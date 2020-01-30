Check out festivals and events in February across the state.
This list is organized by region.
Central Florida (including Orlando, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, Sanford, the Space Coast, Lakeland/Polk and Lake County)
Feb. 1-April 2: Universal Studios Mardi Gras, Orlando. A New Orleans party atmosphere is mixed up with a lineup of big-name concerts for another year of Mardi Gras at the Orlando theme park. The event which takes place for 62 straight nights features Cajun and Creole cuisine, a Mardi Gras parade, street performers, lots of bead tossing and Zydeco bands direct from Louisiana. On 16 select nights, major label musicians will perform. Included with Universal Studios ticket or annual pass. 407-363-8000. www.universalorlando.com
Through February 24: Epcot International Festival of the Arts, Lake Buena Vista. The second-ever festival has expanded in many aspects of last year's event, from food options to those walk-in masterpieces sprinkled around the theme park. Event features a Broadway concert series. At Walt Disney World. disneyworld.disney.go.com/events-tours/epcot/epcot-international-festival-of-the-arts/
Feb. 1: Art Stroll & Gallery Walk, New Smyrna Beach. Artistic vendors set up along the historic Canal street from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Christmas Park, 101 Live Oak Street. Galleries feature solo and group exhibitions and artist talks in the Douglas Avenue area of the district and at the Hub. Admission is free. 386-690-8666. www.canalstreetnsb.com
Feb. 1: DeLand Craft Beer Festival, DeLand. This is the perfect opportunity for beer aficionados, beer lovers and the casual beer drinker to learn more about their favorite brews and discover new ones. For this 11th annual event, there will be more than 100 breweries represented, including more than 25 Florida breweries, rare and vintage beers, casks, a cider corner and select imports. Educational breakout sessions during the festival will be hosted by industry professionals. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. DeLand Craft Beer Festival is a Rain or Shine Event. 21+ No ID No Entry. Advance tickets are $35. No infants or pets allowed located in Historic Downtown DeLand on E. Indiana Avenue. www.mainstreetdeland.org
Feb. 1: First Saturday Jam, Barberville. On the first Saturday each month visit the Pioneer Settlement for entertainment and fun for the entire family. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Includes informal music jams, free workshops, a chili cook-off, yard sale. 386-749-2087. www.pioneersettlement.org
Feb. 1-2: The Mount Dora Arts Festival, Mount Dora. The 45th Mount Dora Arts Festival showcases the works of 285 juried artists. Artists compete for awards in painting, printmaking, photography, jewelry, sculpture and numerous other categories. The art displays are combined with live entertainment and children's activities. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Admission is free. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 352-383-0880. www.mountdora.com
Feb. 7-9: Wine Fest, Clermont. This 30th Annual festival features arts and crafts, complimentary winery tours, tasting and live music at the Lakeridge Winery. Food and wine will be available for purchase. Music by Dave Capp Project, Beautiful Bobby Blackmon & The B3 Blues Band. $10 for adults and children under 12 are free. Advance tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. Event hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. 19239 Highway 27 North. www.lakeridgewinery.com
Feb. 7-May 3: SeaWorld Seven Seas Food Festival, Orlando. Each Saturday and Sunday at Sea World. 16 themed markets from around the world and Florida are paired with drink specials at each kiosk. 2020 entertainment includes Trace Adkins, Night Ranger, Boys II Men and more. Pass Members get early access to purchase front row and reserved seating to concerts. Seven Seas is included with regular park admission. For more on the menu and other details, go to seaworld.com/orlando/events/
Feb. 8-16: Speedweeks, Daytona Beach. Daytona International Speedway sets the scene for Speedweeks, the beginning of the NASCAR season highlighted by a variety of races, such as the Daytona 300 on Feb. 15. The event culminates in the annual Daytona 500, often called "The Great American Race," on Feb. 16. Tickets for the Daytona 500 vary. Camping and travel packages are available. www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com
