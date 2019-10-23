We are in the midst of a long-term crisis with homicides, shootings and crime out of control; and unprecedented population loss. We are clearly a city on the decline. Mr. Young’s false optimism is nothing but political rhetoric. During his long reign as City Council president and his brief tenure as acting mayor, he’s spouted endless expressions of “concern” about our crime rate and other systemic problems, but like previous mayors and city leadership, has done little to develop and implement concrete, actionable initiatives to resolve them.