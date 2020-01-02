To place an Orlando Sentinel obituary, visit this form. You can also search for previous obituaries here.
SEMINOLE
Julie Ann Riegler Julie Ann Riegler of Fern Park, FL, died suddenly and unexpectedly on December 11, 2019. A memorial mass will be held at St. James Catholic Cathedral, Orlando, FL on January 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.Julie was born on October 10, 1962, in Muskegon, MI. She attended Central Michigan University and subsequently earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Andrews University. Julie followed numerous successful career paths and pursued business ventures in her home state of Michigan as well as in Chicago, IL, and Orlando, FL. Most recently she had resumed a successful career in real estate. Julie was a dedicated, devoted and wonderful mother, treasured sister, adored and loving daughter and revered aunt. Family was everything to Julie. She loved bringing her family together, frequently organizing and hosting family events. No task was too large for her to tackle; her selfless commitment to family, friends and loved ones seemed nearly limitless. She was always ready to provide support, comfort, and smile or laugh. Julie is survived by her son Jacob Riegler (Orlando, FL), her mother Elaine Riegler (Winter Park, FL), her brother Thomas Riegler and his wife Mitzi (New Smyrna Beach, FL), and their four children and four grandchildren, sister Kimberly Danosi and her husband Steve (Laconia, NH), and their daughter, brother Christopher Riegler and his wife Laurie (Indianapolis, IN) and their three children and 10 grandchildren, and brother Jonathan Riegler and his wife, Kristine (Templeton, CA) and their son. She was preceded in death by her father, L. Thomas Riegler.
Nancy C Byrd Nancy C. Byrd, 86, of Altamonte Springs. passed away surrounded by family on December 9, 2019. Born in Statesville, NC she was a wife, homemaker, mother and the heart of our family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Denver and by her youngest son George. Survivors include sons John (Ursula), Mike (Sue); daughters Sharon (Ken), Lisa (Neal) and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lustgarden Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research or another charity of your choice. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life that will be held Saturday, Jan 4th at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Longwood, 891 E. State Rd 434, Longwood, FL where Nancy was an active member for over 50 years.
Gene W. Leathers Gene W. Leathers, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in Longwood, FL. He was a long-time resident of Altamonte Springs, where he lived with his second wife, Mary (LeCompte). Born and raised in Jamestown, NY, he was the eldest of four children. He served in the U.S. Army as a member of the 82nd Airborne Rangers Division from 1949-1951. He joined the Shriner's Club while still in New York and continued to serve with them in Florida. He worked as a bond broker, selling mutual and corporate bonds. Upon retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling throughout the country in their motor home. After her death, he continued to enjoy traveling with long time friend, Joan Gill. He is survived by his son, Larry (Deana); grandson, Laurence (Stephanie) Leathers; step-children, Gary Watson, Carroll Ragland, Susie (Thomas) Paul, Cathy (David) Moyal, and Michael (Donna) Farnham; sisters, Jody (Martin) Bentley, Janice (Durand) Peterson; brother, Donald (Marion) Leaters; and first wife, Annetta Kaufman.Visitation Monday, January 6, 2019, 10am-11am at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, 994 E. Altamonte Dr., Altamonte Springs, FL. Service to follow; the family will hold a private graveside service. For those wishing to donate to a charity in his name, the family requests sending donations to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA, 16505.