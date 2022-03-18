Central Florida 100: 'Don't Say Gay' and daylight saving time

Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you.
A.J. Marsden, assistant professor, Beacon College
Last week: LEARN UKRAINE'S CULTURE: When I first started teaching at Beacon College almost a decade ago, I had the opportunity to get to know a fellow psychologist who was from Ukraine. Over the years, she has shared not only her knowledge — which is vast — but also her culture. Ukrainian songs, movies, traditional dress, religions, and places of worship. Her tales of growing up in the Ukraine paint a picture of a vibrant culture, full of passion and rich in history, and completely one of a kind. So, when one claims that the Ukraine is part of Russia, I would insist they go spend some time with a Ukrainian — and they will see just how unique the Ukrainian culture is.
Jane Healy, former editorial page editor and managing editor, Orlando Sentinel
Last week: SMART SEMINOLE DEVELOPMENT: Housing prices are skyrocketing everywhere in the Orlando area. People are moving here faster than housing is being built. It’s particularly true in Seminole County because it’s geographically smaller than the other counties. Fortunately, Seminole has encouraged more businesses to locate there so it’s not just a bedroom community anymore, requiring a sometimes grueling commute. Overall, the county seems to be taking the right approach to all this, eyeing more housing in the current urban areas like the U.S. 17-92 corridor. What it needs to avoid at all costs is expanding urban development into the protected rural areas, which teem with threatened species and waterways. After all, those areas are what makes Seminole so special.
John L. Evans Jr., Organizational behavior scholar; DeSantis appointee
Last week: RISING STAR: I can barely change a light bulb. Righty tighty, lefty loosey, or some such thing. But I do have some ability of spotting fledgling Republican heavyweights very early on, for example, Rubio and DeSantis. Enter Winter Park’s Chuck Nadd. Eye-popping bona fides: top of class at West Point, Black Hawk helicopter commander of 110 men and women, with 400 hours of combat flight. And an MBA from Harvard, with distinction. His parents left France to escape the sterility of statism. Raised in part on a Central Florida citrus grove, mark my words, the 32-year-old winsome Trinity Prep grad will be governor someday. An exciting announcement comes soon.
Pamela Nabors, president/CEO, CareerSource Central Florida
Last week: SPRING FORWARD: The Spring Ahead time change last weekend means later daylight hours which I enjoy, but it also means my morning walk with my puppy, Reggie, is now in darkness. Reggie certainly doesn’t know the difference– he’s ready for his walk at the usual time. While returning to daylight saving is only one ‘lost’ hour, it seems the older I get, the greater the adjustment. This annual ritual brings 8 months of longer days of sun. Changing the clocks is also the biannual reminder to test and change batteries in smoke detectors. If only my morning coffee timer would automatically change, I’d adjust faster with a fresh cup!
Looking ahead: OUT OF OFFICE: Remote work is here to stay! According to a recent ZipRecruiter study, women are more likely to embrace work-from-home options than men. However, some economists are concerned that while remote work provides greater flexibility, it may also hamper long-term career progression. Technology makes traveling and in-person meetings less critical to doing business, but this convenience might risk workers missing out on networking and in-person interactions with supervisors -- factors important to being promoted. As women’s accomplishments are celebrated this month, let’s celebrate the work/life balance that remote work provides and identify ways to create connections in virtual work.
Alex Martins, chair, UCF Board of Trustees; CEO, Orlando Magic
Looking ahead: UCF FUNDING: We are grateful to the Florida Legislature for providing UCF with increased funding for strategic investments in academic programs that fuel our state’s top industries while keeping tuition and fees among the nation’s lowest. The Legislature also provided significant funding toward a new Lake Nona building that would enable our nursing program to expand and meet Florida’s need for more well-trained nurses. The return on these investments will come as our outstanding graduates and faculty and staff innovations help drive our state’s economic prosperity. We appreciate the Legislature’s trust and look forward to growing our impact throughout Central Florida and beyond.
