Bernard C. “Jack” Young has shown nothing over his political career to indicate he’d be the innovative, aggressive and change-minded mayor our city desperately needs. He’s undoubtedly a fine man, loves Baltimore and is a dedicated public servant. But his statement that the city is “on the cusp of a renaissance” is ludicrous (“Young says he’s running in 2020 to remain Baltimore mayor, believes city is ‘on the cusp of a renaissance,'" Oct. 22).
We are in the midst of a long-term crisis with homicides, shootings and crime out of control; and unprecedented population loss. We are clearly a city on the decline. Mr. Young’s false optimism is nothing but political rhetoric. During his long reign as City Council president and his brief tenure as acting mayor, he’s spouted endless expressions of “concern” about our crime rate and other systemic problems, but like previous mayors and city leadership, has done little to develop and implement concrete, actionable initiatives to resolve them.
A simple “love of Baltimore”and vague hopeful rhetoric are not the primary qualifications for an effective mayor. We have tough problems calling for innovative solutions, not the same tired rhetoric that ignores the sad state of our beautiful city.
Jerry Cothran, Baltimore
