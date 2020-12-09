Jewish people deserve right to self-determination | READER COMMENTARY

Forty-five years ago, on Nov. 10, 1975, the United Nations passed notorious Resolution 3379, which declared Zionism a form of racism. Although the resolution was revoked by the UN in 1991, Owen Silverman’s recent letter in The Baltimore Sun is evidence that the sentiments underlying this long-discredited resolution are alive and well (”Anti-Zionism not the same as anti-Semitism,” Dec. 4).
Mr. Silverman defines Zionism as an imperialist project of white Jews to colonize and ethnically cleanse Palestine. To the contrary, Zionism is simply the belief that the Jewish people have a right to self-determination in the land of Israel, the ancient home of the Jewish people where Jews have continuously lived for millennia. As Israeli Ambassador Chaim Herzog stated in his UN speech rebutting Resolution 3379, “Zionism is to the Jewish people what the liberation movements of Africa and Asia have been to their people.”
For anti-Zionists, the Jewish people — alone of all races and ethnicities — should be deprived of the fundamental right of self-determination, and instead return to the vulnerable and demeaning status of being a permanent minority. To justify this position, anti-Zionists like Mr. Silverman distort the history of Zionism, ignore Israel’s remarkable achievements (which include the creation of a stable, multi-racial democracy), and obsessively focus on Israel’s real and imagined shortcomings. These malevolent tactics differ from traditional anti-Semitism only in that the target is the Jewish state as a whole, rather than individual Jews.
If Mr. Silverman and his colleagues truly do not want to be associated with anti-Semitism, they will cease their campaign of demonizing Zionism and de-legitimizing the state of Israel and instead work to promote justice and peace for all peoples in the Middle East.
Jay Bernstein, Baltimore
