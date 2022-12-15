Zirkin turned his back on child abuse victims | READER COMMENTARY

State Sen. Bobby A. Zirkin attends the 2019 Preakness Stakes. The Baltimore County Democrat and chair of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee resigned from office later that same year. File. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun). (kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

I was sad — but certainly not surprised — to learn of former state Sen. Bobby Zirkin’s about-face on his original 2019 stance regarding the passage of the Hidden Predator’s Act (”Catholic Church paid Maryland lobbyists more than $200K to help limit, prevent abuse lawsuits,” Dec. 8). He had the courage then to stand up to the Archdiocese of Baltimore and push legislation that would eliminate the statute of limitations regarding child sex abuse. But for the past three years, he’s been paid by the church to lobby against it.

In 1976, I first heard the catch phrase, “follow the money,” in the movie, “All The President’s Men,” about the Watergate burglary during the Richard Nixon White House years. Here is another example of a former state politician more interested in collecting a fee than what he at one time passionately believed to be the right thing to do. Why is it that money continues to override the decent thinking of today’s leaders? Can’t Zirkin collect fees lobbying for causes he truly believes in? I hope the former senator comes to his senses and stops his lobbying for the Archdiocese of Baltimore trying to maintain the statute of limitations on child sex abuse.

There is another movie title I would like Zirkin to recall. This one is entitled, “Do the Right Thing.”

— Mac Kennedy, Baltimore

