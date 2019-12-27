Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you.
Lee Constantine, commissioner, Seminole County
A look back at 2019: LEGISLATURE: As 2020 rapidly approaches, many are unaware that the Florida Legislature starts early (mid-January). Although the budget will take center stage, decisions on vital issues must be addressed. The following are some that citizens should watch. First, end raiding affordable housing to pay for pet projects. Second, stop the practice of dictating from Tallahassee and allow local governments to do their job. Third, repeal the 2019 statute that strips citizens of development appeal rights. Fourth, legislate a holistic statewide water policy and fully fund Florida Forever. Lastly, consider using our AAA bonding rate to pay for long-term infrastructure needs. Accomplishing those goals would make this Legislature a tremendous success.
Francisco Gonzalez, philanthropy director, National Review Institute
A look back at 2019: GOVERNOR THRIVING: Gov. Ron DeSantis was inaugurated in January 2019 after a contentious election where he won by a very narrow margin. Instead of a divided Florida, we have one more united than ever under his leadership. There have been historic expansions of school choice, record investments in education and Everglades restoration, all while keeping Florida’s budget balanced and taxes low. There have been 56 judicial appointments including three to the Florida Supreme Court, and advancements in criminal justice reform, while crime rates continue to fall. Florida is booming and the governor is as popular a leader as we’ve ever had here.
Looking ahead to 2020: TRUMP RISES: I predict that in 2020 President Trump will win Florida and the election by an even bigger margin than 2016. He will not only win more electoral college votes than 2016, but also win the popular vote this time around, as the economy keeps soaring and more people who didn’t vote for Trump in 2016 (myself included) join the team that never tires of winning. Politics is tough to predict, but it’s an even safer bet that Interstate 4 will remain under construction for the foreseeable future. Maybe it will be done by the time we all have driverless cars.
J. Matthew Knight, physician, founder of Knight Dermatology
A look back at 2019: JUDICIAL APPOINTMENTS: In 2019, political partisanship hit new peaks; relentless Mueller Report coverage gave way to weeks and weeks of rancorous impeachment analysis. Yet, one subject went almost unreported: the judiciary. President Trump has now installed nearly 200 judges to the federal bench. Last week, while the U.S. House of Representatives commanded everyone’s the attention, the Senate quietly confirmed 13 more. Democrat-appointed judges now only claim a slim majority on Trump’s perpetual bête noire — the liberal 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Conservatives aren’t complaining that these events fly under the radar, knowing that they will shape the course of our nation for decades to come.
Pamela Nabors, president/CEO, CareerSource Central Florida
A look back at 2019: STAR WARS MANIA: 2019 was truly all things Star Wars: the opening of Disney World’s Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge attraction, "The Mandalorian" on Disney+, and the end of the movie saga — "The Rise of Skywalker." I admit, it’s bittersweet — did I mention I saw the original, "A New Hope," more than 10 times? It’s mind-boggling that this cultural phenomenon has spanned decades and still shows no signs of losing momentum. I count myself among those who feel the Force and indulge in all of those experiences, but now I will have to be satisfied with nostalgic streaming in 2020.
Looking ahead to 2020: LEAP YEAR: It's not the national elections, or the Census or the dawning of a new decade that have me exited for 2020. The biggest news story is that 2020 is a Leap Year. Next year the calendar gets synchronized with the astronomical calendar and adds a whole day to the month of February — the 29th. And as a bonus, all major holidays will fall on weekends! July 4, Christmas and New Year's. And thousands of people finally get to celebrate their every 4-year birthday (Happy Birthday to my niece Aubrey!)
María T. Padilla, Orlando Latino blog
Looking ahead to 2020: ECONOMY WATCH: Looking back and looking forward, it is the worst of times and the best of times as the national deficit balloons to over $1 trillion and not a creature is worried. Meanwhile, the $1.7 trillion tax break cushions the comfortable, and the tax man is coming for the poor and afflicted on Social Security and Medicare — and Generations Y and Z. For many, prosperity exists in the calculated world of economics, especially in Central Florida, where basic needs go unmet. Election year 2020 will be worse, as candidates out-demagogue and out-lie each other on this and other issues to secure our vote.
