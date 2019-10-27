To place an Orlando Sentinel obituary, visit this form. You can also search for previous obituaries here.
LAKE
Lois Reichenberg (Davey) 2/26/47-10/15/19. Dear wife of Jack, mother of Bill, stepmother of Michele and Chris, together five grandchildren, one great-grandchild. The memorial will be at The First UMC of Tavares in Tavares, FL at 9:00am Nov. 2.
Billie Ann June Billie Ann June, A.k.a. Grandma Billie, 83 of Clermont Florida, passed away October 13, 2019.She was born in Ripley, NY on March 10, 1936.Billie graduated high school in Westfield, NY. She went on to nursing school and became a registered nurse.She was married to Ron June in the late 50's and moved to Orlando, Florida.Billie worked as a registered nurse at Florida Hospital. She later went on to get her bachelor and masters degree in administration, and became Director of Surgery at Florida Hospital. She was employed by Florida Hospital for 40 years before retiring in her 60's to enjoy family and friends. She had a passion for family, friends, reading and traveling. She impacted the lives of so many, which included all family and friends. She loved you for who you were, and always found something good in everyone. She inspired people to believe in themselves because she believed in them. She quietly connected everyone in good times and bad. Her attitude towards her life was Carpe diem! You only live today once, so don't waste it! This is her wish for everyone!Carpe Diem"My wish that each and everyone realize the fragility of possessions, of family, of life and vow 090263Jjonce more and over and over to cherish each moment, to make the best possible use of each hour to seize the day that will never come again."Billie was survived by her children Rob June, Randy(Jamie)June, and Wendy(Aron) Bishman. Grandchildren Joseph(Katie) June, Cameron(Jessica)June, Teron(Cherie)June, Jaylyn(Brian)Moogan, Lauryn June, Colin Bishman and Cooper Bishman. Great grandchildren Blaze June, Haley Anderson, Alyssa June, Leah June, Ryland June and Ayla June. Sisters Roberta Boice and Debra(Andy) Sciandria, and Brother Timothy(Sue)Graham. Preceded by Parents Robert Graham and Ruth Eimer, and Stepfather Jim Baldwin. Husband Ron June, Brother Nick Graham, and Sister Bonnie Rau.You will be sadly missed, but will forever be remembered for filling our hearts with joy and love.Celebration of Life will be held from 4pm-8pm,Tuesday, October 29th, Summit Greens Residence Community Center. 1190 Summit Greens Blvd., Clermont, FL 34711.Service will begin at 5:30. Reception buffet and beverages will be served. Please let us know if you will be attending for gate entry and planning purposes.If sending flowers please send to Summit Greens address. If you would like to make a donation to the Junebug Foundation on Billie June's behalf, please click on Paypal link below.https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=PM5DDTJX4NSWJ&source=urlTo leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at WoodlawnFuneralHomeGotha.com
Cecil Dorsey "Don" Blake 79 of Tavares died Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Asheville, NC. Don was a former Deputy Sheriff with the Lake County Sheriff's Office. A celebration of life service will be held at First United Methodist Church, Tavares on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:30 PM. Harden/Pauli Funeral Home www.hardenpauli.com
Lothar "Lou" Bleich 70, of Tavares, FL, passed away on October 20, 2019. Born in Germany he moved to the United States in 1957 and to FL from CT in the 1970s. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam. Extended obituary available at www.hardenpauli.com Harden/Pauli Funeral Home 352-357-4126
ORANGE
Ira Eugene Akins Ira Eugene "Gene" Akins age 79 of Eustis, Florida passed away on October 11, 2019. Born in Ocoee in 1940, Gene was a lifetime resident of Central Florida and a longtime employee of Walt Disney World. He supported Nancy in pursuing a doctorate degree in education to help children with learning disabilities. Gene was a gunsmith, a lifetime member of the NRA, and a champion trapshooter. Gene enjoyed fishing in Florida's coastal waters, and traveling North America on his motorcycle with beloved friends. Gene married Nancy Collins Trulock in 1979 and became stepfather to the existing family.He is survived by his sons Greg Trulock (Kelly), Scott Trulock (Jamie), daughter Allison Trulock (Don), grandchildren Andy, Colin, Gwen Trulock, Corinne and Riley Trulock, Renn Oberdick. Gene also leaves behind his nieces and nephews, Debi Russ Madden (John), Sandra Russ Jones (Lou), Stefanie Owens, Victoria Holmes Brown (Jim), Michael Holmes (Tracie), Nick Reaves, Tammy Moore. He is preceded in death by his Parents Ira Newton Akins and Susie Mae Odom Akins, sisters: Bobbie Jo Akins Russ Owens (Kenneth Edwin Russ), Patricia A Akins Holmes (James C Holmes)A Celebration gathering of Gene's life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 11am to 1PM at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home 428 E. Plant Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Faye Boggs Faye Boggs of Oviedo Florida passed away October 19, 2019. She was 88. She was born Pansye Faye Cantrell on May 16, 1931 in Atlanta, Georgia. Faye studied at the University of Georgia and the University of West Georgia where she met her husband Wade. Over the years Faye was a schoolteacher, worked at Winter Park Telephone and volunteered at Leu Gardens and Maitland Historical Society. She enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling, antiquing and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her husband Wade Boggs, daughters Karen Fisher (James), Beth Cohea (David) and grandson Jacob Fisher (Farrah). She is preceded in death by her grandson James Fisher Jr. A graveside service will be held at Oviedo Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 11 AM.
