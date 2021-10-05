In support of vaccination and opposition to YouTube censorship | READER COMMENTARY

I have had every injection, from the two rounds of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination to the decadal Tetanus shot. I am in no way anti-vaccination. But I am a big fan of our personal liberties and freedoms. That is why I think the new YouTube policy of removing content that contains misinformation about medically approved vaccines (“YouTube cracking down on anti-vaccine content,” Sept. 30) is a dangerous step down a very slippery slope to a closed society.