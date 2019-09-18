Influence of money on politics leaves young people out of the process

As a young person, the influence big money has over politics is especially relevant to my generation. We understand that money has too much influence in our elections and that those with access to wealth, mostly older individuals, have more political sway. According to a report by Demos, most large donations come from people in older demographics. The everyday person, let alone young college student, does not have the luxury to write a $500 check and not miss it. On average, college students spend around $1,000 a year on books and supplies needed for a successful education. Even if it would go to a worthy cause, large contributions are out of the question for most of us.