David Kay, rabbi, Congregation Ohev Shalom

Last week: GUNS IN PLACES OF WORSHIP: Once again, local media wanted to know how Central Florida houses of worship are protecting themselves against armed attackers. Last week’s violent assaults on a Hanukkah celebration in New York and a church in Texas were the latest in a string of hateful acts aimed at what were always places of refuge. While the ethnic, religious, or political background of the attacker may certainly be relevant, the increasing diversity in the attackers uncovers a deeper societal malaise. It’s time for everyone to look in the mirror and make the challenging choices to do what we already know is right, just, and fair.

Looking ahead: TEXTING WHILE DRIVING: Once upon a time, if you were driving and had to get in touch with someone, you pulled off the road, parked the car, got out, and used a pay phone. Cellphones now make it easy to call or text from anywhere, including zipping through the treacherous maze of the I-4 Ultimate or sailing past the local middle school. From now on, though, texting while driving is a primary traffic offense — and even holding your phone in a school or construction zone doubles the fine. As long as this new law is applied fairly and properly, it's a welcome enhancement for safer roads.