Michael Zais, political blogger for thedrunkenrepublican.com
Last week: DESANTIS' JOB RECOVERY: According to a recent Orlando Sentinel article, Florida has recovered all 1.28 million jobs lost in the pandemic. And they managed to deliver that welcome news without one reference to the person arguably most responsible -- Gov. Ron DeSantis. Unsurprising, though, given the Sentinel’s typical less-than-fawning coverage of the governor. It should be clear to most that the speed at which Florida has recovered these jobs is directly correlated with DeSantis’ prudent avoidance of strict and lengthy lockdowns. It’s also no accident that 17 of the top 20 states with the lowest unemployment rates in January were led by Republican governors, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Looking ahead: MISPLACED OUTRAGE: After witnessing Disney CEO Robert Chapek’s about face vis-a-vis the politically and inaccurately monikered “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, I marvel at the apparent naïveté of these CEOs at their continual failure to recognize the woke contingent represents nothing but a small -- albeit deafeningly vocal -- minority of the American public. One must simply look at companies that robustly thrived after telling the woke mob to buzz off (see Chick-fil-A and Goya Foods). Meanwhile, most simply shrug at Disney’s cozy relationship with China -- a murderous authoritarian regime and Vladimir Putin ally who commits genocide and other human-rights atrocities. An epic and sad misplacement of outrage.
Martha Are, CEO, Central Florida Commission on Homelessness
Last week: HOMELESS HELP: This week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that Central Florida received an unprecedented award of $12 millionto help people experiencing homelessness. This year’s award is an increase of nearly $3 million over last year’s and includes $2 million for new projects that will support efforts to serve chronically homeless persons as well as victims of domestic violence and human trafficking. As COVID funds start to expire and our community members continue to struggle because of the pandemic, these funds will provide an opportunity to serve more individuals, expand our partnerships, and increase capacity.
Beverly Paulk, founding member, Central Florida Foundation and The Orlando Philharmonic
Looking ahead: SPACE FLIGHTS ADD JOY: Marc and Sharon Hagle are an important and talented Central Florida couple. Successful in business, they share generously and strategically within our community. Along with the joy of helping others through primarily the arts and medicine, they are focused on space travel, knowledge, and excitement. Their childhood dreams were about space. Their first personal space flight is scheduled for March 23 with two more flights to follow. Space travel and then creatively sharing those experiences with many children will bring more joy to the Hagles. We each define joy differently, and this is their way. Safe and joyous travels.
Carol Wick, CEO, Sharity
Last week: This week the Russian Government sanctioned a number of public figures all of whom had one with one thing in common, they were Democrats. Meanwhile, we learned that many of our state representatives have taken in huge sums of money from foreign oligarchs into their PACs and their success at the polls garnered high fives from those illegal donors. It’s time we start looking hard at who is funding our elections and influencing our politicians, especially after a session filled with laws designed to create hate and division.
Looking ahead: The poem FIRST THEY CAME, teaches how not standing up for others can result in being alone when they come for you. Yet we sit by while legislators pass laws that allow for rapists’ families to sue their victim if they seek an abortion. Where are we as a society that this is already legal in two states and soon to be in a third? In a country where women must fight their rapist in court for termination of parental rights? We have allowed polarizing issues to cause us to lose our humanity. What will you do when they come for you?
Joanie Schirm, GEC founding president; World Cup Orlando 1994 Committee chairman
Last week: TRANSPORTATION OPTIONS: How many of you attended the Billy Joel concert at Camping World Stadium, enduring snarled traffic before and after? A Ross Trumble letter to the editor spoke my mind. We need more transit! Thankfully Orlando venues last Saturday night offered much to enjoy: Billy Joel, Andre Rieu, C.S. Lewis's "The Great Divorce," Orlando City Lions match. But SunRail doesn't have resources to run on weekends, and Lynx’s money-starved for more bus routes, thus we can’t leave our cars. Orange County government will soon say yes or no to the Transportation Tax initiative. We need more options. Transportation isn't free. Together let’s invest in new ways to get around.
Looking ahead: LADAPO'S BAD ADVICE: When do we start calling out liars who intentionally misrepresent facts for their own political and personal gain with no consequences? When did we start considering manipulating facts acceptable? When caught red-handed, elected officials or those holding appointed office should be called out. A swift "calling out" just happened with four scientific experts crying foul on a report issued by governor-appointed Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. All disagreed with Ladapo's recommendations and emphasized he'd taken out of context their findings in an attempt to validate an unjustified bad policy affecting children's safety. With virus health dangers serious for young and old, we don't need our surgeon general misleading Floridians.