Beverly Paulk, founding member, Central Florida Foundation and The Orlando Philharmonic
A look back at 2019: ARTS THRIVING: As 2019 closes, Central Florida’s primary performing arts groups are on solid ground with facilities, performance venues, and management. The Orlando Philharmonic has an exciting arrangement with the Plaza Live facility and the Orlando Ballet has its new Harriett’s Orlando Ballet Centre, both vital for sustainability. Orlando Opera and CFCArts are thriving. City of Orlando and Orange County have been strong partners in finding solutions for arts groups. For 2020 the same creativity and cooperation need to be applied to the huge complex problem of affordable housing, homelessness, public transportation starting with Lynx, living wages, and our Central Florida economy.
Jim Philips, retired longtime radio talk-show host
A look back at 2019: Those of us who have been here for a bit (1972 for me) are feeling winds of change as we now question the area's relationship with tourism. There is no doubt that tourism remains the mother's milk of our economy. However, there is increasing recognition that the sweet relationship with the tourist industry has soured a bit. Politicians, Chamber of Commerce partisans, and tourist industry bigwigs have been slow to react to negative news stories such as the Orlando Sentinel's ongoing "Laborland" investigation. Millions of taxpayer dollars go to help fund a road that many see as a handout to a theme park giant while the area's mass transit system sputters. Taxpayer dollars go to building arts venues that most theme park workers will never enjoy. Thousands of theme park and tourism employees live hand to mouth and are only one paycheck from disaster should a family crisis emerge. Low income housing is almost non-existent. Theme parks will tout contributions to charities and "good causes" but this is chump change compared to taxes they seem to avoid because of loopholes created by their pals in Tallahassee.The media spotlight on the tourist industry and its associated problems has never been brighter...it's about time!
Joanie Schirm, GEC founding president; World Cup Orlando 1994 Committee chairman
A look back at 2019: CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL: Vocal climate change deniers, including Gov. DeSantis, are now admitting climate and oceanic punishing changes are real. Some still won’t use the words. For 10,000 years, humans have lived in a stable climate. Since the mid-20th century, human activity raised C02 emissions causing the five warmest years on record taking place since 2010. NASA says: “the evidence reveals current warming is occurring roughly 10 times faster than the average rate of ice-age-recovery warming.” UCF professors are at the forefront of predicting extreme sea-level changes. Many Florida politicians aren't thinking long term even if they accept the human role, which some still don’t. Will 2020 be the year we take action?
Looking ahead to 2020: WORLD CUP TRY: Many Central Floridians have no memory of how we stepped up in summer 1994 as one of nine venues hosting FIFA’s World Cup tournament for the first time in America. They may not realize the Atlanta Constitution named Orlando “The best venue in the best World Cup ever.” Or, that the Wall Street Journal said about Orlando ’94, “the U.N. should send observers to see how it’s done,” and, the Netherlands Consul General wrote, “The World Cup Orlando became a party promoting soccer and mutual understanding.” 2020 is the year we’ll find out if we get to stand tall again as the Greater Orlando Sports Commission leads the way in our bid to participate in the USA/Canada/Mexico 2026 World Cup. Gooooaaaaalll!
Rick Singh, property appraiser, Orange County
A look back at 2019: PROPERTY VALUES: It’s never been a better time to live in Orange County! Market values demonstrated record-breaking growth across multiple categories in 2019. The county’s overall market value rose to a remarkable $208.2 billion — a 10.3% increase over 2018 — thanks to rising residential and commercial property values and historic levels of new construction. All 13 municipalities in Orange County grew in market value, and more than half recorded double-digit growth. Steady, responsible growth is a key indicator of a strong economy and is great news for residents whose communities benefit from the additional tax revenue.
