrats win the Senate this time (we’ll find out after Georgia’s January runoff), the progressive wing of the party could well be a runaway train. A Republican Senate -- a split government in this case – would control that. The only thing dividing a split government is a lack of respect and empathy among opposing views. Let’s hope we’ve passed that.
Looking ahead: DEAD VOTERS: Buried in the mountain of political articles during this year’s election was one particularly macabre story about an unknown person in Columbia, S.C., who had submitted at least 51 new applications to register dead voters from multiple states as Broward County Democrats. Flagged relatively quickly by Broward Elections Supervisor Pete Antonacci, the fraudster’s efforts were not much more successful than those of Pavel Chichikov, who bought dead serfs in a “get rich quick” scheme fictionalized in Gogol’s 1842 Russian classic, “Dead Souls.” Since truth does tend to be inevitable, we’re left scratching our heads as to what they were going for.
Joanie Schirm, GEC founding president; World Cup Orlando 1994 Committee chairman
Last week: MORE COVID-19 CASES: As increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations signal concern throughout Central Florida, just like clockwork, after the Trump Sanford rally, Seminole County officials sound the alarm over the uptick in COVID-19 infections. From the first week of November, two weeks after the rally, Seminole now reports 476 new positive cases versus 280 a month earlier. Without extreme tracking measures, there is no way to know if new cases sprung from the mostly unmasked shoulder-to-shoulder crowd, including Gov. DeSantis. Anyone paying attention is forewarned for the coming holidays, we must take CDC-recommended precautions. Masks aren’t political. They protect public health. Stand or sit socially distanced.
Looking ahead: POMPEII EXHIBIT: Available for safe visits at the Orlando Science Center through Jan. 24, 2021, the exhibit: Pompeii: The Immortal City is well worth the time. A big thank you goes to Orange County government’s generosity through their Arts and Cultural Affairs Program sponsorship. As only one of three sites in the United States to host this exhibit, visitors view items lost for centuries that shine a light on the Roman world’s extraordinary achievements. With a professional guide, our small group of friends began our journey into the first-century Roman town’s daily life with an immersive moment showcasing the volcano’s destruction and the demise of Pompeii’s people.
Beverly Seay, chair, UCF Board of Trustees
Looking ahead: ART THERAPY: At the Lake Baldwin VA Medical Center, veterans can seek help with addiction, homelessness and other challenges that often are the result of post-traumatic stress disorder. One way they’re receiving help is through art therapy. Kevin Haran, a UCF art professor, hosts weekly virtual drawing lessons with up to a dozen veterans, and they only involve paper and pencil. These lessons are a social, fun outlet for the veterans, help with their hand-eye coordination and cognitive functioning, boost their self-esteem and provide mental relief. They also demonstrate the healing power of art.
Rick Singh, property appraiser, Orange County
Last week: NIGHT OF A MILLION LIGHTS: Give Kids the World, the vacation destination for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, was forced to close and lay off staff earlier this year due to the pandemic. But the storybook village has found a silver lining by decorating the nonprofit resort and welcoming visitors to enjoy more than a million lights on all the villas and buildings. Organizers welcomed partnerships with theme parks and businesses to decorate and recruited volunteers to contain costs. Masks are required, of course, and social distancing is expected. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime (hopefully) opportunity to enjoy with your family this year.
Looking ahead: FLIGHTS FOR HIRE: Lake Nona is gaining a reputation as a hub for transportation advancements. Already home to autonomous shuttles, it now seems that George Jetson is moving to town. Personal aircraft-for-hire could be available as soon as 2025. Passengers reserve a trip within Florida and depart from Lake Nona’s vertiport – so named because the crafts take off vertically. In partnership with Tavistock and the City of Orlando, Germany-based Lilium plans for Lake Nona’s vertiport to have two flight pads and charging spaces for eight aircraft. With Central Florida’s transportation challenges, it only makes sense to look to the sky.
Michael Slaymaker, professional fundraising executive
Last week: BRIGHT YOUNG THINGS: When life hands you lemons, you make lemonade. When the Creative City Project couldn’t stage a production indoors due to COVID-19, they took their theatre to the streets -- literally. Bright Young Things is an immersive, outdoor theatrical experience from writer-director Donald Rupe and creative director Cole NeSmith. It is innovative, well-crafted and thought-provoking theatre that runs through Nov. 23. Supporting the arts is imperative for Central Florida. Check it out!
