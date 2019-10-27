Billie Ann June Billie Ann June, A.k.a. Grandma Billie, 83 of Clermont Florida, passed away October 13, 2019.She was born in Ripley, NY on March 10, 1936.Billie graduated high school in Westfield, NY. She went on to nursing school and became a registered nurse.She was married to Ron June in the late 50's and moved to Orlando, Florida.Billie worked as a registered nurse at Florida Hospital. She later went on to get her bachelor and masters degree in administration, and became Director of Surgery at Florida Hospital. She was employed by Florida Hospital for 40 years before retiring in her 60's to enjoy family and friends. She had a passion for family, friends, reading and traveling. She impacted the lives of so many, which included all family and friends. She loved you for who you were, and always found something good in everyone. She inspired people to believe in themselves because she believed in them. She quietly connected everyone in good times and bad. Her attitude towards her life was Carpe diem! You only live today once, so don't waste it! This is her wish for everyone!Carpe Diem"My wish that each and everyone realize the fragility of possessions, of family, of life and vow 090263Jjonce more and over and over to cherish each moment, to make the best possible use of each hour to seize the day that will never come again."Billie was survived by her children Rob June, Randy(Jamie)June, and Wendy(Aron) Bishman. Grandchildren Joseph(Katie) June, Cameron(Jessica)June, Teron(Cherie)June, Jaylyn(Brian)Moogan, Lauryn June, Colin Bishman and Cooper Bishman. Great grandchildren Blaze June, Haley Anderson, Alyssa June, Leah June, Ryland June and Ayla June. Sisters Roberta Boice and Debra(Andy) Sciandria, and Brother Timothy(Sue)Graham. Preceded by Parents Robert Graham and Ruth Eimer, and Stepfather Jim Baldwin. Husband Ron June, Brother Nick Graham, and Sister Bonnie Rau.You will be sadly missed, but will forever be remembered for filling our hearts with joy and love.Celebration of Life will be held from 4pm-8pm,Tuesday, October 29th, Summit Greens Residence Community Center. 1190 Summit Greens Blvd., Clermont, FL 34711.Service will begin at 5:30. Reception buffet and beverages will be served. Please let us know if you will be attending for gate entry and planning purposes.If sending flowers please send to Summit Greens address. If you would like to make a donation to the Junebug Foundation on Billie June's behalf, please click on Paypal link below.https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=PM5DDTJX4NSWJ&source=urlTo leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at WoodlawnFuneralHomeGotha.com