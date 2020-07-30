xml:space="preserve">
Zurawik’s distaste for Trump is never held back. Maybe it’s time to try. | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 30, 2020 3:10 PM
At the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, Michael Phelps won his record eighth gold medal in the 4x100-meter medley relay. Mark Spitz’s seven gold-medal performance at the 1972 Olympics was the previous high mark. Phelps’ career total of 28 Olympic medals makes him tops all-time.</p>
(Al Bello // Getty Images)

David Zurawik never fails to disappoint. I always look at his headline and try to guess how far into his commentary will it take before he criticizes President Donald Trump. This week’s review of the Michael Phelps documentary (”Michael Phelps surprises me with a winning and wise HBO documentary, ‘The Weight of Gold,‘” July 24) would be a tough one, but it only took five paragraphs before Mr. Zurawik found the opportunity to cast a shadow on the president.

It’s ironic that Mr. Zurawik laments the standard of “objectivity and independent, fact-based storytelling that is being eroded….” I’m no fan of President Trump, but David Zurawik could benefit from his own preaching, and he should work toward being more objective himself.

Pete Bickford, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