Feb. 14-23: Osceola County Fair, Kissimmee. Ten days of amusement park rides, games, truck & tractor pulls, livestock shows and entertainment Fair opens Friday-Sunday at noon, Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. Daily admission $5 for adults, $3 for children 5-11 and seniors 60 and older with children 4 and under free. Advance all-day, any day ride passes available online for $25. Check website for daily specials. Free parking. At Osceola Heritage Park at 1875 Silver Spur Lane located one mile west of the Florida Turnpike exit 244 on Highway 192 in Kissimmee. www.osceolacountyfair.com
Feb. 15: Art Walk, Sanford. Central Florida's only monthly juried art show. Every third Saturday of the month with exhibits and music at participating venues. 6-9 p.m. Downtown Sanford, First Street, Sanford, 32771. Free. www.sanfordartwalk.com
Feb. 15: Cruisin' Downtown DeLand Classic Car Show, DeLand. Every third Saturday of the month. East Indiana Avenue in Downtown DeLand. Classic cars & rods line East Indiana Avenue in Downtown DeLand. Live DJ, giveaways, shopping & dining. 3-7 p.m. Free. www.MainStreetDeLand.org
Feb. 21-23: Silver Spurs Rodeo, Kissimmee. The 14th Silver Spurs Rodeo attracts cowboys from the pro circuit to the Silver Spurs Arena in Osceola Heritage Park. The largest rodeo east of the Mississippi, it is rated one of the top 50 events sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. The rodeo features seven traditional events include bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, and team roping. In between these events will be performances from the rodeo clown, the Silver Spurs Quadrille Team, and children ages 6–10 will be able to participate in the Calf Scramble. Tickets are just $20 per adult and kids 10 and under are free on Friday and Saturday and $15 per adult and kids 10 and under are free on Sunday. Rodeo is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. 1875 Silver Spur Lane. www.silverspursrodeo.com
Feb. 22-23: 47th Annual Pioneer Days Festival, Orlando. Pioneer Days returns to Cypress Grove Park to celebrate its 45th year of highlighting local history. This year's theme is "Land of Fair Waters." Attractions include a Saturday morning parade, entertainment, and historic demonstrations in traditional music, quilting, basketry, storytelling historic encampments and reenactments. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Cypress Grove Park, 290 Holden Ave. $5 adults, $3 children. www.pinecastlepioneerdays.org
Feb. 27-March 8: Florida Strawberry Festival, Plant City: Strawberry celebration dating back to 1930. Features daily entertainment, agriculture shows, livestock and the Midway with more than 60 rides. 2020 headliners include Reba McEntire, Patti LaBelle, 98 Degrees and Lynyrd Skynyrd and so many more. Gate admission ranges $5 to $10, and headliner's tickets begin at $20. At Plant City Festival Grounds. Admission required. 813-752-9194. flstrawberryfestival.com
Tampa Bay-Sarasota (including Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Sarasota, Anna Maria Island, Bradenton, Tarpon Springs and Homosassa)
Feb. 6-17: Florida State Fair, Tampa Bay. Shows, midway rides and games, exhibits, music and shopping as well as a variety of foods available for purchase. $9 adults, $7 seniors, $5 kids 6-11, Any Day Ride Armband: $30; Weekday Ride Armband: $20. The Florida State Fair is held at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 Highway 301 North, where parking is free during the fair. www.floridastatefair.com
Feb. 7-8: Celtic Family Jamboree, Brooksville. The Celtic Family Jamboree at the Sertoma Youth Ranch features Celtic music and more. Bring your own food, drinks, alcohol. Family friendly, leashed dogs OK, RV & Tent camping on site, playground, campfires, bathrooms/showers; food, ice, firewood and beer available. Friday evening potluck dinner, Saturday morning free workshops, ongoing Highland athletics demo. Celtic merchandise and jewelry for sale. The Sertoma Youth Ranch is on 85 Myers Road. Ticket pricing for adults; kids 17 and under admitted free in the company of paid adult - Two-Day Admission: $35 at the gate, Camping Per Night: $40. Weekend and camping passes are available at the website. www.celticheritageproductions.com
Feb. 8-9: Anna Maria Island Holmes Beach Art and Craft Festival, Holmes Beach. Annual fest with the North American Butterfly Association offering fine arts and crafts and green market. Free admission. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. 5801 Marina Dr. tnteventsinc.com
Feb. 8-9: Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts, Sarasota. The Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts showcases the work, including paintings photography, and sculptures, of local and national artists. This 32ndannual festival is consistently ranked one of the top 100 Fine Art Shows by Sunshine Artist Magazine, The Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts is one of the area's biggest and best art events. 1718 Main Street, Sarasota. Free. Festival hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. www.artfestival.com/festivals/downtown-sarasota-festival-arts
