Shirley R. Loomis Shirley R. Loomis passed unexpectedly January 16, 2020 in Snellville, GA. Shirley was born November 3, 1939 in South Brunswick, ME. She grew up in Norwich, CT and attended Norwich Free Academy. She was married to her childhood sweetheart for 56 years, she lived in Orange and West Haven until they retired to Florida with her husband in 2010. Shirley worked at JC Penney in Milford until her retirement. She was a proud member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was a past Worthy Matron of chapters in CT and FL. She also held Grand Rep appointments in both states. She was the daughter of James Harold Trask and Dorothy Ladd and she is predeceased by her husband, Stephen J. Loomis Sr. and a son, Stephen J. Loomis Jr. one grandchild, and two sisters. She is survived by four children, Debra Francisco (Randy), Penny Nalband (Gary), Shirley Nielsen (Brent) and David Loomis (Robert). Seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother James Trask and numerous nieces and nephews. Thank you to the Eternal Hills Funeral Home in GA for you care of Shirley to her resting place in CT.Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven Saturday morning at 9:30. Services will be held in the Orange Congregational Church at 10:00. Interment will follow in Orange Center Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY from 4:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Shirley's memory to either the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. Rest easy now Mom, we love you, say hi to Dad. Sign Shirley's guest book online at www.portofuneralhomes.net