Looking ahead to 2020: HOME PRICES IN WEST ORANGE: In 2020, set your sights to the west! As Orange County’s real estate market continues to be extremely competitive, more affordable areas in the western part of the county are experiencing boosts in new construction and market values. In 2019, over 43% of new residences were built in Oakland, Ocoee, Winter Garden, and Apopka. Additionally, Oakland recorded an extraordinary gain in market value, increasing 18.5% to $444.2 million in 2019. These numbers may continue to rise in 2020 as middle-class homebuyers search for practical housing farther away from city centers. As renewed interest continues to grow for smaller neighborhoods with lower price tags, investors and potential homebuyers should keep their eyes on properties on the west side of town.
Michael Slaymaker, professional fundraising executive
A look back at 2019: GUNS: We thought after the Pulse shooting that gun violence would dissipate. But in 2019, a 19-year old UCF engineering student was keeping a full -automatic AR-15 in his car. The mass shootings in Christchurch, El Paso, and dozens more kept the horror alive in our psyche. New Zealand banned semi-automatic, "assault-style" weapons within 10 days of their massacre. Ban Assault Weapons Now (BAWNFL.ORG) is close to collecting enough signatures to put an amendment on Florida’s 2020 ballot. Also, OnePULSE Foundation unveiled the designs for a museum and educational center to foster dialogue and education to be a catalyst for positive change.
Looking ahead to 2020: LEGISLATING HATE: Religious freedom bills will continue to pop up throughout the country. Hating LGBT people is an industry with full-time jobs. Most major municipalities in Florida have human-rights ordinances that have been updated to protect LGBT citizens from discrimination. On Oct. 8, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on whether or not sexual orientation is (or should be) covered under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The decision is set to be announced in June. What is at stake is huge. Should Americans be fired from their jobs based on their sexual orientation? No.
Kannan Srinivasan, former president of Asian American Chamber of Commerce; CEO of Global KTech
A look back at 2019: DESANTIS POPULAR: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is finishing his first year in good shape. Recent poll showed that 65 percent of those surveyed approve of the job he’s doing versus just 26 percent who disapprove. The Republican governor is getting good marks across the state even in Democratic strongholds such as South Florida. Forty percent of Democrats approve of his performance while 47 percent do not. Ninety-three percent of Republicans give him good marks as do 62 percent of independent voters.
Looking ahead to 2020: BRAIN POWER: We may control devices via microchips implanted in our brains. In 2009, Intel predicted that by 2020 it could control the brain by implanting a chip. The human brain remains biology’s great, unconquered wilderness, and while the idea of meshing the raw power of the human mind with electronic stimulus and responsiveness has long existed in science fiction. This may get real soon!
Michael Zais, Political blogger for the Drunken Republican
A look back at 2019: ECONOMIC GROWTH: The economic juggernaut that is the USA continued its longest-ever expansion in 2019, and is expected to steamroll into its 11th year in 2020. And Florida flexed its own economic muscle, with an unemployment rate consistently outpacing that of the national average throughout 2019. And none of it was dumb luck. The transformation of the fundamental underpinnings of the economy vis-a-vis tax and regulatory policy, versus the economic wet blanket of high taxes and onerous regulations lathered on by the previous administration, has inevitably resulted in an economic reset catapulting the U.S. into another leg of long-term growth. In the end...it’s still the economy, stupid.
Looking ahead to 2020: ELECTION EPICENTER: I find it near impossible to fathom a bigger story in 2020 than the presidential election...the nauseating zero-gravity ride transporting us to November notwithstanding. Make no mistake, though...despite the typical top billing bestowed upon the rust belt states, it’s Florida, specifically the critical I-4 corridor, that will be the real election epicenter. The next President could lose, say, Wisconsin or Michigan...but realistically...not Florida. And given the propensity of the Sunshine State to deliver razor thin election results, could we be looking at a sequel to the Bush/Gore debacle of 2000? “You betcha!,” to quote an ex-Alaska Governor. But...please God...without the hanging chads this time.