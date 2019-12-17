Nena Joan "Jody" Maybury Nena Joan "Jody" Maybury, 89, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Dec. 12, 2019.Born on April 4, 1930 to Tobias and Julia Hattamer in Albany, GA, the family moved to Eau Claire, WI when Jody was just an infant child. She was the eldest and the last surviving member of four siblings, Dorothy (Polhamus), Mary Don (Svengard) and William Hattamer. After graduating from high school in Eau Claire, she took the Civil Servants exam, which landed her at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. It was there that she met her husband of 63 years, Joseph "Joe" Maybury at a church dance in the Capitol. While she waited for Joe to return from an Air Force assignment in Japan, she stayed in Washington. Immediately after his return they married in Eau Claire among family and friends. From there they started their lives together in Vienna, VA while Joe worked in private practice in dentistry before returning to the Air Force. This was the start of a life of travel as Joe was a career military man. Together they moved from Virginia back to Washington, D.C, and many other places including Spain. Jody and Joe had three daughters during their Air Force career. In all locations they were stationed, she was always busy, raising her children and managing to keep active with the wives of the Air Force and traveling on her own. In Cleveland, OH, where they settled after Joe's retirement in 1976, she worked in Joe's dental office managing his business and appointments. All the while, she and Joe continued to travel throughout the world, seeing all the places that they wanted to, and returning many times to France. Once Joe officially retired from his private practice as a Periodontist, they settled in Hilton Head Island, and later in Deland, FL. Until her death, she loved golf, bridge, and spending time with family. Jody remains loved by all the friends she made throughout her life's journeys and by her family. She is survived by her husband, Joseph E. Maybury and her three daughters: Mary Margaret Maybury of Cleveland, OH, Susan Elizabeth (James) Gutierrez of Akron, OH, and Rebecca Ann (Robert) Bompiedi of Cleveland, OH. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Jennifer (Matthew) Laughlin, Nicholas (Julie) DeVries, Alaina Bompiedi, and Gina Bompiedi; and great grandchildren, Eva and Kyra Laughlin, and Cameron DeVries along with many beloved nieces and nephews. Jody was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Sanford, FL. Her services include a viewing at DeGusipe Funeral Home, 905 Laurel Ave., Sanford on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm, and a traditional Catholic Mass on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at 9 am at St. Thomas More Church, Sanford. Jody's burial will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, OH on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. A viewing before burial will be held at the Berry-McGreevey Funeral Home from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, at 26691 Detroit Rd., Westlake, OH. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution in honor of Jody are encouraged to consider the St. Thomas More Church, 550 Riverview Ave., Sanford, FL 32771. Share memories with the family at their online guest book https://www.degusipefuneralhome.com/