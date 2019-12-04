To place an Orlando Sentinel obituary, visit this form. You can also search for previous obituaries here.
LAKE
Otto William"Bill" Hurd JR Otto William Hurd, JR., (Bill), 80, passed away on Friday November 29, 2019. Bill was born on March 17, 1939 in Warren Ohio to Otto W. Hurd, and Julia S. Hurd, (Fantt). As a young man Bill spent his time hunting, fishing, playing basketball and helping build the family honey business. Bill graduated as salutatorian from Chalker High School, Southington Ohio in 1957. After graduation Bill took over the family bee business, Hurd Apiaries, which has thrived over the years and is now operated by his son Rodney.He married Sonia Marie Koches on August 5, 1961. Sonia passed away in January of this year.Bill is survived by his two children Julieann Klein and Rodney (Kerrie) Hurd, five grandchildren Michelle (Austin) Pons, Michael (Joane) Klein, Charissa (Jason) Evenson, Jared Getzlaff, Lacey Block, six great grandchildren River, Preston, Conner, Lucas, James and Olivia, and his sister Wanda Hope Berry.A celebration of his life will be held Saturday December 7, 2019 at Allen J. Harden Funeral Home, 1800 North Donnelly Street Mount Dora, Florida. Visitation is at 10:00 with services at 11:00, burial will follow at Pine Forest Cemetery, Mt. Dora.
ORANGE
Natholyn Stephens Garvin Natholyn Stephens Garvin, 88, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 peacefully at her home. Born in Bradenton, FL, she was a lifetime Floridian.Natholyn (Nat) graduated from Florida State University in 1953 and was an avid Seminole fan. She truly enjoyed all of college football and especially loved watching her Seminoles. After college graduation, Nat taught first grade for 2 years before getting married and raising a family. As her children got older, she began to substitute teach at Park Maitland School. This began a lasting and very special part of her life. She eventually became a school administrator and later Dean of Students at her beloved Park Maitland. Her family could never put into words what a tremendous joy and sense of fulfillment this gave Nat. She genuinely and deeply cared for each and every student, teacher, parent and staff member that crossed her path and continued to touch her life long after retiring from Park Maitland after over 30 years of dedication and joy. Nat especially loved to read, collect antiques and other treasures, and spend time with friends and family. She was a long time member of First Baptist Orlando.A loving and devoted mother, her family includes her son Jud III; daughter Liz (Richard); son Jeff (Trudy); daughter Jennifer (Peter); grandchildren Chris, Andrew, Jessica, Jacquelin and Buddy; and nieces, nephew, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many of her extended south Georgia Harrell and Stephens family members. Nat was preceded in death by her husband Judson, loving sisters Pat and Gail and parents Emory Gus and Willie Belle (Harrell) Stephens.Services are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, December 14 at First Baptist Orlando – Henry Chapel, 3000 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando. Gathering of family and friends immediately following the service will be held at the church and all are welcome.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested gifts be given to Rettsyndrome.org's Steven G. Kaminsky Scout Program. Memorial contributions may be made to https://www.rettsyndrome.org/get-involved/donate/steven-g-kaminsky-scout-program/. Rettsyndrome.org's Steven G. Kaminsky Scout Program is dedicated to proactively accelerating Rett syndrome research and 100% of your contribution goes to support the proprietary program. Your support accelerates treatment and a cure for those living with Rett syndrome. Contributions are in honor of Emerson Natholyn Dietz. Thank you!Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge 632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Lois Bennett Costantino Lois B. Costantino, 95, of Winter Park, FL passed away Nov. 28, 2019. Visitation Dec. 5 from 7-8pm at Baldwin-Fairchild Goldenrod, Mass Dec. 6 at 11am at St. Margaret & Mary Catholic Church, Winter Park. Info & condolances:www.baldwinfairchildgoldenrod.com Baldwin-Fairchild Goldenrod (407) 677-5091
John James Stalder John Stalder passed away peacefully at his home in Belle Isle Dec. 1st. He was born in Weehawken, NJ on Sept. 8, 1927 to John Stalder, Sr. and Theresa Maechler. He was a student at the NJ Institue of Technology when he was drafted into the Army. He returned and completed his engineering degree when WWII ended. He worked as an electrical engineer at New York University in the research division when FL beckened, Martin Marietta at the time. John spent most of his career as a Real Estate Broker. He had several offices in Orlando and Winter Park. He was permit holder for the Real Estate Schools of OCPS for over 30 years and enjoyed teaching as well. John is survived by his wife Patricia, daughter Laurel Bookhardt (Gary), son Chris and grandchildren Samuel and Rebecca Bookhardt. There will be a memorial service at 2 pm Saturday Dec. 7th at Park Lake Presbyterian Church in Orlando. Burial at a later date at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association or the music program at Park Lake Presbyterian Church.
SEMINOLE
Huey Jen Renier 1949-2019Huey Jen Renier passed away on November 24, 2019 in Winter Park, Florida after a long illness.She was born in Taipei, Taiwan on November 12, 1949. She grew up and became a middle school teacher in Taipei, until she met her spouse, Louis Renier, a Navy Chief Petty officer stationed in Taipei. They were happily married for 43 years. She loved watching Chinese television cooking shows, and gardening. She is survived by her spouse, Louis Renier in Winter Park, Florida. She is also survived by her daughter, Kelley Renier in Orlando, Florida, her son, Eddie Renier in Dallas, Texas, and nephew Jay Bradley in West Palm Beach, Florida. She is also survived by her brothers, nieces, and nephews residing in Taipei, Taiwan. She loved her dogs, Abbey and Daisy. Her family and dogs are going to miss her friendship and cooking. Huey was cremated and brought back home to be with her husband to watch over her. She can now rest in peace pain free.
Frederick Fruehan Frederick Fruehan, 92, of Altamonte Springs, FL passed away Nov. 30, 2019. Baldwin-Fairchild East Altamonte hosts Visitation 5-6p & Service 6-7p on Dec.7. Burial with Honors at Glen Haven Dec.8 at 1p. Condolences:www.baldwin-fairchildeastaltamonte.com Baldwin-Fairchild East Altamonte 407-831-2031