Is it too much to ask David Zurawik to return to writing insightful stories about the arts and music, theater and plays and refrain from injecting his hatred for President Donald Trump into every article, whether direct or oblique, and which has only made his articles diminished and predictable and sometimes unreadable (“PBS documentary on McCarthy provides context needed to understand Trump and threats we face today,” Jan. 2)?
We all know of his intense hatred of the president. We don’t have to be reminded every Sunday.
John Gordon, Ruxton
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.