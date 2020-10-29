What a joy to read about Maryland’s young political activists | READER COMMENTARY

As secretary of Maryland Young Democrats about 50 years ago (the youngest person ever elected to that statewide office at that time), I was heartened to read Keenen Geter’s recent commentary (“Young Democrats of Maryland honor former leader by doing ‘the hard work,'” Oct. 27). The younger generations are doing tremendous good with their activism.
Many thanks to Mr. Geter and the Maryland Young Democrats of today for encouraging activism and for mobilizing young people to an extent we haven’t seen since I was protesting the war in Vietnam as a college student at American University in the District of Columbia from 1967 to 1971.
To the younger generations, please continue your activism and honor Joseph Kitchen, the late Maryland Young Democrats' president, by following in his footsteps.
Patricia “Patsy” Gould Parker, Phoenix, Arizona
