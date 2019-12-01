To place an Orlando Sentinel obituary, visit this form. You can also search for previous obituaries here.
ORANGE
Frances S. Stanford Frances S. Stanford, age 92, of Winter Garden, FL passed away on November 27, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at Oakland Presbyterian Church on Thursday 12/5/2019 at 5:00 PM. Please view and sign the guestbook at DeGusipe.com. DeGusipe Funeral Home 407-695-2273
Jean Tennent Hooks Jean Tennent Hooks, age 93, passed away at home peacefully on November 27th after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. She went to be with her Lord and Savior. She is survived by her wonderful husband of 62 years, Henry Sydney Hooks, and by her only child Susan Salter, married to Robert Salter. Jean was born in Ithaca, NY on July 18, 1926 to Ed and Hilma Hopkins. When she was 13 years old, she moved to western Pennsylvania then moved to Florida with her family her senior year of high school. She graduated from Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA with a bachelor's degree in music. She played the violin in the college orchestra and played piano and sang throughout her life. While teaching four-year-olds at church she went back to school at Rollins College of Education at night where she obtained her Florida Teaching Certificate in Elementary and Early Childhood Education. She taught young children for 50 years. She will be greatly missed by her loving family. Funeral Service will be held at Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, 2811 East Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, FL 32806 at 1:30pm on Wednesday, December. 4th.
Patricia Ann Key It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Ann Key announces her passing after a battle with cancer on Monday, November 25, 2019, at the age of 77. Patricia was pre-deceased by her husband, John Key. Patricia will be lovingly remembered by her 8 children: Rebecca Mosteller, Cynthia Jones, John Key Jr., Teresa Silberman, James Key, Randall Key, David Key, and Candy Hall. Patricia will also be fondly remembered by her 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Gary Turman. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date with the family.
SEMINOLE
Marie T. Marion Marie T. Marion, 81 of Winter Springs Florida passed away on Thursday, November 28th, 2019. She is survived by her husband Leo D. Marion, daughter Lisa M. Wambold, and grandson Sean M. O'Hara. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 3 from 6-8PM at DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory in Maitland Fl. On Wednesday, December 4 a funeral will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Casselberry Fl. at 11:00AM.
Emma Louise Gilbert Emma Louise Gilbert, 91, of Altamonte Springs, FL passed away on November 21, 2019. Ms. Gilbert was born on February 17, 1928 in Orlando, FL to William and Sally Gilbert. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Please see DeGusipe.com for more info. DeGusipe Funeral Home 407-695-2273
Joan F. Mandt Joan 'Jo' Fleur Mandt, age 97, went to be with the Lord November 26, 2019. Joan was born in Evanston, IL, and grew up in Highland Park, IL enjoying musical and sports activities. She graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelor Degree in Music Education. Joan began her career as Director of Music, Piano and Vocal at Lake Forest Day School for several years before marrying Ralph E. Lang, Jr., and raising four children. The family moved to Orlando in 1958. As a lifetime member of First Presbyterian Church of Orlando, she taught Sunday School and played piano for her Questerian class. She also enjoyed activities with her sorority group, Alpha Chi Omega, volunteered for the Orlando Opera Guild and travelled extensively throughout the world. Joan's passion for music lasted a lifetime. She conducted Sing-Alongs at First Presbyterian Retirement Community Westminster Towers for 18 years and played piano music and games for children at ORMC Hospital through the Pink Ladies Association. After moving to Village on the Green Retirement community in 2003, she played piano for the VOG Health Center residents and conducted many music programs for the residents, including the beloved annual 'Music for Fun' program. Faith, family, friends, and love were ever present in Joan's kind and loving spirit. Her thoughtful ways and wisdom will be missed by her many friends, loving family, and all whose lives she touched. Joan was predeceased by her parents, John and Gilberte Nash, her sisters Genevra and Diana, former spouses Ralph E. Lang, Jr., William Daley, and Milton Mandt. She is survived by her sons Greg and Jeff, twin daughters Pamela and Sharon, stepsons George, Richard, and Robert, stepdaughter, Debbie, 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, many Nieces, Nephews, and other beloved family members. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 3rd, 2019, 3:30pm at Village on the Green Clubhouse. Provide memories through the guestbook at www.RobertBryantFH.comIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Orlando, Finance Team, 106 East Church Street, Orlando, FL 32801 or via website at www.fpco.org/give.
Elsie Rierson Elsie Helen Rierson was born on July 16, 1935, in Floyd, Virginia, daughter of Edward Jerome and Versie Arlene (Roberson) Eanes. She was married to William Allen Rierson, of Check, Virginia. She was a dedicated military wife and mother with postings in Japan, Iran, Alaska and in the United States supporting the Air Force. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Susan and two children, Johnny A. Rierson and Deborah A. Moore. Her legacy lives on in two children; William M. Rierson and Barbara A. Larson, eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She passed away in her Winter Park home on November 13, 2019, at the age of 84. A Celebration of her life will be held at the First Covenant Church of Winter Park, Florida at 11am on December 7, 2019.
Joseph Harold Williams Joseph Harold Williams was born in Panama City, Florida on February 21, 1940. He passed away early in the morning of November 25, 2019, in Orlando, Florida after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He lived his life with love, humor, humility and integrity. He thought deeply and spoke thoughtfully. He expressed patience and kindness, except when driving in bad traffic. He loved Thanksgiving, so it is only appropriate that he would depart at this time of year to join his mother Myrtle, father Phillip, sisters Barbara and Rae, and brothers Phillip Jr. and Jack, at the table to give thanks for a wonderful life.Joe, as he was known, was many things throughout his life — the baby of his family, a slide trombonist, a graduate of Blountstown High School, a volunteer of the Forestry Service, a member of the US Army, a Russian linguist, a proud graduate of the University of Florida College of Law, an accomplished trial and appellate lawyer who once presented to the Florida State Supreme Court, a rabid Florida Gators fan, a voracious reader, a skilled storyteller, a connoisseur of chocolate, and (by his description) an average golfer. But first and foremost, he was an adoring husband to his wife Carole, loving father to his son, Andrew, and a proud Papa to his granddaughters, Leela and Priya.He will be greatly missed and remembered by them, as well as his daughter-in-law, Sarita, his many nieces and nephews, sibling-in-laws, and all of the extended family and friends who loved him so much. We will honor and celebrate his life on Wednesday, December 4th at Newcomer Funeral Home, 335 E. State Rd 434, Longwood, FL 32750. Visitation begins at 10am, followed by a service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association or VITAS Hospice, in his honor would be greatly appreciated.