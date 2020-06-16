Lame-duck mayor has unwisely chosen to interfere with already-tepid police reforms | READER COMMENTARY

The cuts made by the council amount to roughly 1% of last year’s budget. Next year’s spending on police will actually be fractionally more than was spent in 2019. In short, it’s a pittance. Had the council been possessed of the imagination and courage shown by elected officials in cities like Minneapolis and Albuquerque, they would have made cuts much more in line with the 50% slash demanded by Baltimore groups like Organizing Black. Instead, they made token gestures to “efficiency” and good governance, rather than bold statements on the basis of good policy and moral authority.