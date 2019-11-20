We have resided in Baltimore since the mid-1970s and remained loyal city dwellers through all the ups and downs. In recent years, as we have become disillusioned with the city’s incompetent management, lack of leadership, corruption and unsafe environment, we have seriously contemplated moving to one of the surrounding counties. We haven’t. We love our Mt. Washington neighborhood and keep hoping that with the next change of leadership things will get better. And all along we have wondered why Baltimore, with so many assets, just can’t seem to get it right. Ineffective education system, water department that can’t seem to do anything correctly, police department with employees as corrupt as the “bad guys” to cite a few of the issues.