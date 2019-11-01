To place an Orlando Sentinel obituary, visit this form. You can also search for previous obituaries here.
ORANGE
Mary Barbara Merritt Mary Barbara Merritt died peacefully on Friday October 25, 2019 at the age of 75. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her son David Darling and his wife Laurie and daughter Amy Wood and her husband Jeffery, along with her three grandchildren Taylor, Nolan, and Emma Claire. Mary will also be fondly remembered by her two brothers Larry Merritt and his wife Anne, and Tom Sorenson. Mary was predeceased by her granddaughter Casey Wood, her parents, and brother Christian Sorenson. Mary was born on August 3, 1944 in Paris, TX to Mortimer Mero Merritt and Barbara Bliss Sorenson. She graduated from Paris Junior College in 1964 with an Associate in Arts Degree. Mary lived and worked in Orlando, FL for many years where she established herself as a property appraiser, becoming a partner and owner of Appraisal Consortium Inc. She retired in 2010 to further pursue her passion for travel, animals, and her family. Mary (Gammie) will forever be missed by her family and friends. She will always be remembered as one of the kindest, most caring persons those who loved her will ever know. A celebration of life will be held at the home of her daughter on November 9th from 11-2pm.
Wesley Blount Wesley Earnest Blount, P.L.S. 83, of Orlando, Florida, passed October 29, 2019 after a brief battle against lung cancer. He is survived by his loving family -- his wife of 53 years, Sandra Louise Robinson Blount, daughter Andrea Blount Hunter (married to George Hunter), daughter Monica Blount Bressler (married to David Bressler), and granddaughter Grace Jia-Li Hunter. Wes is also survived by his brother, Thomas Blount. He was predeceased by his parents, and two sisters Regina Wood and Sara Satterfield.Wes was born May 19, 1936 in Huntsville, Alabama as the youngest son of the late Poper S. and Ida Little Blount. After proudly serving in the U.S. Navy, Mr. Blount studied civil engineering and land surveying at the University of Alabama. He and Sandra (Sandie) moved to Orlando in 1972. About 10 years later, he co-founded Blount Sikes & Associates engineering and surveying firm. His life will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Collison Family Funeral Home in Winter Park, followed by burial at Glen Haven Memorial Park and reception at Historic Dubsdread in Orlando (Fairview Room). In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations in his name to Lung Cancer Society online at donate3.cancer.org, by phone 1-800-LUNGUSA, or by mail to P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123. Arrangements entrusted to Collison Family Funeral Home (407) 678-4500
SEMINOLE
Lee Roy Barnes, Jr. Col. Lee Roy Barnes, Jr. US Army Ret., age 68, Passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born December 16, 1950 in Holton, Kansas. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Oviedo Chapel. www.baldwinfairchildoviedo.com Baldwin Fairchild 407-366-8999