At some point, David Zurawik needs to understand that he is part of the problem that the populace has turned itself off from viewing politics on TV or reading about politics in the printed media. When it is so assured that a TV talking face or a printed media individual, whether in newsprint or online, will only see one side of the story and attack the other side vociferously? That is why many of us watch less political news of any kind.
I am always confident that a Zurawik “commentary” will vilify President Donald Trump (“Going global for the best binge viewing over holidays: Five TV series that helped me see through others’ eyes,” Dec. 19). When the article isn’t even about President Trump, I can be sure that Mr. Zurawik will find some tangent to refer to him in a negative way. Even in this writing where he asks that readers watch more events on TV, he calls up the one favorite of his where “sleazy payoffs and Mafia-like threats” can be used related to a former attorney of President Trump which was his only mention of Mr. Trump.
I am glad that The Sun now has Mr. Zurawik on its op-ed page. But, the editors should remove the description that he is The Sun’s “media critic.” A critic needs to be unbiased when reviewing the media. Mr. Zurawik has not been unbiased for a long time.
Patrick Walsh, Linthicum
