Jean L. Chamberlin Jean L. Chamberlin, 98, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020. She is now in the presence of our Lord, Jesus Christ, her Savior, and her loved ones that passed before her. She had been a resident of Westminster Towers Orlando for the past 10 years. Prior to that she lived in Bay Hill for 40 years and College Park for 20 years where she and her husband, Dr. William G. Chamberlin, raised their family. Jean was born in Watertown, NY. When she was an infant her family moved to Detroit, MI. Jean was the only child of her parents, Mary O'Hara and Francis Adams Lennon. Jean moved to Orlando with her family when she was a senior in high school and graduated from Orlando High, now the site of Howard Middle School, in 1938. Her maternal grandparents lived in St. Cloud, FL. On one of her many visits to her grandparents she met and eventually fell in love with the love of her life, Bill Chamberlin. Bill was in dental school. They were married December 20, 1942 at Park Lake Presbyterian Church, Orlando. Bill was then in the Army and served in WW II. They had 3 children, Robert James, Marilee Jean, and William George. They raised their family in College Park while Bill practiced dentistry on Edgewater Drive for 40 years. She and Bill traveled all over the US, Mexico and Canada in their trailers or motorhomes. Jean and Bill loved Maggie Valley, NC building a home, "Sittin' Pretty", in 1960. They also enjoyed homes in Homosassa Springs, FL and South Daytona Beach. Because she always loved the mountains Jean bought another home in Maggie Valley in 2000. She spent most summers there until 2009. Jean was an avid crafter. She knitted, painted, crocheted and was a master needlepointer. She was a lifetime bridge player and recently enjoyed learning and playing Hand and Foot with her friends at Westminster Towers. Jean was proud that she was a descendent of Edward Doty, a signer of the Mayflower Compact. She was an active 70+ year member of the PEO women's philanthropic organization, an officer of Jr. Sorosis in her early adult years, and the Central Florida Dental Auxiliary. She was an active member of Park Lake Presbyterian Church since 1940, except for the years she and Bill lived in Bay Hill. They were charter members of The Presbyterian Church of the Lakes. Jean is survived by many family members who cherish her memories: Daughter Marilee (Bruce) Arrow, Longwood, FL; son Bill (Anne) Chamberlin, Orlando, and daughter-in-law June Chamberlin, Clayton, GA. Grandchildren Robert (Celeste) Chamberlin; Beth (Mike) Herschelman; Mark (Lindsay) Chamberlin; Katherine (Cliff) Hendrickson; Colby (Lindsey) Arrow; Whitney (Dan) Saylor; and Ethan Arrow. Great-grandchildren Kyla Chamberlin, Trevor and Taylor Packey, Jack, Joshua, and Jeffrey Chamberlin, Cole Hendrickson, Carson and Caden Arrow, and Norah and Millie Saylor. Jean was predeceased by her beloved husband of 52 years. Her son Robert died in 1997. The family extends thanks to Cornerstone Hospice for their compassionate care. After a private graveside service attended by the family, there will be a Celebration of Life held at Park Lake Presbyterian Church on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Park Lake Presbyterian Church, 309 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, 32801 or the Maggie Valley United Methodist Church, 4192 Soco Road, Maggie Valley, NC 28751.