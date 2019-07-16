Summer jobs are a worthwhile business investment

This summer — as local students look for jobs and Baltimore’s youth unemployment rate remains high — it’s important to remember the positive role the business community can play, as well as remembering the good work already being done throughout the city. One strong example is Baltimore’s summer jobs program, YouthWorks, which currently offers thousands of people ages 14 to 21 a range of professional experiences. YouthWorks has employed around 5,000 youth each summer since its launch with that number surging to around 8,000 since 2015 (“Baltimore’s YouthWorks program paid some people for work they didn’t do, audit finds,” July 11).