Social media should not be blind to misinformation | READER COMMENTARY

In Sean Tully’s letter to the editor, “In support of vaccination and opposition to YouTube censorship” (Oct. 5), he states that “YouTube cracking down on anti-vaccine” content represents a “dangerous step down a very slippery slope to a closed society.”
But newspapers and other mainstream media have always determined what is fit to publish. I agree they need to be judicious in making these decisions. Printing information that is wrong, particularly misinformation intended to deceive, is dangerous, however. In the case of anti-vaccine content, there is ample justification not to print it. Our country has had over 700,000 COVID-19 deaths, many because of dangerous misinformation. Why would any respectable media source, social or otherwise, perpetuate misinformation that leads to more deaths and damage to our economy?
Jay Ziegler, Catonsville
