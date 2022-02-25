Pamela Nabors, president/CEO, CareerSource Central Florida

Last week: RISE EMPLOYMENT AND TRAINING: Exciting news for downtown residents as the City of Orlando this week approved an innovative program to enhance job accessibility for local residents with the launch of the RISE Employment and Training Program. The partnership between the City and CareerSource CF will help Orlando residents, impacted by COVID-19, gain access to job training, coaching and paid tuition through the American Rescue Plan. RISE also features an office in West Orlando accessible to neighborhoods there. Career professionals will provide participants with employment, internships, apprenticeships, on-the-job training, and paid work-experience opportunities.

Looking ahead: DIVERSE WORKPLACES: When job searching, typically having considerable experience is a major advantage. However, a recent article in the Wall Street Journal highlighted that older workers may be disadvantaged because of AI recruitment technology. The report discovered that resumes using terms like “recent grad” seem preferable over “seasoned professional.” Mature career seekers over 50 need resumes to demonstrate tenacity and creative strategies that showcase their depth of experience and versatility. The 50+ worker can be a perfect fit for businesses because they bring a wealth of knowledge along with a solid work ethic. In a tight labor market, businesses need to evaluate candidates equally to build an inclusive workforce.