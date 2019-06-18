BSO lockout will have a long-term negative impact

I was saddened to learn that the management of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has taken what labor relations professionals consider to be the “nuclear option,” in that they have locked out the musicians and drastically and unilaterally have ceased paying their salaries (“Many American orchestras have emerged stronger from lockouts and strikes; the BSO can too,” June 17)

In addition, the musicians will lose health care coverage at the end of this month. Lockouts are even more rare than strikes, especially where the employees are highly trained and well educated. Even the more draconian managements know that the damage to the long-term health of an organization resulting from a lockout is severe. Assuming the BSO survives, trust will have been destroyed and the relations between the musicians and management significantly and negatively altered for a long time.

Moreover, the short-term savings resulting from the lockout will have no direct impact on the endowment, the statement of management to the contrary not withstanding. I suspect that this action will only serve to reduce financial support of the BSO by patrons and potential contributors.

The board and management of the BSO have made a grievous mistake, which can probably only be rectified by replacing the current management and reconstituting the board.

Stephen Finner, Baltimore