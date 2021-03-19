Mary Lee Downey, CEO, Hope Partnership

Last week: START THE ROAD TO RECOVERY: I can hardly believe it’s been a year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and families across Central Florida are still struggling. I am thankful our leaders in D.C. passed the fourth relief bill, a bill with such expansive investments in families and children that it can decrease overall poverty by 30% and child poverty by nearly 50%. Not only is there direct investment but over $5 billion allocated for homeless services and prevention. The road to recovery will be long, but I believe this is a great start to ensuring our families can weather the next storm.

Looking ahead: APARTMENTS IN THE WAGE GAP: I’ve been encouraged by recent articles on plans to repurpose motels along the Highway 192 corridor for apartments. One concern, though, is who will be able to occupy these new units. We have a gap between the affordability and availability of units for low-wage earners. Quite often, mid-level earners who can afford to pay over $2,000 per month in rent choose not to, and who can blame them? This stagnation is why our tourism workers, teachers, and first responders are living in hotel rooms. For new housing projects to serve those who actually live and work here, they must be affordable.