David Kay, chair, Interfaith Council of Central Florida
Last week: PURIM'S LESSON: Last week, Jewish communities around the world celebrated Purim. According to the Biblical book of Esther, a corrupt and evil top advisor to the emperor plotted to annihilate the Jews of Persia. Ester, the queen, had concealed her Jewishness. At the risk of her life, she revealed her identity to the emperor and foiled the plot. The holiday is a minor one, but also the most festive, with merriment the order of the day. Yet, there's a deeper and quite serious message, which is as relevant today as ever: a single act of defiance against what's wrong can change history.
Looking ahead: LOCALS WAIT FOR THE LULL: The spring breakers were back in force last week and more will be here this coming week as well. Like New Orleanians during Mardi Gras, locals in Central Florida tend to steer clear of most of the festivities -- and the theme parks -- while patiently waiting for the crowds to abate toward the end of the month. Then we'll be entering one of those sweet spots sometime in April and early May, before schools and colleges start letting out and vacationers return; when it's warm enough for shorts and t-shirts, but before the melting heat of summer.
Michael Slaymaker, professional fundraising executive
Last week: PARTING OF THE WAYS: Blue Star and BlueLaLa Entertainment have provided the dancing, comedy and performance art at the restaurant HAOS on Church since it opened. During the pandemic it was a breath of fresh air. Local artists were given the opportunity to create art that was out of the ordinary and often avant-garde. Sadly, the new management did not align with who BlueLaLa were and what they are, so a parting of the ways occurred. I anticipate the same outcome for HAOS as Mr. Sister when Brian Humphries was pushed out by the owners.
Kannan Srinivasan, former president of Asian American Chamber of Commerce; CEO of Global KTech
Last week: ST. PATRICK'S DAY AND HOLI: This year Irish Americans and Indian Americans celebrated St. Patrick's day and Holi on the same day. Irish Americans celebrate for arrival of Christianity in Ireland, the Indian Americans celebrate Holi for the victory of good over evil. Both the festivals relate to colors -- Irish Americans celebrate by wearing green and Indian Americans celebrate by throwing colors on each other.
Ken LaRoe, Founder, Climate First Bank
Last week: NET METERING: Last week, the Florida Legislature passed a bill that guts rooftop solar. The new net metering requirements will remove the financial benefits of owning solar panels in complete deference to the dirty energy utilities monopoly. I wonder if anyone in the solar business is a Republican? If they are I would seriously question their cognition. Florida is in the grips of a decades-long hijacking of our democracy by Republicans and this bill is the latest to come out of this year's autocratic legislative session.
Looking ahead: CHALLENGE THE WRONG: How do you balance competing stakeholders, some of whom demand you do one thing and some who demand the exact opposite? I say you don’t balance. In many cases, some stakeholders are just flat wrong. We have to do what is right, and that is not a gray area. While we can seek to understand the malevolent influences that created Trump, QAnon, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, those ideologies should be challenged to the core. What we need to understand is that there is no middle ground when it comes to our collective society.
Anna McPherson, past president, Junior League of Greater Orlando
Last week: SUNSHINE PROTECTION ACT: The world is very messy right now. Few things can be agreed upon. However, not changing clocks anymore is something U.S. senators have agreed upon. In a landmark vote this week, the Sunshine Protection Act moved forward. The main argument I’ve seen against daylight saving time has to do with students going to school in the dark. To me, there is a simple solution: Local school districts concerned about school daylight hours can now reexamine their start times without having to factor in the 127 days from November to March where the time change is in effect. I’m crossing my fingers that I won’t be changing clocks much longer…
Nicole Wilson, Orange County commissioner, District 1
Last week: CENTRAL FLORIDIAN OF THE YEAR: Last week, I was honored to join my friend and Orlando Sentinel Central Floridian of the Year nominee Steve Meyers at the eponymous awards ceremony. Congratulations to Richard Lapchick for his recognition and Meyers, Mae Hazelton, Marucci Guzman Cand Eric Camarillo for their nominations. I am so proud to live in a community with advocates who are constantly working to improve our community. I am happy to see the diversity of work reflected in nominations from human rights and social justice to Rights of Nature. Thank you, Orlando Sentinel and our community for recognizing these amazing individuals.