Feb. 9 – June 28: Salvador Dalí: Gardens of the Mind, Sarasota. Salvador Dalí: Gardens of the Mind at Selby Gardens is the fourth installment of the popular Jean and Alfred Goldstein Exhibition Series, which explores the rich connections between nature and the arts. It is curated by Dr. Carol Ockman, Ph.D, Robert Sterling Clark professor of art emerita at Williams College. Past exhibitions have focused on Marc Chagall, Andy Warhol and Paul Gauguin, with unique garden design elements that connect the outdoor gardens to the indoor displays of art. The Goldstein Series is part of Selby Gardens' Living Museum® model, implemented in 2015, which has aimed to diversify revenue sources and resulted in the retirement of more than $2 million in debt along with reinvestment in the Garden's mission of education, horticulture and botany. Admission to Salvador Dalí: Gardens of the Mind is included with all-access admission to Selby Gardens: $25 adults; $15 children 4-17; free for members. Selby Gardens will present Dalí-themed lectures, performances, family programs, special tours, school curricula and additional programs that complement the exhibition. 900 S. Palm Avenue. (941) 366-5731 www.selby.org
Feb. 15: Ozello Chili Cook-Off & Craft Show, Crystal River. The 15th annual Ozello Chili Cook-Off & Craft Show starts with the craft fair at 9 a.m. and continues with the chili competition at 11 a.m. Visitors can peruse artwork in the fair and listen to music with views of the saltwater marshes. The event, which is sponsored by the Ozello Civic Association, 10495 West Ozello Trail, ends at 4 p.m. www.ozello.net
Feb. 15: Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival, Tampa. On tap will be 60 beers, 40 bourbons and lots of barbecue. There will be live music, giveaways and special tastings. VIP Bacon & Whole Hog Session Noon – 6 p.m. Regular Session 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Advance tickets begin at $39. Children under 12 are free, but organizers say there will be little for them to enjoy. Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N Ashley Drive. www.beerandbourbon.com
Feb. 15-16: Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, Tampa Bay. This 28th annual festival is held along Dunedin's Main Street. Includes botanical hotplates, functional pottery, hair accessories and handmade one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. both days. Free. 271 Main Street, Dunedin. www.artfestival.com/festivals/downtown.dunedin-craft-festival
Feb. 15-16: Coconut Point Art Festival, Estero. 14th annual outdoor art show at Coconut Point Mall. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 23106 Fashion Drive. www.artfestival.com/festivals/coconut-point-art-festival-0
Feb. 17-23: Pasco County Fair, Dade City. The 73rd annual Pasco County Fair offers midway games and rides, exhibits, pageants and free daily entertainment. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children (kids ages 5 and under are free). Wristbands are $20 weekdays and $25 on weekends. Hours vary. The Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 State Road 52. www.pascocountyfair.com
Feb. 22-23: Siesta Key Craft Festival, Sarasota. 26th annual outdoor craft show. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. On Siesta Key Ocean Boulevard and Beach Road. www.artfestival.com/festivals/annual-siesta-key-craft-festival
Southwest Florida (including Naples, Fort Myers, Venice, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda)
Feb. 1-2: ArtFest Fort Myers, Fort Myers. ArtFest Fort Myers features artwork, entertainment, high school art competition and children's activities in Downtown Fort Myers on the waterfront. The event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, is free. There's also a free Friday evening Opening Night party as well at Edwards Drive at Hendry Street in historic Downtown Fort Myers from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. VIP specials available online at www.artfestfortmyers.com
Feb. 1-15: Edison Festival of Light Junior Events, Fort Myers. Featuring a STEM event, Junior Fun Run, Junior Parade and more. On Feb. 15, enjoy the Edison Festival of Light Grand Parade. Entertainment begins at noon, climaxing with fireworks at 7 p.m. to kick off the grand lighted parade. Downtown. 239-334-2999. www.edisonfestival.org
Feb. 7 – March 25: Visual Arts Center Exhibit; ACSWF Winners Circle, Punta Gorda. Recurring event featuring the "Best of Southwest Florida," from all of the Art Council's Member Organizations. The 2020 Winners' Circle Exhibit will be on display at The Visual Arts Center, located at 210 Maud St. Exhibits are always free and open to the public. Gallery and gift shop hours: Mon-Fri, 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. and Sat.,10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Visit VisualArtCenter.org or call (941) 639-8810 for more details.
