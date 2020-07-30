Zurawik’s distaste for Trump is never held back. Maybe it’s time to try. | READER COMMENTARY

David Zurawik never fails to disappoint. I always look at his headline and try to guess how far into his commentary will it take before he criticizes President Donald Trump. This week’s review of the Michael Phelps documentary (”Michael Phelps surprises me with a winning and wise HBO documentary, ‘The Weight of Gold,‘” July 24) would be a tough one, but it only took five paragraphs before Mr. Zurawik found the opportunity to cast a shadow on the president.
It’s ironic that Mr. Zurawik laments the standard of “objectivity and independent, fact-based storytelling that is being eroded….” I’m no fan of President Trump, but David Zurawik could benefit from his own preaching, and he should work toward being more objective himself.
Pete Bickford, Baltimore