Kannan Srinivasan, former president of Asian American Chamber of Commerce; CEO of Global KTech
Last week: HAPPY DIWALI: Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is a festival that marks India's biggest national holiday. The festival is celebrated by more than 1.5 billion people all over the world. The major celebration occurs during the Hindu month of Kartika, and in 2020, the festival begins on Nov. 12, with the main day of festivities occurring on Sunday, Nov. 14. Celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains all over the world, Diwali is a joyous occasion, with one of its core themes being the triumph of light over darkness, and good over evil.
Anthony Suarez, president, Puerto Rican Bar Association of Florida
Last week: PANDEMIC MAY HARM GOVERNMENT SERVICES: Loss of tax receipts will add great suffering to the population in need of government services. The loss of employment and opportunity, along with the inability of government to make up the shortfall in revenues, means fewer services from government and non-governmental agencies. This shortfall will strike with great force as foreclosures, evictions and layoffs roll into the perfect storm. This will test our society as to its cohesion and generosity.
John Thedford, entrepreneur, founder of SMART Financial
Last week: A SEASON OF THANKFULNESS: During unprecedented times, one can choose to focus on the negative or the positive. In this season of thankfulness, let’s take time to reflect on the great community we live in. Recently it was published doctors here make some the highest wages in the nation, thereby giving us the best health care available. We are truly blessed to live in Central Florida. Let us focus on what we are grateful for rather than issues we do not have control of. And as Abraham Lincoln said … “This too shall pass.” Let the season of thankfulness begin!
Daryl Tol, president/CEO, AdventHealth's Central Florida Division
Last week: GENETIC STUDY RESUMES: In summer 2019, AdventHealth launched “WholeMe,” a first-of-its-kind DNA study in Florida to screen 10,000 participants for the genes linked to familial hypercholesterolemia, known as FH. After a pause due to COVID-19, we are again seeking volunteers. FH is a life-threatening genetic condition that causes high cholesterol. If left untreated, it can lead to cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks, even in young adults. Participants will also be able to learn about their ancestry traits and personal genetic traits. We’re excited to resume this effort to build our understanding of genomics. To learn more, visit WholeMeFlorida.com.
Carol Wick, CEO, Sharity
Last week: HARRIS MAKES HISTORY: One hundred years after some women won the right to vote, Kamala Harris gave her first speech to the nation as vice president-elect. Harris – who’ll be the first female, first Black woman, and first Asian American vice president – made a nod during her historic address to the “generations of Black, Asian, White, Latina, and Native American women throughout our nation’s history who have paved the way for this moment.” Setting aside politics, It was inspiring to see Harris shatter the glass ceiling for so many. Echoing the spirit of the night, it’s now time to unite America!
Looking ahead: 2021 LEGISLATURE: Here in Florida, the focus has already turned to the 2021 legislative session. Groups have started outreach to newly elected and re-elected legislators. With COVID-19 “looming over every budget and policy debate,” as Gov. DeSantis pointed out, it will undoubtedly be a busy session. I urge those in Tallahassee to set aside partisanship and look across the aisle for real solutions for Floridians. Also, I wish to extend my deepest thanks on Veterans Day (and every day) to all those who’ve donned the uniform and placed our country’s needs before their own.
Michael Zais, political blogger for thedrunkenrepublican.com
Last week: DOUBLE STANDARD: I see all this feigned outrage on the left and in the media regarding the current constitutional election challenges by the Trump campaign, yet I don’t recall any consternation from these same folks when Al Gore contested the 2000 election in Florida for a whopping 37 days. This same group also endlessly excoriated Trump and his supporters for participating in crowded rallies in a pandemic, yet nary a peep as thousands of people imitated sardines while celebrating Biden’s apparent victory in cities all over the country. It’s becoming cliche, but if not for double standards, the left in this country would have no standards at all.
Looking ahead: WHAT UNITY? I laughed out loud at Joe Biden’s recent calls for “unity.” I laughed because Rep. Maxine Waters said she will “never forgive” black voters who supported Trump over Biden. I laughed because Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?” Even worse, the so-called “Trump Accountability Project,” created by prominent anti-Trump forces in politics and the media in an effort to publicly shame and blacklist Trump officials and supporters. Until Biden rids his own house of this outrageous modern-day McCarthyism, his calls for unity are, indeed, laughable.