Looking ahead: TWO YEARS LATER: This week marks the second anniversary of our local response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expected COVID-19 to bear similarities to the flu and yet here we are two years later. I am grateful for the community leaders who made unprecedented decisions for the sake of public health and safety. I am beyond grateful for those who work in this field that risk their lives every day to help keep the population safe. Thank you to those who made the right decisions over the last two years to protect the public.
Lee Constantine, commissioner, Seminole County
Last week: HUMAN TRAFFICKING: Human trafficking is not a Florida Department of Transportation project. It is an insidious crime that preys on children, primarily in foster care or runaways. Children with no financial support who can be controlled. Criminals place them in domestic servitude and sex markets with no opportunity for escape. Let’s call it by name – modern slavery, and it’s here in Central Florida. Just this week, a “March Sadness” sting in Polk County arrested 108 suspects trying to coerce children to participate in sexual activity. Online solicitation, kidnapping and prostitution are all part of this horrific activity. Programs like The Lifeboat Project are on the frontline trying to eradicate human trafficking. Get involved and help them.
Khalid Muneer, broker/owner Jupiter Properties Central Florida
Last week: LIFEBOAT PROJECT: As I was attending the annual breakfast event of the Lifeboat project at the Amway Center and listening to a story of one of the victims, I saw the breaking news story on my phone. It was fitting that on the same morning, a human trafficking sting operation in Polk County had resulted in over 108 arrests by various agencies. The Women's History Month recognition of Jill Bolander Cohen, the founder and CEO of the Lifeboat Project, for her tireless work on making people and agencies aware that the problem exists and in providing the services to victims, survivors and their family is a great achivement.
Looking ahead: SHIFTING ALLIANCES: As we focus on the fourth week of the Ukraine war, a major paradigm shift in global alliances is taking place and very little attention is being paid as to the long-term effect on the United States. A major part of realignment is focused on each nation's own strategic interest in the short term so that energy and food supplies to their people are not disrupted. It looks like only Western Europe and a few countries in Asia are with us and even our strategic allies in the Middle East are not voting with us. They are enjoying the bonanza from the high energy prices resulting from the crisis and seem to be economically benefitting beyond their expectations from oil price which dropped to $30 a barrel last year.
Gloria Pickar, president emerita, League of Women Voters of Orange County
Last week: EVERY VOTE COUNTS: Many people think it doesn’t matter if they vote. The Maitland election disproved this assumption. Three candidates ran for City Council Seat 1. The election day count was 1,000 votes for one candidate and 1,000 votes split between two other candidates — none had the required majority, leading to a runoff. But there were 11 ballots not counted, most were missing signatures. These voters had an opportunity to cure or correct their ballot and three more votes were counted — all for the leading candidate and she won. Local elections have the greatest impact on our quality of life and every vote matters. Make your vote count.
Looking ahead: ORANGE SCHOOLS IN PENALTY BOX: The Florida Legislature found another way to penalize the 12 school districts including Orange County that protected children and mandated masks during the COVID-19 surge. Instead of withholding $200 million and dividing it up among the other 55 districts, they have declared the 12 districts are ineligible to receive a share of $200 million in performance recognition funding for A and B schools. In 2019, 117 Orange County schools were rewarded $10,427,991 in recognition funding (the last year any districts were eligible). Research shows that schools with mask mandates had 72% fewer COVID cases. Regardless of how they portray this, students will be penalized.
Mark E. NeJame, founder, senior partner, NeJame Law
Last week: Here's my 100-word response to "Don't Say Gay" legislation: GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY!GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY!GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY!GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY!GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY! GAY!
Glenton Gilzean Jr., president/CEO, Central Florida Urban League
Last week: WOMEN'S IMPACT: With March being Women’s History Month, I wanted to recognize four women in our community whom have had a tremendous impact in helping end generational poverty via education and employment. Ms. Karen Willis, Chief Executive Officer of the Early Learning Coalition of Orange County since 2007. Ms. Willis recently announced her retirement, but her dedication and advocacy for our community’s youngest residents is so appreciated and valued. Dr. Barbara Jenkins, Superintendent of Orange County Public Schools, has helped to uplift our children for over 30 years. Recently, Dr. Jenkins announced her retirement, but her legacy will live on for generations to come. Valencia College has been shepherded by Dr. Kathleen Plinkse since 2021, helping our youth realize their dreams of attending and graduating from college. Finally, Pam Nabors has transformed our local workforce since 2012. As the President and CEO of CareerSource of Central Florida, she helps countless individuals re-establish their lives via a new skills, careers and hope. Our community owes a lot to these four women, thank you!