Feb. 11-13: Weekday art and craft festival at Ave Maria, Ave Maria. Ave Maria is a new and upcoming community outside of Naples. Free admission. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday. 5076 Annunciation Circle. tnteventsinc.com
Feb. 12-14: Sweetheart Express with Murder Mystery, Fort Myers. A strolling violinist completes your romantic evening aboard the Murder Mystery Dinner Train. Coffee, Tea, Iced Tea included. Soft drinks and alcoholic drinks may be purchased on board the train with cash or credit. Departure time is 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $89 239-275-8487. www.semgulf.com
Feb. 15-16: Sanibel Arts and Crafts Fair, Sanibel Island. One hundred artists and thousands of visitors fill Sanibel Community House for this annual event sponsored by Rotary Club of Sanibel-Captiva. The Sanibel-Captiva Rotary Club's Annual Arts & Crafts Fair is held over President's Day weekend and features more than 120 of the country's most talented artists. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday & 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. At the Sanibel Community House; 2173 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel Island. www.sanibelartfair.com
Feb. 20: Downtown Gallery Walk, Punta Gorda. Held monthly on the third Thursday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Visit any of the downtown merchants, restaurants and galleries for your game card. As always, there will be live entertainment, food and drink samplings, art, beauty and health demonstrations, a free trolley, and an evening of fun. Free; free parking. 941-505-0130. www.charlotteharbortravel.com
Feb. 21-23: Greek Fest Fort Myers, Ft. Myers. This is the annual 45th festival features the tastes and sounds of Greece. Greek food, music and dances, car and $25,000 raffle. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 8210 Cypress Lake Drive. Admission is $5 for the weekend (children under 12 are free). Free Parking and Free Shuttle from Redeemer Church. Event hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. www.greekfestfortmyers.com
Feb. 22-23: Swamp Cabbage Festival, LaBelle. This is the 54th anniversary of this popular town event. Try gator tail and watch armadillo races, a dance, rodeo, 5K Run, a parade, and fishing tournament. Live Entertainment all weekend. This year's theme is "The Roaring 20's." Times and admission prices vary. 8 Park Avenue, LaBelle. swampcabbagefestival.org
Feb. 22: Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz Festival, Punta Gorda. Enjoy smooth sounds and happy taste buds at this 15th annual Festival. VIP tickets include complimentary food hamper, presented by a selection of local restaurants, seven complimentary beverage tickets per VIP ticket, a welcome bag containing your souvenir beer and wine glasses, seated (at tables), stage front seats and dance area, and a special meet and greet to meet those artists who can attend the Friday night wine party. Premium Tickets include a reserved seat in a special section behind VIP and four complimentary drink tickets. Separate check-in facilities. Regular tickets include entrance and souvenir bag containing beer and wine glasses. Beverage tickets will be available for purchase prior to entering the check-in area (ahead of the show) and inside the park (during the show). Tickets start at $65. www.puntagordachamber.com
Feb. 27-March 8: Southwest Florida and Lee County Fair, North Fort Myers. This 96th annual fair features old-fashioned fun, midway rides, livestock exhibits, pig races, a petting farm, and entertainment ranging from a comic master hypnotist, clowns, family shows and local talent. Adult admission tickets cost $8 in advance. Admission price for children 6 to 11 is $4 in advance. Children under 5 are admitted free. Advance-purchase mega-passes allow holders admission and unlimited rides for any day of their choice for $25. Maingate and Parking to the Fairgrounds is located on Bayshore Road, just west of Hwy 31. Do not try to enter off of Old Bayshore as you will not be allowed access. Free parking. www.swflcfair.com
South Florida and the Keys (including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Key Largo, Key West and the Treasure Coast)
