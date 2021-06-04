David Kay, rabbi, Congregation Ohev Shalom

Last week: CRUISE VACCINES: The cruise lines want it. The vast majority of cruise enthusiasts want it. So what's the big deal about documenting COVID-19 vaccinations for passengers and crew sailing out of Florida? Speculation bubbled up this past week about a work-around of the governor's executive ordering prohibiting so-called vaccine passports for cruise ships. With several cruise lines now poised to take the next step toward resuming cruises, it makes common -- and economic – sense tp let them conduct business the way they see it best serving their customers.

Looking ahead: LONG ELECTION CYCLES: Seven months after the last election, we're revving up for one that's still 16 months away. With a few hats already in the ring, we can expect more announcements in the weeks ahead. We can't really lay all the blame on the candidates -- our election process encourages this kind of thing. Actually, our election process pretty much makes this kind of thing necessary. I’d be interested to know just how much impact that many months of campaigning -- with the accompanying millions of dollars spent -- really has on when and how voters make their final decisions.