Winona Louise McDonald Calvert Orlando, FL – Winona Calvert, a resident of VillageWalk in Lake Nona since 2010 and previously a decades-long resident in the metropolitan area of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on October 22nd, 2019 at the age of 90.Born at home on April 1st, 1929 in Trinity Kentucky to Tom and Gladys McDonald, she is survived by her two sons, Gerald A. Calvert of Fairfield, Ohio and Arbra M. Calvert of St. Cloud, Florida, as well as her sister, Delores Craft of Flemingsburg, Kentucky, two grandchildren: Robert and Lezlie and two great grandchildren: Joshua and Joseph.A long-time member of the Order of the Eastern Star and avid golfer most of her life, she retired from General Electric's Jet Engine Division in Cincinnati, Ohio as an Analyst who coordinated the integration of computer systems between GE and their partner SMECMA in Paris, France.Beloved by all who knew her, she will be laid to rest in the Maysville Cemetery in Maysville, Kentucky on November 3rd, 2019.Three Memorial Services will be held, the first at the VillageWalk Towne Center in Lake Nona on Tuesday, October 29th between 5:30 and 7:30 PM, the second in Cincinnati, Ohio on Saturday November 2nd, and finally at the First Christian Church in Maysville, Kentucky between 2–3 PM on November 3rd.
Wanda Lou Williams Wanda Lou Williams, 91, of Apopka, Florida passed away on October 15, 2019. She was born on September 23, 1928 in Sweetwater, Tennessee to the late George Kidd and late Myrtle Patterson-Kidd. She spent her working years as an RV Park Owner, and truly loved spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, William H. Williams and her son, John M. Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Lorri A. Young and her sister, Margaret Smith.
Troy T Fields Troy T. Fields, 89, of Orlando, Florida passed away at his home on October 24, 2019. He was born on March 20, 1930 in Nettie, West Virginia to the late Tilden and Isabelle (McMillion) Fields. Troy was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was the owner of Fields Appliance Service, Inc. for almost 50 years. Troy was a member of Lockhart Baptist Church and an avid fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Tampa Bay Rays. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheri Thornton (Ron). Survivors include his beloved wife of almost 66 years, Dorothy G. Fields; children, Sandy (John) Rutter, Debbie (Mark) McKinstry, Brian (Roberta) Fields and Chelly Fields (Tim); sister, Ethel Chapman and ten grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to MD Anderson or The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin-Fairchild, West Altamonte Chapel. For information about services, please visit www.baldwinfairchildwestaltamonte.com.
Ruth A. Carani Carani, Ruth "Ruthie" Ann, Winter Park, FL., passed away in peace in the presence of family on Wed., October 16, 2019 at the age of 66. She is survived by her three children, Christina Taylor, Christopher (Chris) Carani, and Shannon Carani. She is also survived by her former husband, Attilio "Lee" Carani, Jr., brother, Jimmie Liles, other relatives, friends, neighbors, and Publix work family. She was mother-in-law to James Taylor and Regia Carani, and proud grandmother "Nana" to Madison Taylor. Ruth was born in Miami, FL. and was preceded in death by her parents Leslie and Marion Liles. A private family service will be held and memorial donations may be made on her behalf to the American Lung Association or to the American Heart Association.