Feb. 7-9: Everglades Seafood Festival, Everglades City. The annual Everglades Seafood Festival serves up delicacies from the sea in historic Everglades City. past live musicincluded the Tim Charron Band, Them Hamilton Boys and others, including let's Hang On (a Frankie Valli Tribute), crafts and carnival games are also on the agenda. Food will be available for purchase. Admission is free. For details and directions, visit www.evergladesseafoodfestival.org
Feb. 8: Everglades Day Festival, Boynton Beach. Celebrating over 100 years of the Migratory Bird Treaty. This year's theme is "Mother Nature's Magic Show," a free, outdoor, family-friendly festival and eco-adventure. This festival and eco-adventure is dedicated to appreciation of wildlife, while learning and having fun. At the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, 10216 Lee Road, Boynton Beach. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. www.thepalmbeaches.com/top-event/everglades-day-festival
Feb. 8-9: ArtsFest, Stuart. This is the 33rd anniversary of arts and crafts booths. The festival features live entertainment, food and children's art activities. Event hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Along Ocean Boulevard and Memorial Park in downtown Stuart. Admission is $5 (children under 12 are free). www.martinarts.org
Feb. 8-9: 21st Annual South Florida Garlic Fest, Lake Worth. 180 crafters and vendors explore the numerous culinary and health aspects of garlic with garlic chef cooking competitions, music, a Gourmet Alley and children's area including amusement rides. Saturday ($10 advance and $20 after 6 p.m.), 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Sunday, ($10 all day) 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. At John Prince Park; 4759 South Congress Avenue. garlicfestfl.com/
Feb. 13-17: 2020 Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show, Miami. Featuring more than 1,300 new vessels – from sport fishing boats and high-performance boats, to personal watercraft and wake sport boats, family cruisers and luxury yachts. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami. Tickets begin at $25. miamiboatshow.com
Feb. 13-18: Palm Beach Jewelry, Art & Antique Show, West Palm Beach. Each year the Palm Beach Jewelry, Art & Antique Show welcomes the best of the art world from around the globe – connoisseurs, private collectors, museum curators and high-end interior designers. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Palm Beach County Convention Center; 650 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. Ticket prices vary. www.palmbeachshow.com
Feb. 14: Talento Valentine Dinner, Fort Lauderdale. Italian three-course prix-fixe menu for two people which features favorite Talento dishes and special decadent offerings only available that day. The restaurant offers a romantic setting and impressive wine selection perfect for the occasion. The Valentine's Day three-course menu will be available from 4pm – 10pm for just $100 per couple (plus tax and gratuity). The restaurant's regular menu will also be offered. 1307 E Las Olas Blvd (754) 206-4180 www.talentorestaurant.com/
Feb. 14-15: Annual Historic House Tours, Key West. Presented by the Old Island Restoration Foundation, this house and garden tour offers a rare opportunity to see inside some of Key West's charming tropical residences. Each tour showcases homes chosen for their contribution to the Key West community as significant historic buildings, creative renovations or examples of the Keys lifestyle. Tour participants will discover unique interiors filled with art collections and antiques as well as the gardens and designer outdoor living areas. Advance tickets are $35 and $40 at the door. Tours available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 305-294-9501. keywesthometours.com/tours2018-2019
