ORANGE
Tommye Methvin Johnson Tommye Methvin Johnson 87, of Sanford, Florida, passed away on October 7, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. For more information please visit Gramkowfuneralhome.com Gramkow Funeral Home 407-322-3213
Ethna J. Bergstrom 1937-2019Ethna Joyce Sulmonetti Bergstrom passed from this world on October 10, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. She was born on April 12, 1937 in Jamestown, New York to Alice Eleanor Ann Duvall and Reverend Francesco Sulmonetti. Ethna was the youngest of two children, her older brother Earl remaining her close friend and confidante until his death earlier this year. She attended public schools in Jamestown, NY and in New Castle, PA where her father served in various churches. Upon her father's retirement in 1955, the family returned to Jamestown where she graduated from Jamestown High School. It was in this same year that she began working at Sears Roebuck where she met fellow employee and future husband of 60 years, Duane Bergstrom. They managed to maintain their relationship even as each attended colleges in different states: Ethna, a National Methodist Merit Scholar, at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, and Duane, having recently completed military service in the US Navy, at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. They were married in 1957 and subsequently moved to Boston where they both graduated from Boston University. Ethna's degree in music education allowed her to teach while Duane completed law school. Upon completion of law school the Bergstroms moved to Central Florida where they would remain and raise their family. That family was foremost in her life. A devoted wife and mother of three children, she was always involved in their schools, their musical education, and their upbringing within the church. In 1960 Ethna and Duane joined First United Methodist Church of Orlando. Family, music and the church were the focal points of her life. She proudly served on the staff of First Church for 37 years, both as assistant music director, and as interim music director. She remained active in First United Methodist Church of Orlando for almost 60 years, and was a founding member of the Nu Class.Between their connections through the church, Ethna's social connections through the Rosalind Club, and Duane's professional connections through the Rush, Marshall, Bergstrom law firm, Ethna and Duane cultivated a wide circle of friends: the Nu Class, the Christmas Club, Ethna's book club—all were important sources of communion for them. Their love of communion among friends often culminated in epic moments of hospitality on Lake Catherine Drive: annual Easter egg hunts after church, afternoon volleyball games followed by evening oyster roasts, and numerous parties which ended with guests singing popular tunes as Ethna played the piano.She is survived by their three children, Timothy Bergstrom, Kimberly Harcrow and Shannon Bergstrom-Peleaz, and their spouses, Emily Bergstrom, Rick Harcrow and Andres Peleaz, and four grandchildren, Madeline and Fletcher Harcrow, and Anna and Katie Bergstrom. Deeply loved by her family, we are truly blessed by the gift of her life. She will be missed.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Orlando, Bergstrom Memorial Fund in memory of Ethna J. Bergstrom.Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am on October 19 at First United Methodist Church of Orlando.
Roy Darrel Williams Roy "RD" passed away Sunday September 29, 2019 peacefully at his home in Hickory, North Carolina. RD was with loved ones and left in peace after in his terms were just "worn out." RD is survived by his wife of 61 years Lidia Ramona Williams. Daughters Donna Odasz and Maria Darby. Sons Doug Williams and Dan Odasz. Grand children, Terisa Korth, Kodi Odasz, Kristin Williams and Christopher Williams. Great granddaughter Harper Odasz. Sister Hazel Foti. Predeceased by his brothers Howard Williams, Louie Williams, and Raymond Williams. RD served our country for 24 years in the US Army Signal Corps. He served in Occupation Army of Europe, Korean War and the Vietnam War. He achieved the following service medals: Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Army of Occupation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnamese Campaign Medal, and Overseas Bars. Service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Bear Lake United Methodist Church in Forest City, Florida at 11AM.
VOLUSIA
William Curry Boeyen, Sr. William Curry Boeyen, Sr., age 87, of New Smyrna Beach, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Lexington Place Senior Living Community, New Smyrna Beach. Born in Key West to Wilhelm C. Boeyen and Alicia Boeyen (Langston) and stepfather William Langston, William came to the area in 2013 from Kissimmee. A retired United States Marine supply officer, William was a 28 year Marine. He was very patriotic, once a Marine, always a Marine. William was a member of Glencoe Baptist Church and enjoyed his church and church family. He was very involved in the Orlando Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing and golf. William loved animals, especially his cat, Baby. William was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather that will be dearly missed. Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Glencoe Baptist Church, 196 N Glencoe Road, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168, with Pastor Danny Carter, officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims. Survivors include his son, William Boeyen Jr. (Mary Kay), of Valrico, FL; daughters, Lora Rhoden, of Port Saint Lucie, FL and Deborah (Debbie Frank) Boeyen, of New Smyrna Beach, FL; 8 grandchildren, William Boeyen, Katherine Boeyen, Branden (Kristi) Rhoden, Courtney-Lyn (Maurice) Henderson, Rachel (Jon) Garofalo, Jason (DeAnn) Rhoden, Jeremiah Rhoden and Rufus Rhoden (Joellen); 10 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. William was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Evelyn. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Florida Baptist Children's Home | One More Child at: 1015 Sikes Blvd, Lakeland, Florida, 33815 or at www.fbchomes.org. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
OTHER AREAS
Robert "Bob" Goin Bob Goin, family man, hall of fame athletic administrator, coach, visionary and mentor, died suddenly on October 12, 2019 from complications of a heart attack in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Bob was an amazing husband to his wife of 62 years, Nancy (Glasstetter); father of 4 children: Doug (Carol), Brian (Marshia), Janice (Charlie) Lowe and Bruce (Whitney); Grandfather to: Nicole, Robert, Andrew, Zachary, Mathew and JD; Great Grandfather to: Madison, Gage, Bella, Kain, Autumn and Sofia. He was Coach, Director or role model to 100's of former players and students at Bethany College, West Virginia University, Florida State University and the University of Cincinnati. Bob's story started on October 3, 1936, born to Joseph and Ludie Goin, in Gary Indiana. He was the youngest of 8 children (Mary Bouque, Louise Paul, Virgil Goin, Georgianne Maretich, Jomarie Kowalenko, Pam Grieco, and Frank Goin) with all of whom he is now reunited. At the age of twelve he moved to Verona, PA, where he became an accomplished football, basketball and baseball player at Penn Hills (PA) high school until his graduation in 1955. He was twice named Athlete of the Year and he is a member of the Penn Hills High School Sports Hall of Fame. He was the first in his family to graduate from High school and a first generation college student graduating with a BS in Sociology from Bethany College (WV) in 1959, followed by a Masters degree in Higher Education from West Virginia University. While a student at Bethany he was a two sport standout and team captain in football and basketball. He returned to Bethany as an assistant football coach in 1960 and served as the Head football coach from 1963-1972, where his teams won conference championships in 1965 and 1966, with the 1966 team going undefeated. He continues as the winningest coach in Bethany football history. During his time at Bethany he coached baseball, winning conference championships in 1965 and 1969, and as Athletic Director and head of the Physical Education Department until leaving Bethany in 1975. He is a member of the Bethany College Athletic Hall of Fame, and in 1991, was the recipient of the Bethany College Alumni Distinguished Achievement Award. During his tenure at Bethany he was honored in 1966 as the Tri-State coach of the year by the Pittsburgh Curbstone Coaches Association and Honored by the Post-Gazette Dapper Dan Club for outstanding Achievement in college Football in 1966. He was a member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity and in 2005 was included in the inaugural class of the Phi Kappa Tau Hall of Fame. He also served on the College's Board of Trustees. He always referred to Bethany College as "his college". He served as Assistant Athletic Director at West Virginia University and Athletic Director at California State University (PA) between 1975 and 1981. In 1981 he began a 14-year stint at Florida State University - nine years (1981-89) as Associate Athletic Director and five years (1990-94) as Athletic Director. In 1991 he spearheaded the Seminoles' entry into the Atlantic Coast Conference. His Vision included expansion of Doak Campbell Stadium by adding over 20,000 seats, adding classrooms to the buildings wrapped around the stadium and the completion of The Coyle E. Moore Athletics Center. During his tenure the Seminoles earned their first national football championship and first Heisman Trophy winner in 1993. From 1997, until his retirement in 2005, he proudly served the University of Cincinnati as its Athletic Director. His leadership and vision lead to the creation of the Richard E. Linder Varsity Village and the Bearcats entry into the Big East Conference. During his service to the University the Bearcats football team participated in its first bowl game in over 50 years. In 2002 he received The General Robert R. Neyland Lifetime Achievement Award from the All-American Football Foundation. The Bob Goin Team Meeting Room at the University of Cincinnati was dedicated in November 2005 and he is a member of the University of Cincinnati Athletic Hall of Fame. During his Athletic Administration Career, he served on the NCAA Division I Championships/Competition Cabinet and the NCAA Football Bowl Certification Subcommittee. After his Retirement, he lived in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, near family and friends. He was an active member of the Ponte Vedra United Methodist Church. In 2015, he was honored to be inducted into the Western Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame (http://westernpasportshof.org/football-2-2/) and The National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015. With all of his accomplishments and time in the spotlight, his lasting legacy is how he served as the wind beneath the wings of his family and others whose lives he touched as a teammate, coach, leader, mentor and friend. Memorial Services will be held at Bethany College on November 10, 2019, at 2 pm, and Ponte Vedra United Methodist Church on November 23, 2019, at 2 pm, and he will be interred at Ponte Vedra Valley Cemetery (www.pontevedravalley.com) in a private service, at a later time. Bethany College has established the Bob Goin Scholarship Fund to honor him. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Bethany College (31 E. Campus Dr., Bethany, WV 26032) with the Bob Goin Scholarship Fund indicated in the comment section of the check or online donation.