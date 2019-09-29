Deaths in Central Florida: 9/29

Raymond Joseph Marshall Raymond Joseph Marshall, born October 1, 1925, died June 6, 2019.Dear Dad -- You were a complicated person for sure, but the fact is that we all loved you so much and will miss you for the rest of our lives. From your humble beginnings in the severe poverty of the depression era, which shaped your person but did not limit it in any way, to your years as a juvenile run-away train-hopping the country, to your precious time spent with Father Flanagan at Boy's Town, to your service in the Merchant Marines during WWII, to achieving your JD at the University of Minnesota with all your worldly ambitions intact, to living, traveling, working and exploring literally all over the world, to the 25 marathons you ran between ages 65 and 80, to your indelible and never ending sense of humor and your love for a good old-fashioned practical joke, to the six children to whom you gifted the love of singing and all of whom, in the end, you successfully raised (come hell or high water, one might add...) to your love of jazz, great movies and good food, and finally to your decision to spend the last decade of your life living in Panama in a large apartment overlooking your beloved Pacific Ocean, you lived a truly remarkable life. It is difficult for any of us to imagine a world without Ray Marshall and his often overwhelming life force & spirit in it. There is now a very large void where you once stood.Survived by your third wife, Irene; your brother, Jack; all six of your children: Kathryn, Deborah, James, Natalie, Gregory, and Nancy; and (so far) 14 grandchildren and even more great-grandchildren, you have left your indelible mark on the world and we are grateful for it.