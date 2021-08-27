xml:space="preserve">
David Zurawik’s insightful commentary will be missed | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 27, 2021 9:00 AM
David Zurawik of The Baltimore Sun, left, along with Howie Kurtz and Joe Concha discuss media credibility during the Donald Trump White House years on Fox News. (Fox News screen grab).
I read with great anguish that David Zurawik, media analysis for The Baltimore Sun for many years, has suddenly retired. Much of what he wrote during the previous presidential administration was, I thought, the voice of reason in a maelstrom of false, deliberately distributed misinformation (”Columnist David Zurawik retires after 32 years,” Aug. 25).

Mr. Zurawik wrote with a keen sense of what he felt media participants should bring to the public: true, balanced reporting which was something not in abundance during the term of Donald Trump. Although I will miss Mr. Zurawik’s spot-on analysis guiding us through what is sure to be a tumultuous time during the 2022 elections and beyond, I wish him a happy, well-deserved retirement.

Cynthia North, Baltimore

