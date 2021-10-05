xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

In support of vaccination and opposition to YouTube censorship | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 05, 2021 10:02 AM
This Wednesday, May 19, 2021 image made from The Truth About Vaccines website, run by Ty and Charlene Bollinger, shows a message indicating one of their YouTube accounts has been shut down. (AP Photo)
This Wednesday, May 19, 2021 image made from The Truth About Vaccines website, run by Ty and Charlene Bollinger, shows a message indicating one of their YouTube accounts has been shut down. (AP Photo) (AP)

I have had every injection, from the two rounds of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination to the decadal Tetanus shot. I am in no way anti-vaccination. But I am a big fan of our personal liberties and freedoms. That is why I think the new YouTube policy of removing content that contains misinformation about medically approved vaccines (“YouTube cracking down on anti-vaccine content,” Sept. 30) is a dangerous step down a very slippery slope to a closed society.

I understand perfectly well the argument that YouTube is a private business and that it has the right to monitor what content appears on its platform. But YouTube and the other social media outlets promote themselves as open stages where a wide range of ideas can be expressed. I think the companies are becoming a little too comfortable in their role as corporate censors.

Advertisement

When our Founders crafted the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, I believe their intent was to assure that government would not constrain the free speech of the citizenry. While YouTube is not a government entity, I would hope that it would strive to uphold the fundamental American principle of free speech.

Sean Tully, Baltimore

Advertisement
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement