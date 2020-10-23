Mary Lee Downey, CEO and founder of the Community Hope Center

Last week: BARRETT, JUDGE AND MOTHER: I’ve been following the nomination process of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. I’m especially interested in how much focus has been on her motherhood. How many other nominees have been asked about what kind of minivan they drive at a Senate hearing? Judge Barrett and I disagree on many things, but we do agree that women should be supported when they choose to have children. I believe that support happens when we invest in education, health care, affordable housing, and by providing paid parental leave, flexible work schedules and an understanding that children are not a liability to having a career.

Looking ahead: RESPONDING TO FOOD INSECURITY: Since the pandemic began, our nonprofit has completely shifted our methods of service delivery to respond to food insecurity in our community. We served our highest daily number three weeks ago. Then topped that number the following week, and we passed it again this past week. We may not see federal relief funding until well after the election, maybe not until 2021. In the meantime, churches and nonprofits are carrying the load. If you are able, please support their efforts. This is going to get worse before it gets better.