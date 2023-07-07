Beating the Yankees by 13 runs sure is sweet | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman during the second inning of the team's 14-1 thumping of the New York Yankees on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

There are many ways that the Baltimore Orioles’ 14-1 trouncing of the New York Yankees could have been more satisfying — maybe, for example, were it a 1-0 walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth on the last day of the season with a pennant on the line. But somehow I think I’ll be able to savor this particular bombing in the Bronx with a large and long-lasting smile (”Gunnar Henderson leads Orioles to 14-1 drubbing of Yankees with 4 hits, 2 homers in first 4 innings,” July 6).

— Kenneth Lasson, Baltimore

