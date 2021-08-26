xml:space="preserve">
Thanks for a lively three decades of criticism, David Zurawik | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 26, 2021 9:00 AM
Sinclair Broadcast Group's headquarters in Hunt Valley. The broadcast company with its right-leaning news coverage and commentary has been a source of much material over the years for David Zurawik who recently retired as The Sun's media critic. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun).
I just read a too-brief blurb in The Baltimore Sun announcing TV critic David Zurawik’s retirement after over 30 years of insightful commentary for your paper (”Columnist David Zurawik retires after 32 years,” Aug. 25).

Mr. Zurawik consistently spoke truth to power including deftly skewering the corrupt politics of the Donald Trump administration and the deceitful practices of the locally-owned Sinclair Broadcast Group. I was a longtime admirer of his column and will miss him. His retirement is a sad loss not only for the Sun’s readership but for truth-in-journalism reporting nationwide.

Thank you for your decades of service, Mr. Zurawik.

Veronica Clarke, Ellicott City

