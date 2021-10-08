Social media should not be blind to misinformation | READER COMMENTARY

But newspapers and other mainstream media have always determined what is fit to publish. I agree they need to be judicious in making these decisions. Printing information that is wrong, particularly misinformation intended to deceive, is dangerous, however. In the case of anti-vaccine content, there is ample justification not to print it. Our country has had over 700,000 COVID-19 deaths, many because of dangerous misinformation. Why would any respectable media source, social or otherwise, perpetuate misinformation that leads to more deaths and damage to our economy?