Zurawik’s column is too anti-conservative | READER COMMENTARY

Tucker Carlson, on the other hand, has a good head on his shoulders. He is well educated and is an intellect. Remember intellects, like the founding fathers? Most important, he is unique in that he can think for himself. Sometimes he criticizes President Trump for months at a time. Sometimes he supports him. Many times, I disagree with Mr. Carlson, but I tend to agree with him more times than not. David Zurawik is a hook, line and sinker non-inclusive liberal who is anti-conservative and anti-moderate. He is so obsessed with contempt for all things conservative (including all normal people) that I believe his brain is eaten to a honeycomb with hate. I think he needs a sabbatical to take a month-long hike in the mountains to take-in and absorb the wonder and goodness of God’s creation.