In support of vaccination and opposition to YouTube censorship | READER COMMENTARY

I have had every injection, from the two rounds of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination to the decadal Tetanus shot. I am in no way anti-vaccination. But I am a big fan of our personal liberties and freedoms. That is why I think the new YouTube policy of removing content that contains misinformation about medically approved vaccines (“YouTube cracking down on anti-vaccine content,” Sept. 30) is a dangerous step down a very slippery slope to a closed society.
I understand perfectly well the argument that YouTube is a private business and that it has the right to monitor what content appears on its platform. But YouTube and the other social media outlets promote themselves as open stages where a wide range of ideas can be expressed. I think the companies are becoming a little too comfortable in their role as corporate censors.
When our Founders crafted the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, I believe their intent was to assure that government would not constrain the free speech of the citizenry. While YouTube is not a government entity, I would hope that it would strive to uphold the fundamental American principle of free speech.
Sean Tully, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.