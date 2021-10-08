xml:space="preserve">
Social media should not be blind to misinformation | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 08, 2021 2:47 PM
This Wednesday, May 19, 2021 image made from "The Truth About Vaccines" website shows a message indicating one of its YouTube accounts has been shut down for spreading false information. (AP Photo)
In Sean Tully’s letter to the editor, “In support of vaccination and opposition to YouTube censorship” (Oct. 5), he states that “YouTube cracking down on anti-vaccine” content represents a “dangerous step down a very slippery slope to a closed society.”

But newspapers and other mainstream media have always determined what is fit to publish. I agree they need to be judicious in making these decisions. Printing information that is wrong, particularly misinformation intended to deceive, is dangerous, however. In the case of anti-vaccine content, there is ample justification not to print it. Our country has had over 700,000 COVID-19 deaths, many because of dangerous misinformation. Why would any respectable media source, social or otherwise, perpetuate misinformation that leads to more deaths and damage to our economy?

Jay Ziegler, Catonsville

