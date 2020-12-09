Jewish people deserve right to self-determination | READER COMMENTARY

For anti-Zionists, the Jewish people — alone of all races and ethnicities — should be deprived of the fundamental right of self-determination, and instead return to the vulnerable and demeaning status of being a permanent minority. To justify this position, anti-Zionists like Mr. Silverman distort the history of Zionism, ignore Israel’s remarkable achievements (which include the creation of a stable, multi-racial democracy), and obsessively focus on Israel’s real and imagined shortcomings. These malevolent tactics differ from traditional anti-Semitism only in that the target is the Jewish state as a whole, rather than individual Jews.