Feb. 14-15: Wild Thyme Oceanside Eatery at The Atlantic Hotel & Spa, Fort Lauderdale. SKY Bar, located on the 5th Floor Oceanfront Terrace at The Atlantic Hotel & Spa offers four-course prix-fixe Valentine's Day Dinner Under the Stars on Friday, February 14th, or Saturday, February 15th. The Valentine's Day Dinner Under the Stars has 2 dining options on both Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. or 8:15 p.m. with limited seating (book reservations in advance). Valentine's Day Dinner Under the Stars costs $49 per person (plus tax and gratuity). A three-course Valentine's Day Lunch can be added to any Spa Atlantic package or service. Wild Thyme will provide Spa guests with three-course Valentine's Day lunch package on The Atlantic Hotel & Spa's 5th Floor Oceanfront Terrace for $29 per person (plus tax and gratuity) during Valentine's Day weekend (Friday 2/14 – Sunday 2/16). Reservations can be booked exclusively through Spa Atlantic (954) 567-8086. 601 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. www.atlantichotelfl.com
Feb. 14-23: Delray Beach Open, Delray Beach. See current and past legends of high-caliber professional tennis compete in more than a week of matches. Enjoy special events, clinics and parties along the iconic Atlantic Avenue District of Delray Beach. Tickets begin at $38. At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center, 201 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach. (561) 330-6000. www.yellowtennisball.com
Feb. 15: Barn Gala Party, Stuart. Whitney Houston & Donna Summer Fundraiser Tribute Concert featuring recording artist Latraia Savage. This is a Fundraiser Concert to help the Barn Theatre raise $15,000 to purchase a new theater air-conditioner and to paint the exterior of the theater. The concert will be preceded from 6:15 to 8:00 p.m. by a Gala Cocktail Reception, to include wine & cheese, heavy appetizers, refreshments, and prizes. Tickets are $50 each. 772-287-4884 www.barn-theatre.com.
Feb. 15-16: Artigras Fine Arts Festival, Jupiter. This 34th annual three-day, family friendly event over President's Day weekend is themed ArtiGras' theme "Family Time is Time Well Spent." Hanley Foundation ArtiKids Zone hosts art activities, interactive challenges, bounce games, face painting and photo ops. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Advance 1-Day Tickets: $11; Advance 3-Day Tickets: $22; $13 at the gate. Kids 12 and under free. Downtown Abacoa; 1200 Town Center Dr. www.artigras.org/attractions/
Feb. 19-23: Food Network South Beach Wine and Food Festival, Miami. This is the 19th annual five-day event known as "the Super Bowl for foodies" will kick off in Fort Lauderdale and continue in multiple locations in South Beach and across South Florida by multiple chefs. New this year is a kick-off reception hosted by Martha Stewart, Michael White and Antonio Bachour on February 21st from 6 to 8 p.m. For tickets and event information visit sobewff.org
Feb. 21: Third Thursday Art Walk, Islamorada. The Morada Way Third Thursday Art Walk presents local fine arts, music and culinary specialties. The galleries of Morada Way are between Mile Markers 81 and 82. Event hours are from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free. moradaway.org/artwalk
Feb. 22: Riverwalk Chili Cook-off, Fort Lauderdale. Starting at $5, attendees will be able to sample multiple chilies and vote on their choice for their favorite. The event is free and well-behaved dogs on a leash are invited as well. 12 to 4 p.m. at Esplanade Park; 400 SW 2nd St. www.goriverwalk.com
Feb. 22-23: Stuart Art Festival, Stuart. 30th annual outdoor art festival. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Downtown. 26 SW Osceola St. www.artfestival.com/cities/stuart
Feb. 22-23: Old Island Days Art Festival, Key West. The Last Key sets the scene for the Old Island Days Art Festival. This is the 55th annual outdoor, juried show on lower Whitehead and Caroline Streets in Key West's historic Old Town, displaying the work of painters, sculptors, photographers and other artists from around the U.S. and Canada. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. www.keywestartcenter.com
Feb. 22-23: Annual Upper Keys Gigantic Nautical Flea Market, Islamorada. Founder's Park hosts the Annual Upper Keys Gigantic Nautical Flea Market. The event offers deals on new and used boats, dive equipment, electronics, nautical arts and crafts and more. The best plan is to park at Coral Shores High School at Mile Marker 90 and ride the constantly-running free shuttle bus service to the park. Parking is free and Rotary asks for a $5 scholarship contribution toward college scholarships for Upper Keys youth. The event starts each morning by 8 a.m. with a $5 all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast. Founder's Park: 87000 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada. www.keysrotary.com
