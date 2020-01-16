Wanda J. Bender Wanda J. Bender of Tavares passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 66 years. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Tavares soon. For details and full obituary, go to www.SteversonHamlinHilbish.com Steverson, Hamlin & Hilbish (352) 343-4444