OSCEOLA
Robert Douglas Chappell Dearly beloved husband and father "Doug" passed away on October 11, 2019 at the age of 80 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife, Melissa, children; Deborah G. (Dave) Lamkin, Rob D. Chappell, Cynthia M. Hood (Wesley Whitson) ; nephew Ralph "Rusty" H. (Crystal) Chappell; grandchildren Kayleigh (Dallas) Langston, Christopher (Koryn) Rice and Courtney (Kade) Simmons; seven great-grandchildren and his "fuzzy eared" boy Teddy". Doug was predeceased by his parents Ralph Howell Chappell and Ellie Argo Chappell and brother, Ralph Howell Chappell.Doug was raised in Hueytown, Alabama and excelled in academics while passionately playing football at Hueytown High School. He enrolled in the Engineering Work-Study program at the University of Alabama and graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Upon graduation he worked at Marshall Space Flight designing the Oxygen transfer systems for the Saturn Five rockets used during the NASA Moon Missions. He transferred to Connecticut where he worked at Perkin-Elmer on the ultra-secret Hexagon Spy Satellites for the CIA during the Cold War. In a 2016 interview, Phil Pressel, reported that the "U.S Hexagon spy satellite was responsible for preventing WW III." Several years later Doug moved his family to Florida where his family could be close to the salt water as he worked on the missile guidance systems for Martin Marietta. He always dreamed of being self-employed and he purchased All Weather Air Conditioning later selling it and opening CC Enterprises, LLC and Air Pollution Equipment, Inc. Doug enjoyed solving problems and designing systems to improve the air quality for workers in various industries throughout the Southeastern United States. Doug enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. He especially loved fishing from his home in the Florida Keys and spending time with his family. He was happiest when at home surrounded by his extended and loving family. Doug was always on the go and loved staying busy with his many projects. He was loved and respected by all who had the joy of knowing him. Doug will be in our hearts forever and will be remembered as a loving, hard-working man of integrity, his infinite wisdom and love for his dear wife, family and friends. A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date.
SEMINOLE
James Michael Curlin March 28, 1964 – October 11, 2019"Jim" was born in Sacramento, California and moved to Jacksonville, Florida with his family in 1966. He attended San Jose Catholic Elementary, Bishop Kenny High School and Jacksonville University (JU). After JU, he relocated to Orlando working for his father's company and later transitioned into the mortgage industry. He met his best friend and love of his life on April 9, 1999 and married Toni Curlin on December 28, 2002 at Heathrow where they met. Jim was an avid golfer and in recent years he dedicated a great deal of time to his passion, Rescue Dogs. He fostered, trained and placed as many dogs into loving homes as he was able to handle. He was known as the Dog Whisperer in Heathrow where they have lived since 2001. Jim and Toni loved to travel and golf spending time laughing together and enjoying life. His smile was contagious just like his passion to help people.He fought through several long-term health issues including a young diagnosis of Pernicious Anemia, chronic Lyme disease, and finally a battle with Pancreatic Cancer which eventually took his young life way too soon.Pre-deceased is his father, Hugh E Curlin, in 2010. He is survived by Toni, his loving wife; Sheila, his mother; four siblings, Dean, Julie (Rich Shafer), Diana (Luke Cardillo) and LoriAnn; two nieces, Jordan Shafer and Julia Cardillo; five nephews, Alex Curlin, Noah Curlin, Aaron Curlin, Carson Shafer and Luke Cardillo; numerous loving relatives and friends; and his loving dogs, Crimson, Sophie and Lil Penny.
Rebecca (Becky) Vale Sienia Becky Sienia, of Altamonte Springs, FL., passed away on October 16, 2019 after a 2 year battle with cancer. Becky was born in Orlando, Fl. on June 7, 1962. Becky lived in South Seminole County all her life. She attended Valencia Community College and worked at CNA insurance company for the last 15 years. She was preceded in death by her father, Philip Sienia and is survived by her mother, Brenda Sienia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Compassionate Hands & Hearts Breast Cancer Outreach. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30am, Sunday, November 3, 2019
Jason Anthony Dawson Cumming Jason Anthony Dawson Cumming, age 42, passed away peacefully October 21, 2019. For service information, please visit www.BaldwinFairchildGoldenrod.com Baldwin-Fairchild Goldenrod 407-677-5091
Davidson Wrenn Andrews Davidson W. Andrews, 87 of Longwood, FL passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. Please visit DeGusipe.com to leave a special condolence and view a full obituary. DeGusipe Funeral Home 407-695-2273