Feb. 22-23: Street Painting Festival, Lake Worth. Visitors can watch or let their creative juices flow along with more than 400 artists that will be using the pavement as canvas to work on their creations during the 26th annual Street Painting Festival in Downtown Lake Worth. Musical acts entertain on the festival's main stage in the Cultural Plaza in the heart of downtown Lake Worth. Starts at 10 a.m. both days. Admission is free. www.streetpaintingfestivalinc.org
Feb. 27-March 1: The Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens. Make way for the PGA Tour as it stops for its annual visit to one of professional golf's most notable locations – PGA National Resort & Spa. Proceeds from your ticket purchase benefits South Florida charities through the Children's Healthcare Charity. Includes a kick-off party at The Gardens Mall, Junior Par 3 Challenge, High School Invitational and more. To purchase tickets by phone, call 1-844-8HONDA8 (1-844-846-6328). www.thehondaclassic.com
Northeast Florida (including Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Flagler County and Amelia Island)
Feb. 7: First Friday Art Walk, St. Augustine. Exhibits, music, entertainment and refreshments are on the agenda at more than 20 Old City art galleries during the First Friday Art Walk. Galleries are open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Near the Bridge of Lions, 1 Cathedral Street, St. Augustine. Old Town Trolleys and Ripley's Sightseeing Trains provide complimentary shuttle service to most of the galleries, including the galleries on St. Augustine Beach. Free. www.artgalleriesofstaugustine.com
Feb. 8: Artrageous Artwalk, Fernandina Beach. Held on the second Saturday of each month to open the doors of some of Amelia Island's incredible galleries, featuring photography, pottery, copper, stained glass, watercolor, acrylics and more. Participants can peruse more than a dozen galleries in downtown Fernandina Beach and at the Plantation Artists' Guild and Gallery located at Amelia Island Plantation. 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Free. www.islandart.org
Feb. 15: Dance Love Life, Jacksonville. Jacksonville Dance Theatre presents: Dance Love Life, a concert of modern dance. This show its audience the universal language of movement, and through this common language communicates something about the nature of our world. Benefiting JDT. 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. WJCT, 100 Festival Park Avenue, Jacksonville. Tickets available at www.jacksonvilledancetheatre.org
Feb. 15-16: St. Augustine Art and Craft Festival, St. Augustine. Fine art, fine craft, food, music. Free admission. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday. 350 A1A Beach Blvd. tnteventsinc.com
Feb. 28 – March 1: World of Nations Celebration, Jacksonville. The World of Nations Celebration is an International and multicultural festival of arts, cuisine, and music. Each year, the celebration hosts dozens of booths featuring arts and crafts as well as authentic food from various world nations. Attendees are encouraged to showcase their own heritage and culture by dressing up in folk attire while learning more about the diversity found on our planet. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Metropolitan Park; 1410 Gator Bowl Boulevard. (904) 630-3690. www.JaxWorldofNations.com
North-Central Florida (including Ocala, Gainesville and Tallahassee)
Feb. 1-2: Hoggetowne Medieval Faire, Gainesville. Come be swept away by medieval magic as troupes of actors, street performers and musicians journey back to the days of yore. Alachua County Fairground is transformed into a bustling medieval marketplace where there is jousting on horseback, street performers and minstrels, living chess match, medieval games, and eight stages of live entertainment. Adult admission begins at $9 on Friday and $18 Saturday and Sunday. Children under 5 are free. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. www.hoggetownefaire.com
