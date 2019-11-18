David Zurawik continues his never ending campaign against Fox News and right wing media (“Zurawik’s takeaway on impeachment hearings: More democracy lost,” Nov. 15). Fox reliably defends President Donald Trump in the ongoing impeachment proceedings. Anyone who has watched Fox for the last 15 years would have predicted that.
Yet, Zurawik has no problem with Fox’s counterweight MSNBC, which for two years fed us assurances that Mr. Trump was a Russian mole and that the Mueller investigation would lead to his impeachment. Indeed, the same people pushing for impeachment now are the same folks who have pushed for impeachment since Mr. Trump’s inauguration.
Democracy will not die from darkness. It will die from zealots proclaiming to be patriots using official positions to overturn elections and stifle dissenting opinions. Certainly, there are those who abuse our First Amendment rights. However, the framers of our U.S. Constitution wanted debate of public issues to be open and unfettered by governmental or self-appointed censorship.
We counter foolish arguments with sound ones. The biggest threat to democracy is the attitude of the Zurawiks of the world who believe only their point of view is legitimate. The best antidote to poor public policy and conduct is more listening to multiple points of view and less smug condescension towards opposing views.
Robert C. Erlandson, Lutherville
