Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger wrong about youth crime | READER COMMENTARY

Members of Children First gather outside Oriole Park at Camden Yards to draw attention to troubled city schools, Maryland's juvenile justice system and the plight of local youth. File. (Baltimore Sun staff) (Sun photo by Gene Sweeney Jr.)

“It seems to me that the system works,” says Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger in defense of charging minors as adults (”Verdict in Baltimore squeegee shooting trial renews debate over teens charged as adults,” July 29). Shellenberger (as he always does) cited the 2008 murders committed by then 15-year-old Nick Browning to highlight the kind of child who should be sent to adult prison. He reached back 15 years to find an example to his liking.

The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services maintains a publicly available dashboard of juveniles charged as adults throughout the state. The dashboard includes those charged from 2013 through the end of 2022. In those years, Maryland prosecutors have charged 9,088 minors as adults. Last year, it happened 835 times with almost 90% of minors facing charges other than murder. As The Sun recently noted, 81% of minors charged as adults are Black.

Yet, Shellenberger skips past the 10,000-plus cases where children are prosecuted as adults to find a white child who committed a gruesome act. It’s memorable while the mostly Black children who languish in adult jails are forgotten. If the system worked, then there wouldn’t be calls by local prosecutors for a special session to reform juvenile justice laws. If the system worked, then locking up tens of thousands of kids in adult jails over the past decades would have a deterrent effect.

But here we are in 2023 with an epidemic of youth shootings. Maybe, the system isn’t working. Maybe, we need to help these kids.

— Robbie Leonard, Towson

