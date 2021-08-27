David Zurawik’s insightful commentary will be missed | READER COMMENTARY

I read with great anguish that David Zurawik, media analysis for The Baltimore Sun for many years, has suddenly retired. Much of what he wrote during the previous presidential administration was, I thought, the voice of reason in a maelstrom of false, deliberately distributed misinformation (”Columnist David Zurawik retires after 32 years,” Aug. 25).
Mr. Zurawik wrote with a keen sense of what he felt media participants should bring to the public: true, balanced reporting which was something not in abundance during the term of Donald Trump. Although I will miss Mr. Zurawik’s spot-on analysis guiding us through what is sure to be a tumultuous time during the 2022 elections and beyond, I wish him a happy, well-deserved retirement.
Cynthia North, Baltimore
