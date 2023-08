New York Yankees Anthony Rizzo argues a called third strike with home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 9-3. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)

In response to the recent letter to the editor, “O’s win over Yanks a thriller — except for one thing...” (July 31), I’m happy to have the Yankees fans come to our fair city to spend their money and watch our Orioles win. It makes winning that much more enjoyable.

Go O’s!

— Kathleen Patterson, Abingdon

