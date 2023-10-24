Baltimore needs more safe, year-round spaces for young people | READER COMMENTARY

Instructors and students break for lunch last June during B-360 Baltimore's youth dirt bike camp to learn safety, maintenance and science at Bocek Recreation Center which seeks to expand its influence on community children. File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

As CEO of Baltimore’s Promise, I get to work with people across this city, building collective support for young people and grounding those conversations in data and experience. So, I get excited about any discussions of expanding opportunities for older youth in Baltimore (“Baltimore envisions year-round options after finding summer success by giving teens something to do before curfew,” Oct. 16).

Two years ago, our Baltimore City Opportunities Landscape showed a lack of programs for older youth. A group of donors known as the Summer Funding Collaborative responded by increasing funding to programs serving youth between the ages of 14-24 by 82%. It was a huge, if time-limited, boost for our city’s young people.

Current data also make clear that we must do more for our young people throughout the year. When we release the next iteration of the Opportunities Landscape later this month, it will show that only 26% of the 1,231 programs open to high schoolers operate beyond summer months. For programs serving older youth, ages 19 to 24, only 18% operate beyond summer.

And let’s learn from the people most affected by this conversation: youth. When we entrusted a cohort of young people with $525,000 to distribute to Baltimore City nonprofits, the youth grantmakers selected 10 organizations that not only provide safe, welcoming and empowering spaces for older youth, they also all operate year round.

We can learn from the data, listen to our youth, and provide Baltimore’s young people with more of what they need to thrive.

— Julia Baez, Baltimore

