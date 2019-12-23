I am always confident that a Zurawik “commentary” will vilify President Donald Trump (“Going global for the best binge viewing over holidays: Five TV series that helped me see through others’ eyes,” Dec. 19). When the article isn’t even about President Trump, I can be sure that Mr. Zurawik will find some tangent to refer to him in a negative way. Even in this writing where he asks that readers watch more events on TV, he calls up the one favorite of his where “sleazy payoffs and Mafia-like threats” can be used related to a former attorney of President Trump which was his only mention of Mr. Trump.