While we should all thank Associated Black Charities for assisting in the distribution of grants from the new Children and Youth Fund, using a private non-profit as a conduit for public funds will always be problematic (“Group managing Baltimore’s Youth Fund lacks protocols to properly track grants, city inspector finds,” Feb. 26).
A better approach would be for the city to distribute those funds itself. The newly-formed Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success has a staff and a capable director (Tisha Edwards, formerly chief of staff at both Baltimore City Public Schools and City Hall), but little funding with which to affect change.
Pairing the Children and Youth Fund and the Office of Children and Family Success would put more dollars into our community while increasing accountability for their impact.
Hugh Bethell, Baltimore
