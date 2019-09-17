Deaths in Central Florida: 9/17

Dr. Harry C. Stone, M.D. Dr. Harry C. Stone, age 83, passed away on September 15, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home in Longwood. A reception will follow. For full obituary, please visit www.NewcomerOrlando.com Newcomer Funeral Home (407) 260-5400