Jeremy Levitt, distinguished professor of international law, Florida A&M University College of Law
Last week: UKRAINE LEGACY: What if the billions of dollars of military and humanitarian assistance that we provide to the Ukraine ultimately births an ultranationalist far right white ethno-state rather than a multiethnic democracy? I won’t board the global heroization of the Ukraine train because its final stop might be a neo-Nazi orientated nation-state. Prior to today’s Russian invasion, neo-Nazism and far-right white nationalism were arguably being fortified in the Ukraine. Since 2014, its police, security forces, and government have knowingly incorporated far-right white nationalist paramilitary groups including the Azov Battalion. What if Russia wins the war and violent white extremists win the peace?
Looking ahead: NEO-NAZI DANGER: Are Americans unknowingly funding a would-be far-right inspired post Russian invasion civil war in the Ukraine between democracyloving Ukrainians and violent white extremists? Azov, a neo-Nazi orientated Ukrainian paramilitary, and political movement is recruiting foreign fighters with violent white nationalist tendencies from Western countries including the United States. These native and foreign elements are not defending the Ukraine, they are engaged in a far-right power grab in defense of a nationalist-socialist state-building enterprise. Is it wise for the U.S. to directly or indirectly arm and fund neo-Nazi paramilitary elements with the hope that they will safeguard the Ukraine and maintain its multiethnic democracy?
Rob Rosen, partner, Burr & Forman
Last week: MASK DEBATE CONTINUES: So, the Senate has moved to end mask mandates for travelers while the TSA and Biden Administration have extended mask mandates to at least April 18, with further extensions possible. I do not want to argue one way or the other. However, having flown recently, many, or should I say a lot, of people in OIA were not wearing masks. Employees and even the police were not doing anything to enforce a mask mandate. Why continue to require flight attendants, airport personnel and police to enforce these mandates, when it seems clear they either do not want to or will not do so? Wear a mask if you want, but maybe it is time for the mandate and enforcement to end. It seems like a battle no one wants to fight any longer.
Muhammad Musri, president, Islamic Society of Central Florida
Last week: PERMANENT TIME CHANGE: Last Sunday, daylight saving time began and sent a shock to sleep schedules of many people, especially students. On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate in a bipartisan unanimous consent approved “the Sunshine Protection Act” which was introduced by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. The bill would make daylight saving time permanent next year. Twice a year, people take days to adjust their biological clocks to this unnecessary play with digital clocks. Now the House needs to pass it and President Biden should sign it because making daylight saving time permanent would cut energy consumption and have positive impacts on public health and the economy.
Viviana Janer, vice chairwoman, Osceola County Commission
Last week: HELPING SENIORS: Helping safeguard community members, so they lead a healthy life without worries and anxiety is why I pushed for Osceola County to create a new position to help seniors and the disabled. The county will survey residents to determine community needs and the new coordinator will develop, plan, organize, coordinate and implement services to enhance the quality of life and well-being of this vulnerable population. There’s no doubt about the importance of improving the lives of seniors and the disabled and this position will provide the tracking and community outreach to ensure just that.
Ricky Ly, engineer, food writer
Last week: Nearly 3 million people have now fled Ukraine, according to the UN, many with not much else but the clothes on their backs, tired and weary from long and treacherous journeys. World Chef Kitchen (WCK), founded by chef José Andrés (of Jaleo at Disney Springs), is a not-for-profit providing meals to disaster survivors, that has, as of March 14, served over 1 million meals to refugees crossing the borders of Ukraine. Together with local chefs and Orlando community members we have raised $9700 to support this relief work so far. If you are able, please consider donating to World Chef Kitchen at: https://donate.wck.org/team/411729
Glenton Gilzean Jr., president/CEO, Central Florida Urban League