Feb. 2: Tallahassee Marathon and Half Marathon, Tallahassee. Entering its 45th year, this community event has become a destination race with 1,400 runners and thousands of spectators and volunteers. The course ventures through Downtown, Midtown, the Myers Park neighborhood, Cascades Park, FAMU Way and the FSU Campus and ends at Kleman Plaza. Admission prices vary. www.tallahasseemarathon.com/
Feb. 7: First Friday at Railroad Square Art Park, Tallahassee. Every first Friday of the month, Railroad Square Art Park's shops, galleries and studios stay open late. Guests can enjoy live music, craft beer, food vendors and creative demonstrations. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free. 602 McDonnell Drive. visittallahassee.com
Feb. 8: Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up, Ocala. Family-friendly event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. kicks off with cattle drive through downtown Ocala all the way to Tuscawilla Park where a party features live music, an authentic cow camp, delicious food, vendors, special appearances, games, and prizes. General admission to the event is free. VIP is $25. www.ocalafl.org
Feb. 15-16: Five Points of Life Race Weekend, Gainesville. The 14th annual weekend runs feature several different races: a 5K, a children's marathon and a full, half and relay marathon. Run and/or walk. The Five Points of Life raises awareness of the need for lifesaving donations of blood, apheresis, marrow, cord blood, and organ and tissue. Celebration Pointe; 3528 SW 45 St Register at: runsignup.com/Race/FL/Gainesville/FivePointsofLifeRaceWeekend
Feb. 21-23: Contradance Weekend, Gainesville. An eclectic mix of styles includes old-time, Irish or French Canadian fiddle tunes, gypsy jazz and swing, graceful waltz or elegant English country dance tune for dancing or listening. Callers will be Frannie Marr and Dana Parkinson. Thelma A Boltin Center, 516 NE 2nd Ave., Gainesville. Tickets available at godsdance.org/2020-dance-weekend/
Feb. 23: "Cat Tale: The Wild, Weird Battle to Save the Florida Panther" book signing by author Craig Pittman, Gainesville. Craig Pittman is an award-winning reporter and columnist for Florida's largest newspaper, the Tampa Bay Times. He is a native Floridian who has written four previous books about Florida topics. In 2013, he wrote a popular blog for Slate called "Oh, Florida!" which won the 2017 Florida Book Award for Florida Non-Fiction. He lives in St. Petersburg with his wife and two children. 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Matheson History Museum; 513 E University Ave. Free. mathesonmuseum.org
Feb. 14-16: Olustee Festival and Craft Show, Olustee/Lake City. The 41st Battle Festival and Reenactment, the Olustee Arts & Crafts Festival features arts and crafts from vendors all over the U.S., food and entertainment, a parade and a kid's area with pony rides, rock climbing walls, and more. The festival is located in Downtown Lake City, and Saturday's parade begins at 10 a.m. www.olusteefestival.com
The Panhandle (including Pensacola, Panama City Beach, Apalachicola and Destin)
Feb. 1: Double Bridge Race, Pensacola. A 15K course takes runners over two bridges crossing Pensacola Bay and Santa Rosa Sound from downtown to Pensacola Beach during the Pensacola Double Bridge Run. Runners and walkers are also welcome at the 5K course and Kids Fun Run. The starting line for the 15K race is at Maritime Park 301 West Main Street, Pensacola, FL 32502. The starting line for the 5K race is at 10 Daniel St. in Gulf Breeze. The finish line for both races will be in the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk parking lot. 15K runners are required to keep a 14-minute per mile pace. pensacolasports.org/doublebridgerun/
Feb. 28-March 1: PensaCon, Pensacola. Pensacon 2020 is an all-inclusive comicon event that celebrates the genres of Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Horror, Comics, Anime, and Gaming. Children 10 and under are free. Pensacola Bay Center; 201 East Gregory Street. Friday - 1 p.m. - 8 p.m; Saturday - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m; Sunday - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. pensacon.com